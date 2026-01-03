2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Kia recently launched the second-generation Seltos in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos, in its latest avatar, is offered in 10 variants across three engine options. Here is a breakdown of its variant-wise features, along with their prices, engine, and transmission options.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Kia Seltos HTE

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 10.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 12.59 lakh



Features

• LED headlight, LED DRLs

• LED tail lamps

• 16-inch steel wheels with covers

• Front & rear skid plates with silver finish

• Shark fin antenna, integrated rear spoiler

• Manual AC with rear AC vents

• 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

• 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with TFT MID

• Cruise control, keyless entry, central locking

• Dual USB Type-C ports (front & rear)

• Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Pricing Compared

Kia Seltos HTE (O)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 12.09 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 13.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 12.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 13.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 14.99 lakh

Additional Features over HTE



• Steel wheels

• Connected LED tail lamps

• gloss black roof rails

• Semi-leatherette seats

• 60:40 split rear seat with armrest & cup holders

• Rear passenger adjustable headrests

• One-touch driver window (auto up/down)

• Drive modes & traction modes (automatic variants)

• Paddle shifters (automatic variants)

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?

Kia Seltos HTK

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 13.09 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 14.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 13.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 14.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 15.99 lakh

Additional Features over HTE (O)

• 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels (MT petrol)

• Auto-folding ORVMs

• Rear wiper & defogger

• Smart key with push-button start

• Proximity unlock

• Rear sunshade curtains

• Tilt & telescopic steering

• Rear parcel shelf

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Kia Seltos HTK (O)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 14.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 15.49 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 14.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 15.79 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 17.09 lakh

Additional Features over HTK

• Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

• Leatherette seats

• Wireless smartphone charger

• Front parking sensors

• Sporty alloy pedals

• Ventilated front seats (AT only)

• 8-way power driver seat with relaxation function (AT only)

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Kia Seltos HTX

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 15.59 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 16.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 17.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 17.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 18.49 lakh

Additional Features over HTK (O)



• LED fog lamps

• Skid plates

• Side door garnish

• 12.3-inch HD touchscreen

• Kia Connect 2.0 with OTA updates

• Dual-zone automatic climate control

• Bose 8-speaker sound system

• 64-colour ambient lighting

• Leatherette dashboard & door trims

• Gloss black ORVMs

Also Read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures

Kia Seltos HTX (A)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 1.69

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 17.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 18.79 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 18.29 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.59 lakh

Additional Features over HTX

• Trinity panoramic display panel

• 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

• Level 2 ADAS (21 features)

• 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

• Smart cruise control with stop & go (AT only)

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV True Range Tested: Claimed vs Real!

Kia Seltos GTX / X-Line

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 18.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.79 lakh

Features over HTX

• LED projector headlights

• 18-inch alloy wheels

• GT-Line / X-Line exterior styling

• 10-way powered driver seat with memory & lumbar support

• Integrated memory system (seat & ORVMs)

Kia Seltos GTX (A) / X-Line (A)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 19.49 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.99 lakh

Features over GTX



• Full ADAS Level 2 suite

• Highline TPMS

• All-wheel disc brakes

• Rear occupant alert

• Parking collision avoidance assist

• Smart cruise control

2026 Kia Seltos full price table:

2026 Kia Seltos Variants Ex-showroom Price 1.5 NA Petrol MT 1.5 NA Petrol iVT 1.5 T-GDI Turbo iMT 1.5 T-GDI Turbo DCT 1.5 Diesel MT 1.5 Diesel AT HTE Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh HTE (O) Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh HTK Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh HTK (O) Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh HTX Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh HTX (A) Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 19.59 lakh GTX Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh GTX (A) Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh X-Line Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh X-Line (A) Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh

Watch our review here: