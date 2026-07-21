Reise Launches Traverse Adventure Touring Suit In India; Prices Start At ₹14,999

Reise has expanded its premium riding gear portfolio with the launch of the Traverse Adventure Touring Suit in India. Comprising the Traverse Jacket and Traverse Pants, the new riding gear has been designed for adventure touring, with an emphasis on protection, comfort and all-weather usability.

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The Traverse suit combines ripstop textiles with Cordura reinforcement panels in high-abrasion areas, while DuraTek Superfabric Shield panels with Kevlar-infused yarn add another layer of protection at the elbows and knees. The jacket comes equipped with D3O Level 2 armour for the shoulders, elbows, chest and back, while the pants receive Level 2 protectors for the knees and hips.

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For improved comfort over long rides, the suit features Reise's AirMorph ventilation system, multiple fit adjustment points and four-way stretch panels to enhance mobility. The jacket and pants also connect via a full-circumference zipper, while reflective detailing and multiple storage pockets add to their touring credentials.

The Reise Traverse Jacket is priced at ₹21,999, while the Traverse Pants cost ₹14,999.