logo
New Delhi

Reise Launches Traverse Adventure Touring Suit In India; Prices Start At ₹14,999

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 21, 2026, 04:55 PM
Follow us on
Reise Launches Traverse Adventure Touring Suit In India; Prices Start At ₹14,999
Key Highlights
  • D3O Level 2 armour across key impact areas.
  • Cordura and Kevlar-reinforced construction with AirMorph ventilation.
  • Jacket priced at ₹21,999 while the pants retail at ₹14,999.

Reise has expanded its premium riding gear portfolio with the launch of the Traverse Adventure Touring Suit in India. Comprising the Traverse Jacket and Traverse Pants, the new riding gear has been designed for adventure touring, with an emphasis on protection, comfort and all-weather usability.

Also Read: Reise tourRad Adventure Touring Tyres Launched From Rs. 3,099

Reise Traverse Adventure Touring Suit launched carandbike 2

The Traverse suit combines ripstop textiles with Cordura reinforcement panels in high-abrasion areas, while DuraTek Superfabric Shield panels with Kevlar-infused yarn add another layer of protection at the elbows and knees. The jacket comes equipped with D3O Level 2 armour for the shoulders, elbows, chest and back, while the pants receive Level 2 protectors for the knees and hips.

Also Read: Reise Adds New Waterproof Motorcycle Luggage Options

Reise Traverse Adventure Touring Suit launched carandbike 4

For improved comfort over long rides, the suit features Reise's AirMorph ventilation system, multiple fit adjustment points and four-way stretch panels to enhance mobility. The jacket and pants also connect via a full-circumference zipper, while reflective detailing and multiple storage pockets add to their touring credentials.

The Reise Traverse Jacket is priced at ₹21,999, while the Traverse Pants cost ₹14,999.

# Reise Moto# Reise riding gear# Reise Moto riding gear# Reise Transverse adventure riding gear# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Reise Launches Traverse Adventure Touring Suit In India; Prices Start At ₹14,999