New Delhi

2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
5 mins read
Jan 03, 2026, 02:47 PM
2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Key Highlights
  • New Seltos is offered in four key trim levels: HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX
  • Prices range between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Engine options include 1.5 litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel

Kia recently launched the second-generation Seltos in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos, in its latest avatar, is offered in 10 variants across three engine options. Here is a breakdown of its variant-wise features, along with their prices, engine, and transmission options.

21

Kia Seltos HTE

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 10.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 12.59 lakh


Features

• LED headlight, LED DRLs

• LED tail lamps

• 16-inch steel wheels with covers

• Front & rear skid plates with silver finish

• Shark fin antenna, integrated rear spoiler

• Manual AC with rear AC vents

• 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

• 12-inch LCD instrument cluster with TFT MID

• Cruise control, keyless entry, central locking

• Dual USB Type-C ports (front & rear)

• Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos HTE (O)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 12.09 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 13.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 12.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 13.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 14.99 lakh

Additional Features over HTE

• Steel wheels

• Connected LED tail lamps

• gloss black roof rails

• Semi-leatherette seats

• 60:40 split rear seat with armrest & cup holders

• Rear passenger adjustable headrests

• One-touch driver window (auto up/down)

• Drive modes & traction modes (automatic variants)

• Paddle shifters (automatic variants)

Kia Seltos 17

Kia Seltos HTK

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 13.09 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 14.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 13.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 14.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 15.99 lakh

Additional Features over HTE (O)

• 17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels (MT petrol)

• Auto-folding ORVMs

• Rear wiper & defogger

• Smart key with push-button start

• Proximity unlock

• Rear sunshade curtains

• Tilt & telescopic steering

• Rear parcel shelf

2

Kia Seltos HTK (O)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 14.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 15.49 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 6iMT – Rs 14.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 15.79 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 17.09 lakh

Additional Features over HTK

• Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

• Leatherette seats

• Wireless smartphone charger

• Front parking sensors

• Sporty alloy pedals

• Ventilated front seats (AT only)

• 8-way power driver seat with relaxation function (AT only)

31

Kia Seltos HTX

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 15.59 lakh

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 16.89 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 17.69 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 17.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 18.49 lakh

Additional Features over HTK (O)


• LED fog lamps

• Skid plates

• Side door garnish

• 12.3-inch HD touchscreen

• Kia Connect 2.0 with OTA updates

• Dual-zone automatic climate control

• Bose 8-speaker sound system

• 64-colour ambient lighting

• Leatherette dashboard & door trims

• Gloss black ORVMs

28

Kia Seltos HTX (A)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol 6MT – Rs 1.69

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 17.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 18.79 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6MT – Rs 18.29 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.59 lakh

Additional Features over HTX

• Trinity panoramic display panel

• 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

• Level 2 ADAS (21 features)

• 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

• Smart cruise control with stop & go (AT only)

Kia Seltos 7

Kia Seltos GTX / X-Line

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 18.39 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.19 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.79 lakh

Features over HTX

• LED projector headlights

• 18-inch alloy wheels

• GT-Line / X-Line exterior styling

• 10-way powered driver seat with memory & lumbar support

• Integrated memory system (seat & ORVMs)

Kia Seltos collage 2

Kia Seltos GTX (A) / X-Line (A)

Engine/Transmission and prices (ex-showroom)

• 1.5 litre NA petrol IVT – Rs 19.49 lakh

• 1.5 litre turbo-petrol 7DCT – Rs 19.99 lakh

• 1.5 litre diesel 6AT – Rs 19.99 lakh

Features over GTX

• Full ADAS Level 2 suite

• Highline TPMS

• All-wheel disc brakes

• Rear occupant alert

• Parking collision avoidance assist

• Smart cruise control

2026 Kia Seltos full price table:

2026 Kia Seltos Variants Ex-showroom Price
1.5 NA Petrol MT1.5 NA Petrol iVT1.5 T-GDI Turbo iMT1.5 T-GDI Turbo DCT1.5 Diesel MT1.5 Diesel AT
HTE Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 12.59 lakh

HTE (O) Rs 12.09 lakhRs 13.39 lakhRs 12.89 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakhRs 14.99 lakh
HTK Rs 13.09 lakhRs 14.39 lakhRs 13.89 lakh

Rs 14.69 lakhRs 15.99 lakh
HTK (O) Rs 14.19 lakhRs 15.49 lakhRs 14.99 lakhRs 16.29 lakhRs 15.79 lakhRs 17.09 lakh
HTX Rs 15.99 lakhRs 16.89 lakh

Rs 17.69 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 18.49 lakh
HTX (A) Rs 16.69 lakhRs 17.99 lakh

Rs 18.79 lakhRs 18.29 lakhRs 19.59 lakh
GTX

Rs 18.39 lakh

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 19.79 lakh
GTX (A)

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh
X-Line

Rs 18.39 lakh

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 19.79 lakh
X-Line (A)

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

Watch our review here:

