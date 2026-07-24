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2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
5 mins read
Jul 24, 2026, 08:37 PM
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2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained
Key Highlights
  • Engine options include 1.0 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre NA petrol
  • Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT
  • 1.0 litre turbo mill offered with all variants

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2026 Brezza in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2026 Brezza is offered in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Depending on the trim, buyers can opt for a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, or 1.5-litre CNG powertrain.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launches With Three Major Firsts

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift


Here is a complete breakdown of what each variant has to offer along with its variant-wise prices, engine options, colours and features.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi

Engine options:

  • 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
  • 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG

Transmission:

  • 6-speed Manual only


Exterior colours:

  • Splendid Silver
  • Sizzling Red
  • Pearl Arctic White
  • Magma Grey

Features:

  • Halogen projector headlamps
  • LED rear combination lamps
  • Roof end spoiler
  • Painted front grille
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Aero vents
  • Wheel arch cladding
  • Side underbody cladding
  • Dual-tone side door cladding
  • Full wheel covers (1.5 Petrol & CNG)
  • Turbo exterior emblem (Turbo only)
  • Dual-tone interior theme
  • Black IP ornament
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Cabin lamp
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Driver-side auto up/down power window
  • Rear AC vents
  • Keyless entry
  • Front and rear power windows
  • Tilt-adjustable steering column
  • Front accessory socket
  • Pollen cabin air filter
  • Turbo variants additionally get
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Adjustable rear seat headrests
  • Automatic climate control
  • Speedometer with tachometer
  • Gear shift indicator (MT)
  • Audible headlamp-on reminder
  • Low fuel warning light
  • Six airbags (Front, Side & Curtain)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters
  • Reverse parking sensors with infographic display
  • High-speed warning alert
  • Seat belt reminder for all occupants
  • Three-point ELR seat belts for all occupants
  • Anti-theft security system
  • Engine immobiliser
  • ISOFIX child seat restraint system
  • Manual day/night inside rear-view mirror
  • Door ajar warning lamp
  • Tyre repair kit with jack
  • Suzuki TECT body
  • Dual horn
  • Emergency Stop Signal
  • Central locking (5-door)
  • Turbo variants additionally get Rear defogger

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift rear

Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi

Engine options:

  • 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
  • 1.5-litre NA petrol
  • 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG

Transmission options:

  • 6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)
  • 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)

Exterior colours:

  • Splendid Silver
  • Sizzling Red
  • Pearl Arctic White
  • Magma Grey
  • Bluish Black (Turbo only)
  • Vivacious Orange
  • Lustrous Beige

In addition to the features offered in the LXi, it gets:

  • Painted 16-inch alloy wheels (Turbo and Petrol)
  • Full wheel covers retained on CNG variants
  • Fabric door armrests
  • Driver and co-driver seat back pockets
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs (Turbo only)
  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Arkamys sound system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Remote control app for infotainment
  • Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
  • Onboard Voice Assistant with "Hi Suzuki" and Barge-in feature
  • USB and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Four speakers
  • Reverse parking camera (Turbo only)

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi

Engine options:

  • 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
  • 1.5-litre NA petrol
  • 1.5-litre Petrol-CNG


Transmission:

  • 6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)
  • 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)


Exterior colours:

  • Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
  • Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
  • Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)
  • Splendid Silver
  • Pearl Arctic White
  • Magma Grey
  • Bluish Black
  • Vivacious Orange
  • Lustrous Beige

In addition to the features offered in the VXi, it gets:

  • Dual LED projector headlamps with DRLs
  • Roof rails
  • Smoke chrome front grille
  • Dual-tone exterior paint option (selected colours)
  • Painted dual-tone side door cladding
  • Electric sunroof
  • PM2.5 cabin air filter
  • Mono-colour ambient lighting
  • Piano Black IP ornament
  • Co-driver pilot lamp
  • Chrome-plated inside door handles
  • Luggage lamp
  • Front footwell illumination
  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats
  • Overhead console with sunglass holder and map lamp
  • Engine push start/stop with Smart Key
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Tilt and telescopic steering column
  • Infotainment & Connected Tech
  • TFT colour Multi-Information Display (MID)

Turbo variants additionally get:

  • Blind Spot Warning
  • Safe Exit Warning
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Front parking sensors
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)
  • Two tweeters

Petrol and CNG variants additionally get:

  • Reverse parking camera

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Variants Explained 2

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+

Engine options:

  • 1.0-litre Turbo petrol
  • 1.5-litre NA petrol


Transmission options:

  • 6-speed Manual (Turbo and NA)
  • 6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol)

Exterior colours:

  • Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
  • Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
  • Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)
  • Splendid Silver
  • Pearl Arctic White
  • Magma Grey
  • Bluish Black
  • Vivacious Orange
  • Lustrous Beige

In addition to the features offered in the ZXi, it gets:

  • 16-inch machined alloy wheels
  • LED front fog lamps with extended lighting
  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Driver seat-back pocket
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Head-up display
  • Front centre armrest with sliding function and storage
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Wing-type adjustable rear centre headrest
  • Auto-folding ORVMs
  • PM2.5 cabin air filter with AQI display
  • Rear fast-charging USB Type-A and Type-C ports
  • 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system
  • Arkamys Surround Sense premium sound system
  • Over-the-Air (OTA) updates
  • New-gen Suzuki Connect connected car tech
  • App Store with OTT apps
  • Suzuki Navigation with traffic, speed and camera alerts
  • Internet connectivity
  • Smartphone internet tethering
  • Alexa Auto Voice AI
  • On-screen AC temperature display and controls
  • 360-degree HD camera
  • Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror
  • Shoulder height-adjustable front seat belts
  • Cruise control (standard across ZXi+)
  • Connected car features via Suzuki Connect, including:
  • Emergency alerts
  • Breakdown notification
  • Stolen vehicle tracking
  • Tow-away alert
  • Geofence and Time Fence
  • Valet alert
  • Emergency calling (e-Call)
  • Trip summary and driving behaviour analysis
  • Vehicle location sharing
  • Send destination to vehicle
  • Overspeed, seat belt, AC idling, low fuel, low range and low tyre pressure alerts
  • Remote door lock/unlock
  • Remote hazard lamp control
  • Remote headlamp OFF
  • Remote AC ON/OFF and Schedule AC (6AT only)
  • Remote alarm
  • Immobiliser request
  • Vehicle health monitoring
  • Smartwatch connectivity
  • Alexa Skill connectivity

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