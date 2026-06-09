Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough Performance

When I first drove the new Renault Duster back in March, only the 1.3-litre version was available for us to test. I came away thoroughly impressed, so much so that I was sceptical about the smaller 1.0-litre engine offered on the lower variants. I feared it would feel underpowered and dilute the Duster's character. But after spending a day with the Duster TCe100, I'm happy to admit I was wrong.

In fact, that's the short review. But if you'd like to know why, read on.

Powertrain & Performance

Let’s start with the meat of the matter. The Duster TCe100 is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kiger, Renault’s sub-4-metre SUV. So, you can imagine the scepticism I had going into this drive. But it didn't take long for the engine to prove me wrong.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?

Right from the get-go, it felt punchy and eager. On paper, the output stands at 99 bhp, which is about 63 bhp down on the 1.3-litre motor. Having said that, Renault has tuned the engine well, ensuring that a large chunk of its performance is accessible across most of the rev range. This means it has a strong mid-range and decent top-end.

Compared to the Kiger, you also get an extra 11 Nm of torque here, taking the total twisting force to 166 Nm. That translates into stronger low-end performance and better drivability in everyday conditions. Yes, there is still some turbo lag, but it's better controlled than in the Kiger, thanks to the revised engine management system.

My only complaint is refinement. It’s still a three-cylinder motor, so you have that characteristic hum in the background, and under hard acceleration, the engine does get quite noisy. You can also feel the engine vibrations inside the cabin. Renault needs to improve the NVH on this one.

Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle Ground

Transmission

Now, the model I am driving is the mid-spec Techno trim, and this engine is also offered with the lower two trims – Emotion and Evolution. However, no matter which one of these you get, you will only get the option for a manual gearbox. Now there is a silver lining here, though. It’s not the 5-speed unit from the Kiger, but rather the 6-speed gearbox that’s also offered with the Duster 1.3 Turbo.

It’s actually a very nice gearbox to use. The shifts are clean, the clutch is light, and even after spending hours behind the wheel, it never feels tiring. I also like the short, premium-looking gear lever, which adds to the overall driving experience.

That said, the lower gears are quite short. So in city traffic, especially in stop-go conditions, you’ll find yourself shifting between first, second, and third quite often. If you enjoy driving manuals, that won’t be a problem. But if you’re looking for convenience, it can get a bit tedious.

Which brings me to my second big gripe - there’s no automatic option with the 1.0-litre turbo engine. The Kiger offers a CVT with this motor, but the Duster doesn’t. And honestly, that feels like a missed opportunity. Especially when Renault itself says automatics are becoming increasingly popular in this segment, and a significant chunk of Duster buyers opt for the automatic with the larger turbo engine.

So Renault, if you’re listening, the 1.0-litre turbo really deserves an automatic gearbox.

Fuel Efficiency

Now, Renault has claimed that the Duster 1.0 Turbo can deliver an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 19.41 kmpl. Now, I did not get a chance to test that claim during this drive, so that’s a job for some other day. However, I would safely expect the engine to return a realistic mileage of around 13 kmpl.

Also Read: Renault Duster Turbo DCT Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

Styling & Features

Now, as I mentioned earlier, the car we drove was the mid-spec Techno variant, and visually, you’re not missing out on much. You still get the LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and of course, that bold Duster grille.

The main difference is the set of 17-inch gunmetal-finished alloy wheels, instead of the larger 18-inch wheels on the top-spec trim. And honestly, I prefer this look. It feels a bit more understated and rugged.

You also miss out on the body decals, and the roof rails don’t get the ‘Duster’ branding. But importantly, they remain fully functional, and that’s enough for me.

The cabin is a different story. Instead of the Jade Green trim and matching leatherette upholstery, the Techno trim offers brown and black interior. The seats are wrapped in matching fabric upholstery, and the front two seats offer manual adjustment. Frankly, neither of them is a deal-breaker for me. Because the seat bolstering is good, and you also get a central armrest with storage.

The Techno trim also comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Creature comforts also include dual-zone auto climate control, wireless phone charging and a panoramic sunroof. All things that actually matter. That said, I did miss the ventilated front seats, but for the price, that’s a compromise I am willing to make.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Techno variant doesn't really feel stripped down. You still get all the key safety features as standard, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders for all passengers, and a rear-view camera.

That said, the rear-view camera itself could be better. The image quality feels average at best, and the viewing angle seems a bit odd, often making me rely more on the ORVMs while parking. It's not a deal-breaker, but it's definitely an area Renault should improve.

Price & Verdict

For me, the pick of the range is the Techno variant. The 1.0-litre TCe 100 engine is available in three trims — Authentic, Evolution and Techno — priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh, Rs. 11.69 lakh and Rs. 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. And at that price, the Techno offers the best mix of looks, features and value.

Renault has also done a good job of making this 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine feel like a genuine alternative to the larger motor. It offers enough performance for daily commutes, sufficient grunt for highway drives, and comes paired with a manual gearbox that is genuinely enjoyable to use. The only thing missing is an automatic option, which would make the package even more compelling.

So, in a nutshell, the Duster 1.0 Turbo doesn't feel like the compromise choice. If you're considering it over the 1.3-litre engine because of budget or efficiency concerns, you're still getting a capable, practical and enjoyable SUV that should satisfy most buyers.

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade