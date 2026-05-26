2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber and Speedmaster Launched In India
- New riding aids, updated features and more
- Bonneville T120 priced at Rs. 12.17 Lakh
- Bonneville Bobber & Speedmaster priced at Rs.13.52 Lakh
Triumph Motorcycles has quietly updated its website with multiple new models for 2026, including the updated 2026 Triumph Bonneville T125, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster. The updated models have now been announced for India, and include new electronic riding aids, practical enhancements focussed on comfort and ergonomics, while retaining the signature and timeless “Bonneville” styling and 1,200cc parallel-twin engine platform.
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville & Scrambler Range Updated For 2026
Triumph Bonneville T120
The 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 now gets a new LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running light (DRL), cruise control, a USB-C charging port and a new, more sophisticated electronics suite. Lean-sensitive cornering ABS and traction control have now been introduced, backed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU).
Also Read: Triumph Bonneville 400 Spotted In India
Powering the Bonneville T120 is the same 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, 8-valve, SOHC engine which puts out 79.8 bhp at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 3,550 rpm. The six-speed gearbox with the slip and assist clutch continues to take care of transmission duties.
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Chassis and cycle parts remain the same with a tubular steel cradle frame and 41 mm KYB telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks with preload adjustment at the rear. Brakes include twin 310mm discs up front, with Brembo 2-piston calipers and a 255mm single disc at the rear, gripped by a Nissin 2-piston floating caliper. The Bonneville T120 has an accessible 790m seat height but is still a hefty bike with its 233 kg wet weight.
Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Hit 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
Prices have increased to Rs. 12.17 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Stone Grey colour option. But if you want your Bonneville T120 in either Aegean Blue/New England White or Aluminium Silver/Cranberry Red, you will have to shell out Rs. 50,000 extra. The Bonneville T120 Black is also priced at Rs. 12.17 lakh (Ex-showroom), but if you want it in Matt Silver Ice/Matt Sapphire dual tone colour scheme, it will also cost Rs. 50,000 more.
Bonneville Bobber & Bonneville Speedmaster
The Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster now feature larger 14-litre fuel tanks, up from the previous 12-litre fuel tank capacity. There’s revised bodywork and lighter aluminium wheels, and a wider solo seat on the Bobber, with improved padding.
The Bonneville Speedmaster uses broader seats for both rider and pillion, as well as a straighter handlebar. Both bikes feature cruise control and IMU-assisted rider aids like cornering ABS and cornering traction control.
Both the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster are also powered by Triumph’s 1,200cc liquid-cooled motor, but tuned specifically in the cruiser-focussed application. The 8-valve, SOHC engine with a 270-degree firing order puts out 77 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.
On the Speedmaster, peak power is the same, but maximum torque of 106 Nm is achieved slightly lower at 3,750 rpm. The Bonneville Bobber has a wet weight of 250 kg, while the Bonneville Speedmaster has a wet weight of 265 kg. Both bikes are priced at Rs. 13.52 lakh (Ex-showroom).
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