Reise TraceRad Radial Tyres Launched In India

Reise Moto has expanded its tyre portfolio by launching the TraceRad radial tyres in India. Designed for better performance and stability, these tyres are built to provide excellent straight-line stability and grip when leaning into corners, making them ideal for sporty bikes.

The zero-degree steel belt construction ensures better traction, especially during acceleration out of corners. The tyres are W-rated, which means they can handle high speeds. For comfort, the tyres are designed to absorb shocks, giving riders a smoother experience. In wet conditions, the spark-shaped grooves and edge grooves help channel water out, ensuring grip even when cornering on wet roads.

Reise is offering the TraceRad tyres in two sizes, 110/70Z-R17 and 150/60ZR17, which are priced at Rs 5,199 and Rs 6,199, respectively. Going by the tyre sizes, they are compatible with the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, and Aprilia RS457. Lastly, the Reise TraceRad tyres come with a six-year warranty.