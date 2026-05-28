logo
New Delhi

New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
May 28, 2026, 01:04 PM
Follow us on
New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India
Key Highlights
  • ICE Tiago prices start at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Tiago EV prices start from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New features include rear AC vents, 360 degree cameras & blind spot monitoring

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted 2026 Tiago and Tiago EV in India. Prices for the Tiago start at Rs 4.69 lakh, while the Tiago EV starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices are as follows:

New Tata Tiago VariantsPetrol MTCNG MT
SmartRs 4.69 lakhRs 5.79 lakh
PureRs 5.49 lakhRs 6.49 lakh
Pure+Rs 5.99 lakhRs 6.99 lakh
Pure+ ARs 6.49 lakhRs 7.49 lakh
CreativeRs 6.99 lakhRs 7.99 lakh
Creative+Rs 7.29 lakh---

AMT options available from Pure trim onwards.

New Tata Tiago EVPrice
Smart 19 kWhRs 6.99 lakh
Pure+ 19 kWhRs 8.49 lakh
Pure 24 kWhRs 9.49 lakh
Creative+ 24 kWhRs 9.99 lakh

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Revealed Carandbike 1

The new Tiago twins now get more design differentiation, though they share some common design elements. The headlamps are now more angular in their shape and flank an enclosed grille (black on the ICE Tiago and body coloured on the EV). Moving to the bumpers, the ICE Tiago gets a sportier-designed unit with a prominent black-finished central intake flanked by slim vertical vents on either side, while the EV’s feels more feature-less in comparison, with the central intake finished in body colour flanked by slim vertical faux vents on the sides.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed; Gets New Dash, 360 Deg Cameras, Rear AC Vents

2026 Tata Tiago EV

At the rear, both hatchbacks get the same styling update with a new edge-to-edge lightbar connected to new rectangular tail lamps. Coming to the wheels, the ICE Tiago gets new 15-inch alloy wheels in the top trims while the EV makes do with 14-inch styled units.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed

2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Revealed Carandbike 2

Inside, the Tiagos get a new cabin design with a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen sitting atop the centre console and a freestanding digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Both cars get a new 2-spoke steering design with the Tiago EV’s unit featuring a Tata.ev logo in place of the standard stylised ‘T’. The centre console too has been redesigned with top models now getting a charging tray for smartphones at the base of the dashboard.

Tata Tiago EV facelift 1

In terms of features, the biggest feature additions to the Tiago twins are the inclusion of 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitoring, rear AC vents and standard-fit 6 airbags. Other features include LED headlamps, auto AC, auto headlamps & wipers, keyless entry & go, 65W Type-C charge points front and rear, wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration and more.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

Safety tech meanwhile includes ESP, traction control, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

2026 Tata Tiago Interior Revealed

Mechanically, the ICE Tiago remains unchanged over the outgoing model, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol & CNG engine options. Both retain manual and AMT options with the latter now offered with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Moving to the EV, Tata has left the battery sizes and motor outputs unchanged. You still pick between a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh unit offering a real-world range of up to 215 km (C75 range) depending on the battery. Tata, however, has upgraded the charging, which now supports 1.2C Fast Charging at 30 kW DC fast chargers. This has reduced the 10 to 80 per cent charge times to roughly around 30 minutes.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

Tata Tiago EV facelift 2

Tata says that the Tiago siblings now sit on a new X-ALFA platform featuring enhanced structural reinforcements as well as a new electronics architecture allowing for features such as the 360 degree cameras to be offered.

In terms of the competition, the ICE Tiago goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, while the Tiago EV will compete with the MG Comet EV.

# 2026 Tata Tiago# 2026 Tata Tiago EV# 2026 Tata Tiago prices# 2026 Tata Tiago EV prices# Tiago EV prices# Tiago prices# Tata Motors# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago
Rating Icon
7.9/10
Tata Tiago
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.6 - 8.02 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Tiago Specifications
View Tiago Features

Popular Tata Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All