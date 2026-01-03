2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- New Seltos is offered in four key trim levels: HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX
- Prices range between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Engine options include 1.5 litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel
Kia recently launched the second-generation Seltos in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos, in its latest avatar, is offered in 10 variants across three engine options. Here is a breakdown of its variant-wise features, along with their prices, engine, and transmission options.
Kia Seltos HTE
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 10.99 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 12.59 lakh
Features
• LED headlight, LED DRLs
• LED tail lamps
• 16-inch steel wheels with covers
• Front & rear skid plates with silver finish
• Shark fin antenna, integrated rear spoiler
• Manual AC with rear AC vents
• 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
• 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with TFT MID
• Cruise control, keyless entry, central locking
• Dual USB Type-C ports (front & rear)
• Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Kia Seltos HTE (O)
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 12.09 lakh
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 13.39 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 12.89 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 13.69 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 14.99 lakh
Additional Features over HTE
• Steel wheels
• Connected LED tail lamps
• gloss black roof rails
• Semi-leatherette seats
• 60:40 split rear seat with armrest & cup holders
• Rear passenger adjustable headrests
• One-touch driver window (auto up/down)
• Drive modes & traction modes (automatic variants)
• Paddle shifters (automatic variants)
Kia Seltos HTK
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 13.09 lakh
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 14.39 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 13.89 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 14.69 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 15.99 lakh
Additional Features over HTE (O)
• 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels (MT petrol)
• Auto-folding ORVMs
• Rear wiper & defogger
• Smart key with push-button start
• Proximity unlock
• Rear sunshade curtains
• Tilt & telescopic steering
• Rear parcel shelf
Kia Seltos HTK (O)
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 14.19 lakh
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 15.49 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 14.99 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 15.79 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 17.09 lakh
Additional Features over HTK
• Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
• Leatherette seats
• Wireless smartphone charger
• Front parking sensors
• Sporty alloy pedals
• Ventilated front seats (AT only)
• 8-way power driver seat with relaxation function (AT only)
Kia Seltos HTX
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 15.59 lakh
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 16.89 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 17.69 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 17.19 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 18.49 lakh
Additional Features over HTK (O)
• LED fog lamps
• Skid plates
• Side door garnish
• 12.3-inch HD touchscreen
• Kia Connect 2.0 with OTA updates
• Dual-zone automatic climate control
• Bose 8-speaker sound system
• 64-colour ambient lighting
• Leatherette dashboard & door trims
• Gloss black ORVMs
Kia Seltos HTX (A)
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 1.69
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 17.99 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 18.79 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 18.29 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.59 lakh
Additional Features over HTX
• Trinity panoramic display panel
• 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
• Level 2 ADAS (21 features)
• 360-degree camera with blind view monitor
• Smart cruise control with stop & go (AT only)
Kia Seltos GTX / X-Line
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 18.39 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.19 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.79 lakh
Features over HTX
• LED projector headlights
• 18-inch alloy wheels
• GT-Line / X-Line exterior styling
• 10-way powered driver seat with memory & lumbar support
• Integrated memory system (seat & ORVMs)
Kia Seltos GTX (A) / X-Line (A)
Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)
• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 19.49 lakh
• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.99 lakh
• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.99 lakh
Features over GTX
• Full ADAS Level 2 suite
• Highline TPMS
• All-wheel disc brakes
• Rear occupant alert
• Parking collision avoidance assist
• Smart cruise control
2026 Kia Seltos full price table:
|2026 Kia Seltos Variants
|Ex-showroom Price
|1.5 NA Petrol MT
|1.5 NA Petrol iVT
|1.5 T-GDI Turbo iMT
|1.5 T-GDI Turbo DCT
|1.5 Diesel MT
|1.5 Diesel AT
|HTE
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|Rs 12.59 lakh
|HTE (O)
|Rs 12.09 lakh
|Rs 13.39 lakh
|Rs 12.89 lakh
|Rs 13.69 lakh
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|HTK
|Rs 13.09 lakh
|Rs 14.39 lakh
|Rs 13.89 lakh
|Rs 14.69 lakh
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|HTK (O)
|Rs 14.19 lakh
|Rs 15.49 lakh
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Rs 16.29 lakh
|Rs 15.79 lakh
|Rs 17.09 lakh
|HTX
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|Rs 16.89 lakh
|Rs 17.69 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 18.49 lakh
|HTX (A)
|Rs 16.69 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 18.29 lakh
|Rs 19.59 lakh
|GTX
|Rs 18.39 lakh
|Rs 19.19 lakh
|Rs 19.79 lakh
|GTX (A)
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|X-Line
|Rs 18.39 lakh
|Rs 19.19 lakh
|Rs 19.79 lakh
|X-Line (A)
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
Watch our review here:
