2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What’s New?

The Hero Glamour lineup gets a new top-spec trim which gets a host of segment first features. We look at all that is new.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Getrs ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control and three ride modes
  • Offered in disc and drum variants; prices start at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom)
  • Gets the same 124.7 cc engine as the Xtreme 125R

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 125 cc motorcycle lineup in India with the launch of the Glamour X 125 motorcycle. The Glamour X is available in two variants: drum and disc. The former is priced at Rs 89,999 while the latter costs Rs 99,999 (both ex-showroom). Packed with several segment-first features, the Glamour X 125 brings a lot to the table for riders looking for a tech-loaded commuter. Let's take a look at all that is new in the latest 125 cc in town. 

 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999

 

Hero Glamour X 125 2

Starting with features, the Glamour X is currently the only 125 cc motorcycle in India to come with ride-by-wire throttle, which opens the door for some interesting additions such as cruise control, something we usually don’t see in this segment. There's a dedicated switch on the right handlebar that lets you adjust and set your speed for cruising. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

 

Hero Glamour X 125 3

But that’s not all, it also comes with three riding modes: Eco, Road, and Power, another first for this category. All of this is displayed on the colour LCD dash, which also offers a Bluetooth connectivity option and turn-by-turn navigation. Hero has also added a panic braking alert system to warn other motorists on the road in case of a sudden braking situation. However, do note that all of this is only offered on the top-spec Disc variant.
  Hero Glamour X 125 1

On the design side, the Glamour X 125 appears to take on a sportier approach with its sharp look. It features sleek tank shrouds and edgy body panels with plenty of creases. You’ll also find an all-LED setup front and back, along with new H-shaped LED DRLs on both ends.  
  Hero Glamour X 125 4

It’s available in two variants – Drum and Disc – spread across five colour options. The Drum variant comes in Matte Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red, while the Disc version offers Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red. 

  

Powering the Glamour X 125 is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This is the same engine that powers the Hero Xtreme 125R, and it’s paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 

# 2025 Hero Glamour X 125# Hero Glamour X 125# Glamour X 125# 2025 Hero Glamour X# 2025 Hero Glamour X launched# Hero Glamour X 125 Features# Hero Glamour X 125 specifications# Hero Glamour X 125 cruise control# Commuter motorcycles# Hero MotoCorp# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
