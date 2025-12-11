New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Kia recently unveiled the new second-gen Seltos ahead of its India launch in January 2025. The new SUV brings some big changes, not just at the surface level but under the skin as well, being Kia’s first car for India on the Kia/Hyundai K3 platform. The result is an SUV that is larger and wider than its predecessor, while the feature list too has been upgraded with newer tech. We see how it compares to the segment benchmark, the Hyundai Creta, on paper.



2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Length 4,460 mm 4,330 mm Width 1,830 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,635 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,690 mm 2,610 mm Boot Space 447 litres 433 litres





The Seltos has a clear size advantage on paper in almost every aspect. It’s over 100 mm longer, 40 mm wider and sits on an 80 mm longer wheelbase. This should mean that the Seltos should offer greater interior space than its Hyundai cousin. The Seltos also gets marginally more boot space than the Creta too.



2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Engines & Gearbox



2026 Kia Seltos Petrol Hyundai Creta Petrol 2026 Kia Seltos T-GDi Hyundai Creta T-GDi Engine 1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA 1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA 1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol Power 113 bhp at 6300 rpm 113 bhp at 6300 rpm 158 bhp at 5500 rpm 158 bhp at 5500 rpm Torque 144 Nm at 4500 rpm 144 Nm at 4500 rpm 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm 253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT

The new Seltos carries over the engine options from the first-gen SUV with no notable changes. This means that power and torque figures are identical to the Gen 1 SUV and by extension the Hyundai Creta as well, which shares the same powerplants. The only notable point of difference is that the Seltos turbo-petrol gets the option for a 6-speed clutch-pedal-less manual gearbox or iMT unit, while the Creta turbo-petrol is DCT only.



2026 Kia Seltos Diesel Hyundai Creta Diesel Engine 1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel 1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel Power 114 bhp at 4000 rpm 114 bhp at 4000 rpm Torque 250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / AT 6-speed MT / AT

It's a similar story for the diesel powertrains too, with no difference between the two SUVs.



2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Features



Moving to the features, the new Seltos does get some upgrades over the Creta. In the fully-loaded GTX(A) spec, the Seltos gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a third 5.0-inch touchscreen for air-con functions, dual zone climate control, a 10-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, auto dimming IRVM, front, rear and side parking sensors, 360-degree cameras and more.



In comparison, the Creta features smaller 10.25-inch displays, lacks side parking sensors and gets an 8-way adjustable driver seat minus a memory function. Features such as dual zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof and 360 degree cameras are shared.



On the safety front, the Creta gets six airbags as standard, along with features such as ABS, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring and rear parking sensors and camera in the base model. The Creta gets similar features in the base model, though it lacks a reverse camera.

Moving to the top variants, both SUVs get Level 2 ADAS tech with similar levels of capabilities. One key difference in the system is that the new Seltos gets a Parking Collision Avoidance function that is not offered in the Creta. The system is functional while reverse parking the Seltos.