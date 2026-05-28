Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched in India at ₹3.65 Lakh
- Powered by 650cc parallel-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
- Follows classic Bullet styling with hand-painted pinstripes, peashooter exhausts, and casquette headlamp.
- Available in two colour options – Cannon Black and Battleship Blue.
Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-awaited Bullet 650 in India at ₹3,64,856 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle marks the arrival of the iconic Bullet nameplate onto Royal Enfield’s popular 650cc twin-cylinder platform. Along with the title of being the longest running motorcycle in continuous production, the Bullet is now also the most powerful ever made.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Vs Classic 650 - Differences Explained
Since its introduction in 1932, the Bullet has remained one of the most iconic and recognisable motorcycles in India and across the world. Even after 94 years of continuous production, the Bullet continues to carry forward its distinctive silhouette, upright and commanding riding stance, and unmistakable road presence. With the new Bullet 650, it only gets better with more refinement and performance from the proven parallel-twin engine platform.
Also Read: Royal Enfield To Set Up New Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Facility In Andhra Pradesh At A Cost Of Rs 2,200 Crore
The bike’s design remains unmistakably Bullet. The motorcycle features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, chrome-finished peashooter exhausts, a long bench-style seat, and the signature casquette headlamp. Royal Enfield has also retained the iconic ‘tiger-eye’ pilot lamps, a styling element that goes back to the 1950s.
While the Bullet 650 might look retro in appearance, it does come with a couple of modern touches. Similar to the Classic 650, the instrument console combines analogue dials with a digital LCD inset that displays essential ride information including fuel level, gear position indicator, trip meter, and service reminders. The bike also gets premium aluminium switchgear and adjustable levers.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition Announced
Powering the Bullet 650 is the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that was first introduced with the Interceptor 650 and latest with the Classic 650, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. For the Bullet 650, Royal Enfield has tuned the motor to deliver smooth performance for relaxed cruising along with highway riding. Power figures are rated at 46.39 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.
The motorcycle is underpinned by a steel tubular spine frame and uses Showa suspension at both ends, including 41mm telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm disc at the rear, both with a two-piston floating caliper. The setup as accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 100/90-R19 section tyre at the front and a 140/70-R18 section tyre at the back. Some of the other specs of the Bullet 650 include – ground clearance is set at 154 mm, seat height is set at 800mm, fuel tank capacity is 14.8-litres and kerb weight with 90 per cent fuel and fluids is 243 kg.
Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets New Base Premium Variant: Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 650 in two colour options — Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. Alongside, the brand will also be offering a wide range of genuine motorcycle accessories soon, allowing owners to customise their Bullet 650 according to their riding preferences.
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