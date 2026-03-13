car&bike Awards 2026: Ultraviolette X47 Is The Electric Motorcycle Of The Year

One of the most promising electric vehicle startups to emerge from India in recent years is Ultraviolette Automotive – and its latest product, the X47 crossover, has shown how a made-in-India electric two-wheeler can be a genuine all-rounded. The Ultraviolette X47 has bagged the Electric Motorcycle of the Year title at the 2026 car&bike Awards, seeing off competition from the maiden product of another startup – Raptee HV T30, and the more economy-focused Revolt RV Blaze X.

Also Read: Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh

The X47 effectively builds on the momentum generated by Ultraviolette's first product, the F77. Spawning off the same platform, the X47 is a crossover – part streetbike and part adventure bike. Armed with long-travel suspension, the X47 has 170 mm travel at both ends, and 200 mm of ground clearance, which makes it a more sensible choice for Indian roads.

It can be had with the same battery packs seen on the F77 – 7.1 kWh and 10.2 kWh – with the latter offering a claimed range of up to 323 kilometres. The long-range X47 also has a more powerful motor, developing a peak output of 40.2 bhp, which enables it to crack 0 to 100 kmph in just around eight seconds, and hit a claimed top speed of 145 kmph.

The X47 also became the first two-wheeler on sale in India to debut radar-based safety systems, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warnings.