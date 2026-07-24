2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained
- Engine options include 1.0 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre NA petrol
- Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT
- 1.0 litre turbo mill offered with all variants
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2026 Brezza in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2026 Brezza is offered in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Depending on the trim, buyers can opt for a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, or 1.5-litre CNG powertrain.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launches With Three Major Firsts
Here is a complete breakdown of what each variant has to offer along with its variant-wise prices, engine options, colours and features.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi
Engine options:
- 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
- 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG
Transmission:
- 6-speed Manual only
Exterior colours:
- Splendid Silver
- Sizzling Red
- Pearl Arctic White
- Magma Grey
Features:
- Halogen projector headlamps
- LED rear combination lamps
- Roof end spoiler
- Painted front grille
- Shark fin antenna
- Aero vents
- Wheel arch cladding
- Side underbody cladding
- Dual-tone side door cladding
- Full wheel covers (1.5 Petrol & CNG)
- Turbo exterior emblem (Turbo only)
- Dual-tone interior theme
- Black IP ornament
- Flat-bottom steering wheel
- Cabin lamp
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Driver-side auto up/down power window
- Rear AC vents
- Keyless entry
- Front and rear power windows
- Tilt-adjustable steering column
- Front accessory socket
- Pollen cabin air filter
- Turbo variants additionally get
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Adjustable rear seat headrests
- Automatic climate control
- Speedometer with tachometer
- Gear shift indicator (MT)
- Audible headlamp-on reminder
- Low fuel warning light
- Six airbags (Front, Side & Curtain)
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill Hold Assist
- Front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters
- Reverse parking sensors with infographic display
- High-speed warning alert
- Seat belt reminder for all occupants
- Three-point ELR seat belts for all occupants
- Anti-theft security system
- Engine immobiliser
- ISOFIX child seat restraint system
- Manual day/night inside rear-view mirror
- Door ajar warning lamp
- Tyre repair kit with jack
- Suzuki TECT body
- Dual horn
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Central locking (5-door)
- Turbo variants additionally get Rear defogger
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi
Engine options:
- 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
- 1.5-litre NA petrol
- 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG
Transmission options:
- 6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)
- 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)
Exterior colours:
- Splendid Silver
- Sizzling Red
- Pearl Arctic White
- Magma Grey
- Bluish Black (Turbo only)
- Vivacious Orange
- Lustrous Beige
In addition to the features offered in the LXi, it gets:
- Painted 16-inch alloy wheels (Turbo and Petrol)
- Full wheel covers retained on CNG variants
- Fabric door armrests
- Driver and co-driver seat back pockets
- Electrically foldable ORVMs (Turbo only)
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Arkamys sound system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Remote control app for infotainment
- Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
- Onboard Voice Assistant with "Hi Suzuki" and Barge-in feature
- USB and Bluetooth connectivity
- Four speakers
- Reverse parking camera (Turbo only)
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi
Engine options:
- 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
- 1.5-litre NA petrol
- 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG
Transmission:
- 6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)
- 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)
Exterior colours:
- Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
- Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
- Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
- Splendid Silver
- Pearl Arctic White
- Magma Grey
- Bluish Black
- Vivacious Orange
- Lustrous Beige
In addition to the features offered in the VXi, it gets:
- Dual LED projector headlamps with DRLs
- Roof rails
- Smoke chrome front grille
- Dual-tone exterior paint option (selected colours)
- Painted dual-tone side door cladding
- Electric sunroof
- PM2.5 cabin air filter
- Mono-colour ambient lighting
- Piano Black IP ornament
- Co-driver pilot lamp
- Chrome-plated inside door handles
- Luggage lamp
- Front footwell illumination
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats
- Overhead console with sunglass holder and map lamp
- Engine push start/stop with Smart Key
- Rear centre armrest with cup holder
- Tilt and telescopic steering column
- Infotainment & Connected Tech
- TFT colour Multi-Information Display (MID)
Turbo variants additionally get:
- Blind Spot Warning
- Safe Exit Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Front parking sensors
- Rear wiper and washer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)
- Two tweeters
Petrol and CNG variants additionally get:
- Reverse parking camera
Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+
Engine options:
- 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
- 1.5-litre NA petrol
Transmission options:
- 6-speed Manual (Turbo and NA)
- 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol)
Exterior colours:
- Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
- Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
- Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
- Splendid Silver
- Pearl Arctic White
- Magma Grey
- Bluish Black
- Vivacious Orange
- Lustrous Beige
In addition to the features offered in the ZXi, it gets:
- 16-inch machined alloy wheels
- LED front fog lamps with extended lighting
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Driver seat-back pocket
- Front ventilated seats
- Head-up display
- Front centre armrest with sliding function and storage
- Cooled glovebox
- Wing-type adjustable rear centre headrest
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- PM2.5 cabin air filter with AQI display
- Rear fast-charging USB Type-A and Type-C ports
- 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system
- Arkamys Surround Sense premium sound system
- Over-the-Air (OTA) updates
- New-gen Suzuki Connect connected car tech
- App Store with OTT apps
- Suzuki Navigation with traffic, speed and camera alerts
- Internet connectivity
- Smartphone internet tethering
- Alexa Auto Voice AI
- On-screen AC temperature display and controls
- 360-degree HD camera
- Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror
- Shoulder height-adjustable front seat belts
- Cruise control (standard across ZXi+)
- Connected car features via Suzuki Connect, including:
- Emergency alerts
- Breakdown notification
- Stolen vehicle tracking
- Tow-away alert
- Geofence and Time Fence
- Valet alert
- Emergency calling (e-Call)
- Trip summary and driving behaviour analysis
- Vehicle location sharing
- Send destination to vehicle
- Overspeed, seat belt, AC idling, low fuel, low range and low tyre pressure alerts
- Remote door lock/unlock
- Remote hazard lamp control
- Remote headlamp OFF
- Remote AC ON/OFF and Schedule AC (6AT only)
- Remote alarm
- Immobiliser request
- Vehicle health monitoring
- Smartwatch connectivity
- Alexa Skill connectivity
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