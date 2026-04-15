Reise tourRad Adventure Touring Tyres Launched From Rs. 3,099

Reise has launched its new tourRad adventure touring tyre range with prices beginning at Rs. 3,099 for the 21-inch front tyre and Rs. 4,399 for a 140-section 17-inch rear tyre. The tourRad is positioned as a 80:20 road-biased ADV radial tyre, aimed at riders who seek stability, traction and long-distance confidence over varied terrain, with occasional (20 per cent) off-road use. The tourRad combines a radial rear tyre construction with a reinforced bias-ply front tyre structure.

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The tourRad tyre features an aggressive wider block tread pattern with wider grooves, designed to enhance traction across varying surfaces while ensuring efficient water evacuation in wet conditions. According to Reise, a distinctive rock-shaped tread pattern underlines the tyre’s rugged intent, while also contributing to improved durability and off-road capability.

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Wider lateral blocks are said to aid in improved grip and confident cornering and the cross-over groove design helps in efficient water dispersion and reduces aquaplaning risk. The dual radii cavity profile is said to offer an optimised contact patch during both straight-line riding and lean angles.

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The tyre’s construction is further strengthened by a zero-degree steel belt which is said to offer dimensional stability at high speeds and a consistent contact patch, while a stiff carcass structure is said to enhance handling and stability during aggressive cornering. The Reise tourRad will be available in multiple sizes catering to popular touring and adventure motorcycles in India. The tourRad tyres are H-rated, and are capable of handling high speeds.

Prices and available sizes:

110/70-R17 – Rs. 4599

130/80-R17 – Rs. 4399

140/80R17 – Rs. 4399

150/60-R17 – Rs. 5399

150/70-R17 – Rs. 6999

100/90-19 – Rs. 3199

90/90-21 – Rs. 3099