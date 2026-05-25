Ultraviolette X-47 New Base Variant Launched At ₹ 2.49 Lakh

Ultraviolette has expanded its X-47 Crossover electric motorcycle lineup with the introduction of a new entry-level variant in India. Called simply the X-47, the new version is priced at Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 15,000 more affordable than the X-47 Original, which was previously the base variant and is currently priced at Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest difference between the new base variant and the remaining higher-spec versions of the X-47 is the absence of Ultraviolette’s Hypersense radar technology. Introduced during the launch of the X-47, this system includes a suite of radar-based rider-assistance features such as blind-spot detection, rear collision alerts, lane change assist, and overtake warnings.

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By giving the radar-based electronics kit a miss, Ultraviolette will be able to offer buyers who want the X-47 for its performance and styling without the complexity and added price of the radar system. Meanwhile, all the other features that are not related to the radar system continue to be offered on the base X-47.

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With the introduction of the new base trim, the X-47 range now consists of six variants in total. Despite the more accessible sticker price, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same to the rest of the lineup. For the powertrain, it continues to use the same 27kW electric motor mated to a 7.1 kWh battery pack that is capable of a claimed top speed of 145kmph, acceleration from 0-60kmph in 2.8 seconds and an IDC range of 211km.