Reise TraceRad Radial Tyres Launched In India

The tyres are compatible with motorcycle like the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, and Aprilia RS457
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Reise launches TraceRad radial tyres
  • Available in two sizes - 110/70Z-R17 and 150/60ZR17
  • W-rated tyres with zero-degree steel belt construction

Reise Moto has expanded its tyre portfolio by launching the TraceRad radial tyres in India. Designed for better performance and stability, these tyres are built to provide excellent straight-line stability and grip when leaning into corners, making them ideal for sporty bikes.

 

Also Read: Reise Moto Launches Riding Gear In Association With SPIDI

Reise Moto Trace Rad Radial tyres launch India carandbike edited 2

The zero-degree steel belt construction ensures better traction, especially during acceleration out of corners. The tyres are W-rated, which means they can handle high speeds. For comfort, the tyres are designed to absorb shocks, giving riders a smoother experience. In wet conditions, the spark-shaped grooves and edge grooves help channel water out, ensuring grip even when cornering on wet roads.

 

Also Read: Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction

Reise Moto Trace Rad Radial tyres launch India carandbike edited 3

Reise is offering the TraceRad tyres in two sizes, 110/70Z-R17 and 150/60ZR17, which are priced at Rs 5,199 and Rs 6,199, respectively. Going by the tyre sizes, they are compatible with the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, and Aprilia RS457. Lastly, the Reise TraceRad tyres come with a six-year warranty.

# Reise Moto# Reise radial tyres# KTM RC 390 tyres# KTM 390 Duke tyres# Aprilia RS457 tyres# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
  • Reise Moto is a relatively young tyre brand in India, but it is already looking to broaden its product portfolio with whitewall tyres for modern classic and vintage two-wheelers.
    Exclusive: Reise Moto Looking To Launch Whitewall Tyres In India This Year
  • The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding
    Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
  • Toughing it out in the Delhi heat, we spend two days at Reise TrailR Off-Road academy and pick up a variety of off-road riding skills, under the watchful eyes of two Dakar veterans.
    Reise TrailR Off-Road Academy Experience: Getting Downright Dirty!
  • Ashish Raorane will represent Reise Moto at every motorsport event he takes part in, including the Dakar rally.
    Reise Moto Signs Cross-Country Rider Ashish Raorane As Official Brand Athlete

  • The new store in Hyderabad is launched in collaboration with VVC Motors.
    Mahindra First Choice Launches New Car&Bike Pre-Owned Car Store In Hyderabad
  • Leaked design images suggest the Karizma XMR 250 will feature integrated aero winglets and an upside-down fork setup
    Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
  • The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707
  • With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
    Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
  • The Ertiga-based Rumion MPV joins the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ list; being offered with free accessories worth Rs 20,608.
    Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition Announced
  • The tyres are compatible with motorcycle like the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, and Aprilia RS457
    Reise TraceRad Radial Tyres Launched In India
  • The cruise control function will be further complemented by dedicated buttons to engage or reset on the go.
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R To Feature Cruise Control
  • The flex-fuel derivative of the Honda CB300F can run on an ethanol-gasoline blend with up to 85 per cent ethanol
    Honda CB300F FlexTech Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh; Can Run On 85% Ethanol
  • First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the CB300F FlexTech is capable on running on up to an E85 fuel petrol-ethanol blend.
    Honda CB300F FlexTech India Launch On October 20
  • The Special Edition is only available for the month of October 2024 and is available across all trim levels.
    Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched; Gets Free Accessories Worth Over Rs 20,000
