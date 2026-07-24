2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2026 Brezza in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2026 Brezza is offered in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Depending on the trim, buyers can opt for a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, or 1.5-litre CNG powertrain.



Also Read: 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launches With Three Major Firsts



Here is a complete breakdown of what each variant has to offer along with its variant-wise prices, engine options, colours and features.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi

Engine options:



1.0-litre Turbo petrol

1.5-litre Petrol-CNG

Transmission:

6-speed Manual only



Exterior colours:

Splendid Silver

Sizzling Red

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey



Features:

Halogen projector headlamps

LED rear combination lamps

Roof end spoiler

Painted front grille

Shark fin antenna

Aero vents

Wheel arch cladding

Side underbody cladding

Dual-tone side door cladding

Full wheel covers (1.5 Petrol & CNG)

Turbo exterior emblem (Turbo only)

Dual-tone interior theme

Black IP ornament

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Cabin lamp

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Driver-side auto up/down power window

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Front and rear power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering column

Front accessory socket

Pollen cabin air filter

Turbo variants additionally get

Height-adjustable driver seat

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Automatic climate control

Speedometer with tachometer

Gear shift indicator (MT)

Audible headlamp-on reminder

Low fuel warning light

Six airbags (Front, Side & Curtain)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Assist

Front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters

Reverse parking sensors with infographic display

High-speed warning alert

Seat belt reminder for all occupants

Three-point ELR seat belts for all occupants

Anti-theft security system

Engine immobiliser

ISOFIX child seat restraint system

Manual day/night inside rear-view mirror

Door ajar warning lamp

Tyre repair kit with jack

Suzuki TECT body

Dual horn

Emergency Stop Signal

Central locking (5-door)

Turbo variants additionally get Rear defogger

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi

Engine options:



1.0-litre Turbo petrol

1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre Petrol-CNG



Transmission options:



6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)

6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)



Exterior colours:

Splendid Silver

Sizzling Red

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Bluish Black (Turbo only)

Vivacious Orange

Lustrous Beige



In addition to the features offered in the LXi, it gets:

Painted 16-inch alloy wheels (Turbo and Petrol)

Full wheel covers retained on CNG variants

Fabric door armrests

Driver and co-driver seat back pockets

Electrically foldable ORVMs (Turbo only)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Remote control app for infotainment

Steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls

Onboard Voice Assistant with "Hi Suzuki" and Barge-in feature

USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Four speakers

Reverse parking camera (Turbo only)

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi

Engine options:

1.0-litre Turbo petrol

1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre Petrol-CNG



Transmission:



6-speed Manual (Turbo, NA and CNG)

6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol only)



Exterior colours:

Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)

Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)

Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black roof (Dual Tone)

Splendid Silver

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Bluish Black

Vivacious Orange

Lustrous Beige

In addition to the features offered in the VXi, it gets:



Dual LED projector headlamps with DRLs

Roof rails

Smoke chrome front grille

Dual-tone exterior paint option (selected colours)

Painted dual-tone side door cladding

Electric sunroof

PM2.5 cabin air filter

Mono-colour ambient lighting

Piano Black IP ornament

Co-driver pilot lamp

Chrome-plated inside door handles

Luggage lamp

Front footwell illumination

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Overhead console with sunglass holder and map lamp

Engine push start/stop with Smart Key

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Tilt and telescopic steering column

Infotainment & Connected Tech

TFT colour Multi-Information Display (MID)

Turbo variants additionally get:

Blind Spot Warning

Safe Exit Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Front parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

Two tweeters



Petrol and CNG variants additionally get:



Reverse parking camera

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+

Engine options:



1.0-litre Turbo petrol

1.5-litre NA petrol



Transmission options:

6-speed Manual (Turbo and NA)

6-speed Automatic (1.5-litre Petrol)

Exterior colours:



Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof (Dual Tone)

Splendid Silver

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Bluish Black

Vivacious Orange

Lustrous Beige

In addition to the features offered in the ZXi, it gets:

