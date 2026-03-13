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car&bike Awards 2026: Ultraviolette X47 Is The Electric Motorcycle Of The Year

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 08:52 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: Ultraviolette X47 Is The Electric Motorcycle Of The Year
Key Highlights
  • X47 is Ultraviolette's second model line after F77.
  • Presents a more practical and useable package based on the F77 platform.
  • Prices range from Rs 2.49 lakh to Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most promising electric vehicle startups to emerge from India in recent years is Ultraviolette Automotive – and its latest product, the X47 crossover, has shown how a made-in-India electric two-wheeler can be a genuine all-rounded. The Ultraviolette X47 has bagged the Electric Motorcycle of the Year title at the 2026 car&bike Awards, seeing off competition from the maiden product of another startup – Raptee HV T30, and the more economy-focused Revolt RV Blaze X.

Also Read: Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh

ultraviolette x47 wins electric motorcycle of the year carandbike awards 2026

The X47 effectively builds on the momentum generated by Ultraviolette's first product, the F77. Spawning off the same platform, the X47 is a crossover – part streetbike and part adventure bike. Armed with long-travel suspension, the X47 has 170 mm travel at both ends, and 200 mm of ground clearance, which makes it a more sensible choice for Indian roads.

It can be had with the same battery packs seen on the F77 – 7.1 kWh and 10.2 kWh – with the latter offering a claimed range of up to 323 kilometres. The long-range X47 also has a more powerful motor, developing a peak output of 40.2 bhp, which enables it to crack 0 to 100 kmph in just around eight seconds, and hit a claimed top speed of 145 kmph.

The X47 also became the first two-wheeler on sale in India to debut radar-based safety systems, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warnings.

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette X47# carandbike Awards 2026# carandbike-awards# Cover Story# Bikes

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Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
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₹ 2.49 - 4.49 Lakh
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