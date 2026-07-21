Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 30,000 In August 2026
- Second price hike within three months
- Previously hiked prices by up to Rs 30,000 in June
- Cites growing cost burden as reason for hike
Maruti Suzuki is set to make a second round of price hikes across its range of cars and SUVs from August 2026. The second price hike from the brand within three months will see prices of models across its line-up increased by up to Rs 30,000. The company has not shared any model-wise pricing revisions. Incidentally, the quantum of the highest price hike is identical to when the carmaker previously revised prices in June this year.
Also read: Consumer Court Orders Maruti Suzuki To Replace Grand Vitara Over E20-Related Damages; Carmaker To Escalate Matters In Higher Court
In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, the carmaker cited elevated ‘inflationary burdens’ and an ‘adverse cost environment’ as reasons necessitating the revision in prices. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki was one of the few carmakers in 2026 not to hike prices across its portfolio in January or April this year - the two months generally see carmakers adjust prices across the board for their models.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of July 24 Launch
‘The Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,’ read the company statement in the filing.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000
The carmaker has not specified a date for when the updated prices will come into effect in August.
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