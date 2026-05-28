New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted 2026 Tiago and Tiago EV in India. Prices for the Tiago start at Rs 4.69 lakh, while the Tiago EV starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices are as follows:

New Tata Tiago Variants Petrol MT CNG MT Smart Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Pure+ Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Pure+ A Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh Creative Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Creative+ Rs 7.29 lakh ---

AMT options available from Pure trim onwards.

New Tata Tiago EV Price Smart 19 kWh Rs 6.99 lakh Pure+ 19 kWh Rs 8.49 lakh Pure 24 kWh Rs 9.49 lakh Creative+ 24 kWh Rs 9.99 lakh

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect



The new Tiago twins now get more design differentiation, though they share some common design elements. The headlamps are now more angular in their shape and flank an enclosed grille (black on the ICE Tiago and body coloured on the EV). Moving to the bumpers, the ICE Tiago gets a sportier-designed unit with a prominent black-finished central intake flanked by slim vertical vents on either side, while the EV’s feels more feature-less in comparison, with the central intake finished in body colour flanked by slim vertical faux vents on the sides.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed; Gets New Dash, 360 Deg Cameras, Rear AC Vents



At the rear, both hatchbacks get the same styling update with a new edge-to-edge lightbar connected to new rectangular tail lamps. Coming to the wheels, the ICE Tiago gets new 15-inch alloy wheels in the top trims while the EV makes do with 14-inch styled units.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed



Inside, the Tiagos get a new cabin design with a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen sitting atop the centre console and a freestanding digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Both cars get a new 2-spoke steering design with the Tiago EV’s unit featuring a Tata.ev logo in place of the standard stylised ‘T’. The centre console too has been redesigned with top models now getting a charging tray for smartphones at the base of the dashboard.

In terms of features, the biggest feature additions to the Tiago twins are the inclusion of 360-degree cameras, blind spot monitoring, rear AC vents and standard-fit 6 airbags. Other features include LED headlamps, auto AC, auto headlamps & wipers, keyless entry & go, 65W Type-C charge points front and rear, wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration and more.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

Safety tech meanwhile includes ESP, traction control, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

Mechanically, the ICE Tiago remains unchanged over the outgoing model, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol & CNG engine options. Both retain manual and AMT options with the latter now offered with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Moving to the EV, Tata has left the battery sizes and motor outputs unchanged. You still pick between a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh unit offering a real-world range of up to 215 km (C75 range) depending on the battery. Tata, however, has upgraded the charging, which now supports 1.2C Fast Charging at 30 kW DC fast chargers. This has reduced the 10 to 80 per cent charge times to roughly around 30 minutes.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

Tata says that the Tiago siblings now sit on a new X-ALFA platform featuring enhanced structural reinforcements as well as a new electronics architecture allowing for features such as the 360 degree cameras to be offered.

In terms of the competition, the ICE Tiago goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, while the Tiago EV will compete with the MG Comet EV.