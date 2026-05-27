2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Tata Motors will be revealing full details and pricing for the 2026 Tiago and Tiago EV facelifts in India tomorrow. The second major facelift to the Tiago hatchback in the country brings another styling update in line with the Altroz, while also introducing greater differentiation between the ICE and EV models. Both cars also benefit from new features, with the EV also likely to receive upgraded powertrains.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed; Gets New Dash, 360 Deg Cameras, Rear AC Vents



2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV facelift: Styling

Tata has already revealed the Tiago and Tiago EV through a series of videos and confirmed some of the new features for both cars. The styling of the ICE Tiago comes more in line with the larger Altroz with sharper detailing and a lightbar at the rear. The EV too gets some of the more angular detailing and rear lightbar, though the overall design could be more of an acquired taste than its ICE sibling.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed



The EV’s new body coloured enclosed grill and stylised lower air vent in body colour give it a slightly featureless look, with only slim black-finished faux inlets on the sides adding any visual drama to the design.

Both cars also get new designs for the wheel covers/alloy wheels.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV facelift: Interior

Moving to the cabin, the Tiago twins get a new-look dashboard with a freestanding touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. In top spec, both look to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, and while the new instrument cluster looks larger than the outgoing unit, it is still a similar readout-style unit rather than a proper screen as in the top-spec Altroz.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

Also new is the provision of twin wireless charging pads on the centre floor console, 65W Type C USB charging and a rear USB charging outlet along with rear AC vents. Both hatchbacks also get new upholstery colours – dual-tone in the ICE and single-tone on the EV, with a notable change being the switch to fabric upholstery in the top-spec EV. The outgoing model offered leatherette upholstery.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

On the feature front, the big addition aside from the rear AC vents and wireless phone charger is the new 360-degree cameras.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV facelift: Powertrains

Moving to the powertrain, the ICE Tiago is set to soldier on with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engine options, both with manual and AMT gearbox options. One new addition is the inclusion of paddle shifters with the AMT gearbox, with the older physical gear selector stalk making way for a dial-based controller previously only offered on the EV.

The EV meanwhile is expected to benefit from the advances in motor and battery technology in recent years. Expect new, more energy-dense batteries along with the switch to the new, more efficient electric motors that debuted on the Punch EV earlier this year.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV facelift: Expected Price

In terms of pricing, expect prices for the ICE Tiago to start around the Rs 4.8 lakh mark (ex-showroom). The EV, meanwhile, is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).