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Ultraviolette To Invest Rs 200 Crore To Expand Production; Eyes Second Manufacturing Plant In Karnataka

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Mar 27, 2026, 03:16 PM
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Ultraviolette To Invest Rs 200 Crore To Expand Production; Eyes Second Manufacturing Plant In Karnataka
Key Highlights
  • Ultraviolette to invest Rs 200 crore to expand production capacity at current plant
  • Eyes establishing second plant with 1.5 lakh unit capacity
  • Currently retails electric motorcycles in India and 12 European countries

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka Government for the expansion of its production capacity in the state and the establishment of a second production facility. The proposed plan, spread across two phases and over five years, will see the company initially invest around Rs 200 crore to expand manufacturing capacity at its current facility.

Also read: car&bike Awards 2026: Ultraviolette X47 Is The Electric Motorcycle Of The Year

ultraviolette f77 sales set to double with europe exports commencement carandbike 1

Under phase two, the company is looking to establish a second production facility with a production capacity of 1,50,000 units. The Karnataka government, meanwhile, has proposed support for the expansion in the form of incentives, such as fast-track facilitation and Product-Linked Incentives.

Also read: car&bike Awards 2026: Narayan Subramaniam Named Automotive Person Of the Year

Commenting on the announcement, Ultraviolette CEO & co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said, “Karnataka has been central to Ultraviolette’s vision of Making in India for the World. This proposed manufacturing expansion reflects our confidence in the state’s forward-looking EV ecosystem, talent, and policy support. The combination of infrastructure readiness, proactive governance, and long-term incentive visibility creates a strong foundation for Ultraviolette’s next phase of growth.”

Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter 4

Also read: Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh

Ultraviolette currently has a production capacity of around 30,000 units at its existing production facility, which is scalable up to 50,000 units. The company's current product offering includes the F77 - Superstreet & Mach 2 - and the X-47 electric ADV, with plans to expand its range with a new Tesseract electric scooter and the Shockwave enduro motorcycle. The company currently sells models in India and 12 countries in Europe.

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette# Bikes# Cover Story

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