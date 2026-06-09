Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough Performance
- The Duster TCe 100 is offered with 3 variants - Authentic, Evolution & Techno
- The 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes - 99 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque
- In a nutshell, the Duster 1.0 Turbo doesn't feel like a compromise
When I first drove the new Renault Duster back in March, only the 1.3-litre version was available for us to test. I came away thoroughly impressed, so much so that I was sceptical about the smaller 1.0-litre engine offered on the lower variants. I feared it would feel underpowered and dilute the Duster's character. But after spending a day with the Duster TCe100, I'm happy to admit I was wrong.
In fact, that's the short review. But if you'd like to know why, read on.
Powertrain & Performance
Let’s start with the meat of the matter. The Duster TCe100 is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kiger, Renault’s sub-4-metre SUV. So, you can imagine the scepticism I had going into this drive. But it didn't take long for the engine to prove me wrong.
Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?
Right from the get-go, it felt punchy and eager. On paper, the output stands at 99 bhp, which is about 63 bhp down on the 1.3-litre motor. Having said that, Renault has tuned the engine well, ensuring that a large chunk of its performance is accessible across most of the rev range. This means it has a strong mid-range and decent top-end.
Compared to the Kiger, you also get an extra 11 Nm of torque here, taking the total twisting force to 166 Nm. That translates into stronger low-end performance and better drivability in everyday conditions. Yes, there is still some turbo lag, but it's better controlled than in the Kiger, thanks to the revised engine management system.
My only complaint is refinement. It’s still a three-cylinder motor, so you have that characteristic hum in the background, and under hard acceleration, the engine does get quite noisy. You can also feel the engine vibrations inside the cabin. Renault needs to improve the NVH on this one.
Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle Ground
Transmission
Now, the model I am driving is the mid-spec Techno trim, and this engine is also offered with the lower two trims – Emotion and Evolution. However, no matter which one of these you get, you will only get the option for a manual gearbox. Now there is a silver lining here, though. It’s not the 5-speed unit from the Kiger, but rather the 6-speed gearbox that’s also offered with the Duster 1.3 Turbo.
It’s actually a very nice gearbox to use. The shifts are clean, the clutch is light, and even after spending hours behind the wheel, it never feels tiring. I also like the short, premium-looking gear lever, which adds to the overall driving experience.
That said, the lower gears are quite short. So in city traffic, especially in stop-go conditions, you’ll find yourself shifting between first, second, and third quite often. If you enjoy driving manuals, that won’t be a problem. But if you’re looking for convenience, it can get a bit tedious.
Which brings me to my second big gripe - there’s no automatic option with the 1.0-litre turbo engine. The Kiger offers a CVT with this motor, but the Duster doesn’t. And honestly, that feels like a missed opportunity. Especially when Renault itself says automatics are becoming increasingly popular in this segment, and a significant chunk of Duster buyers opt for the automatic with the larger turbo engine.
So Renault, if you’re listening, the 1.0-litre turbo really deserves an automatic gearbox.
Fuel Efficiency
Now, Renault has claimed that the Duster 1.0 Turbo can deliver an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 19.41 kmpl. Now, I did not get a chance to test that claim during this drive, so that’s a job for some other day. However, I would safely expect the engine to return a realistic mileage of around 13 kmpl.
Also Read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
Styling & Features
Now, as I mentioned earlier, the car we drove was the mid-spec Techno variant, and visually, you’re not missing out on much. You still get the LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and of course, that bold Duster grille.
The main difference is the set of 17-inch gunmetal-finished alloy wheels, instead of the larger 18-inch wheels on the top-spec trim. And honestly, I prefer this look. It feels a bit more understated and rugged.
You also miss out on the body decals, and the roof rails don’t get the ‘Duster’ branding. But importantly, they remain fully functional, and that’s enough for me.
The cabin is a different story. Instead of the Jade Green trim and matching leatherette upholstery, the Techno trim offers brown and black interior. The seats are wrapped in matching fabric upholstery, and the front two seats offer manual adjustment. Frankly, neither of them is a deal-breaker for me. Because the seat bolstering is good, and you also get a central armrest with storage.
The Techno trim also comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Creature comforts also include dual-zone auto climate control, wireless phone charging and a panoramic sunroof. All things that actually matter. That said, I did miss the ventilated front seats, but for the price, that’s a compromise I am willing to make.
Safety
In terms of safety, the Techno variant doesn't really feel stripped down. You still get all the key safety features as standard, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders for all passengers, and a rear-view camera.
That said, the rear-view camera itself could be better. The image quality feels average at best, and the viewing angle seems a bit odd, often making me rely more on the ORVMs while parking. It's not a deal-breaker, but it's definitely an area Renault should improve.
Price & Verdict
For me, the pick of the range is the Techno variant. The 1.0-litre TCe 100 engine is available in three trims — Authentic, Evolution and Techno — priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh, Rs. 11.69 lakh and Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. And at that price, the Techno offers the best mix of looks, features and value.
Renault has also done a good job of making this 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine feel like a genuine alternative to the larger motor. It offers enough performance for daily commutes, sufficient grunt for highway drives, and comes paired with a manual gearbox that is genuinely enjoyable to use. The only thing missing is an automatic option, which would make the package even more compelling.
So, in a nutshell, the Duster 1.0 Turbo doesn't feel like the compromise choice. If you're considering it over the 1.3-litre engine because of budget or efficiency concerns, you're still getting a capable, practical and enjoyable SUV that should satisfy most buyers.
Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Research More on Renault Duster
Popular Renault Models
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 6.14 - 9.42 Lakh
- Renault
KigerEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakh
- Renault
KwidEx-showroom Price₹ 4.3 - 5.99 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 9, 2026Ather Rolls Out Voice Command Functionality For Its Electric ScootersAther Energy has rolled out its 'Voice on Ather' feature, which allows riders to use natural language voice commands for navigation, vehicle controls and other functions.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 9, 2026BYD Seal U To Be Brand’s First PHEV For India; Launch Later This YearThe SUV made its India debut back at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo as the Sealion 6.1 min read
- BMW India To Increase Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs By Up To 2% From July 1This is the second price hike announcement for 2026 from the German carmaker, following the first, implemented in April.1 min read
- Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 18,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 5.73 LakhThe subcompact MPV is now priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom), with the N-Connecta MT witnessing the highest hike.2 mins read
- FADA: Auto Retail Sales Rise 9.55% In May 2026; Passenger Vehicles Lead GrowthFADA also noted that EV penetration crossed the 11 per cent mark for the first time, while signs of a small-car revival emerged alongside SUV demand.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 6, 2026Premium TVS, Norton Bikes To Be Sold Via New Paddock OutletsTVS Motor has unveiled TVS Paddock, a standalone retail network for its premium motorcycles, with the first outlets set to open in the second quarter of FY27.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 9, 2026Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough PerformanceThe Renault Duster's TCe100 engine is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque. And it only comes with a 6-speed manual.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 8, 20262026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big ImprovementsThe 2026 Tata Tiago EV promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and better real-world range. But does it deliver?1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 6, 20262026 Tata Tiago And Tiago iCNG Review: Budget Hatch Offers Premium AppealThe 2026 Tata Tiago range brings a lot of new things to the segment, and on paper, it looks like a solid product. But,, is the premium appeal real?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?We spent some quality time with the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, and here's our honest take – what we love, and where there's room to do better.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 2, 2026California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right WayThree days of coaching, track time and self-discovery at California Superbike School revealed that riding faster begins with understanding how to ride better.7 mins read