Reise Moto Launches Riding Gear In Association With SPIDI

The Reise X SPIDI riding gear range has been designed for Indian weather conditions and includes riding jackets, mesh pants and gloves for all kinds of motorcycle riding.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Reise riding gear designed specifically for India
  • Lightweight riding gear with mesh panels for hot weather use
  • Riding gear range developed in collaboration with SPIDI

Premium motorcycle tyre manufacturer and accessories brand Reise Moto has launched its range of branded motorcycle riding gear designed specifically for the Indian market. The range of riding gear includes jackets, gloves and riding pants designed especially for the needs of the Indian rider. This new range of riding gear is crafted with optimal sweat control and CE-certified Level 2 armour for protection. The range includes both Reise branded gear, as well as the new Reise X SPIDI collection designed in Italy and manufactured at SPIDI’s safety lab, while leveraging SPIDI’s global expertise in protective gear since 1977. 

 

Also Read: Reise trailR Dual-Purpose Motorcycle Tyre Review

 

2024 Reise Riding Jackets m2

The new range of Reise riding gear includes mesh jackets with lightweight construction designed especially for the Indian market.

 

The riding gear range currently includes products for summer touring, urban riding and sport touring, with more categories expected to be added soon. The company says the riding gear range is ergonomically designed to offer best-in-class comfort, style and protection, utilising premium cordura fabric for superior abrasion resistance. Each piece is designed with strategically placed pockets, providing convenient storage for essentials while riding. The gloves are equipped with enhanced grip features, providing improved handling and control to ensure a confident ride across all terrains. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: Reise tourR Tyres Review - Introduction

yogesh mahansaria

Yogesh Mahansaria, MD & Founder, Reise Moto at the launch of the Reise trailR Tyres.

 

Also Read: Reise Moto Looking To Introduce Whitewall Tyres

 

“Our goal is to provide international-quality products tailored to Indian riding conditions. We’re entering a space that has long been underserved in terms of both quality and awareness, and we are excited to fill that gap,” said Yogesh Mahansaria, MD & Founder of Reise Moto. “The multi-brand strategy we've adopted will ensure we cater to different segments of the Indian motorcycling community, whether through the Reise Moto gear or via collaborations with global leaders like SPIDI.” 

 

2024 Reise Riding Gloves Pants m1

A wide range of riding gloves as well as mesh riding pants have also been launched as part of the new Reise riding gear range.

 

The Reise riding gear range also comes with a standard warranty, with after-sales support handled by the brand itself, ensuring swift resolution of manufacturing defects. Reise Moto is poised to expand its product lineup in the gear segment, with an even broader range, including helmets, base layers, riding boots and other essential accessories. In June 2024, Reise Moto launched its first exclusive store in Mumbai, to create a hub for the riding community to engage, explore and experience their products firsthand. Reise also offers an online shopping platform for its range of apparel and riding gear. 

