Reise traceRad Radial Tyres First Ride Review

Overnight rains, a completely new and unfamiliar track, and a new set of tyres from a brand which has proved itself in the dual-purpose segment with its trailR tyres. The trip to Coimbatore promised to be interesting, and quite a long journey away, with a 3-hour flight from Delhi each way. The plan was to attend the launch of Gujarat-based tyre and motorcycle riding gear brand Reise Moto’s new radial tyres and also test them out at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore, a 3.72 km with high speed, elevation changes and flowing corners. An outing at a new track, which I’ve heard a lot about - sounds about interesting!

Also Read: Reise Moto traceRad Tyres For Sub-500 cc Sports Bikes Launched

At the launch ceremony the evening before, officials from Reise Moto walked us through a launch presentation, talking about the merits and strengths of the new tyre, how it was constructed, and the number of kilometres the tyres were tested over various prototypes before launching the production version. During the launch, I couldn’t help thinking that there are already quite a few impressive products from several brands in the segment where Reise Moto is trying to make new roads with its traceRad radial tyres. How the traceRads fare, in terms of grip, mileage and rider confidence will be something interesting to note.

Also Read: Reise trailR Dual Purpose Tyres First Ride Review

The Reise traceRad tyres are steel belted radial tyres which are W-rated.

Who is Reise Moto?

But first, let’s look at the brand. Less than two years ago, Reise Moto started operations with its first offering, a dual-purpose tyre called the trailR. With technical expertise and know-how shared with European brand Mitas, Reise Moto is a new two-wheeler tyre and apparel vertical of Gujarat-based tyre manufacturing company, the Mahansaria Group. The Reise Moto brand is a joint venture with Mitas, under which the company will offer purpose-built tyres for the Indian market, but also manufacture Mitas-branded tyres to be manufactured in India and exported to Europe and North America.

The trailR proved to be impressive, so I packed my riding kit in anticipation of something interesting to experience at the CoASTT track in Coimbatore with the new traceRad radial tyres. The traceRad radial tyres are built incorporating zero-degree steel belt technology, which offers good high-speed stability, improved performance over rough surfaces, as well as durability.

The Reise traceRad tyres offer impressive peformance!

And the sizes available – 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 makes them suitable for a wide range of sporty motorcycles, ranging from the KTM Duke (200, 250, 390), KTM RC (200, 390), Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, Bajaj Dominar 400, Triumph Speed 400 and the Aprilia RS 457. And the traceRad tyres are W rated as well, suitable for good performance at high speeds.

Performance on the wet is pretty good from the traceRad radials.

The Track Experience

I was part of the first batch to get on track – early bird? Not quite. The track was mostly damp from the overnight rain and the sun had not yet made an appearance. After the first sighting lap, it was time to get a little more adventurous with the bike (a RC 390) kitted out with the traceRad tyres. But a wet track and an unfamiliar track with new rubber isn't quite the combination you’d expect to go all out. After a couple of laps, though, I got comfortable, and without even trying hard to do so, I felt my knee puck scrape the tarmac on the tight left hander before the beginning of the back straight at the CoASTT circuit.

The traceRad tyres offer good grip, while accelerating, under braking and while cornering.

In the next session, with the third batch, I was given the keys to a KTM 200 Duke to experience the tyres. The track had dried up by considerably by then, and the lighter, more compact, and extremely flickable Duke proved to be a blast! I was able to carry more speed around the tight corners of the circuit, although the 390s were soon smoking me on the straights. But every elevation, and every corner, and around the tight hairpin bowl at the end of the straight, I was able to focus more on getting my lines right, instead of worrying about wet patches and traction.

The Reise traceRad tyres proved to be impressive out on the track in every way.

Verdict

The traceRad felt light, and sharp turn ins at every corner of the track proved to be easy, as well as making changes along the few left- and right-handed transitions on the track. The CoASTT track still doesn’t have the kerb, so with ample caution, I stayed away from getting too adventurous to hitting the apex. A sharp shoulder, and some damp patches, still was reason enough to exercise a little caution, but the tyres never for once gave me any reason for worry. If that’s not good enough reason to be suitably impressed, then what is!

Actual on-road performance on everyday conditions, as well as mileage will be key to the Reise traceRad tyre's long-term results.

In all, the Reise traceRad tyres offer very good performance, whether leaned over, or under hard braking, and for me, possibly are right up there with the very best tyres available in the market in similar sizes. What remains now is to see how these tyres fare out in the real world, on the daily commute, over real-world surfaces, which include potholes, gravel, as well as in different kinds of weather. According to Reise Moto, the traceRad tyres have been designed to offer the best of both worlds – very good grip and performance, as well as superior mileage, claiming running life of between 10,000 – 12,000 km.

The Reise traceRad tyres are available in 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 sizes.

At ₹ 5,199 for the front, and ₹ 6,199 for the rear tyre, that’s very good value for money, considering the performance and the claimed mileage. What remains now is to test a pair for a longer time, out in the real world, which we hope to do so soon! As for me, I may end up choosing a pair of traceRad tyres for my next track outing as well! Yes, they are pretty good!

Reise traceRad Tyre Test Photo Gallery:

