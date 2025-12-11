logo
New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Dec 11, 2025, 02:50 PM
Key Highlights
  • New Seltos is physically larger than the Creta
  • Engine lline-up is shared though Seltos gets the option for an iMT for the turbo-petrol
  • New Seltos to launch on January 2

Kia recently unveiled the new second-gen Seltos ahead of its India launch in January 2025. The new SUV brings some big changes, not just at the surface level but under the skin as well, being Kia’s first car for India on the Kia/Hyundai K3 platform. The result is an SUV that is larger and wider than its predecessor, while the feature list too has been upgraded with newer tech. We see how it compares to the segment benchmark, the Hyundai Creta, on paper.

Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

2026 Kia SeltosHyundai Creta
Length4,460 mm4,330 mm
Width1,830 mm1,790 mm
Height1,635 mm1,635 mm
Wheelbase2,690 mm2,610 mm
Boot Space447 litres433 litres
Kia Seltos 1 2


The Seltos has a clear size advantage on paper in almost every aspect. It’s over 100 mm longer, 40 mm wider and sits on an 80 mm longer wheelbase. This should mean that the Seltos should offer greater interior space than its Hyundai cousin. The Seltos also gets marginally more boot space than the Creta too.

Hyundai Creta long term 24

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Engines & Gearbox

2026 Kia Seltos PetrolHyundai Creta Petrol2026 Kia Seltos T-GDiHyundai Creta T-GDi
Engine1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol
Power113 bhp at 6300 rpm113 bhp at 6300 rpm158 bhp at 5500 rpm158 bhp at 5500 rpm
Torque144 Nm at 4500 rpm144 Nm at 4500 rpm253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed MT / CVT6-speed MT / CVT6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT7-speed DCT

The new Seltos carries over the engine options from the first-gen SUV with no notable changes. This means that power and torque figures are identical to the Gen 1 SUV and by extension the Hyundai Creta as well, which shares the same powerplants. The only notable point of difference is that the Seltos turbo-petrol gets the option for a 6-speed clutch-pedal-less manual gearbox or iMT unit, while the Creta turbo-petrol is DCT only.

Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV True Range Tested: Claimed vs Real!

2026 Kia Seltos DieselHyundai Creta Diesel
Engine1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel
Power114 bhp at 4000 rpm114 bhp at 4000 rpm
Torque250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm
Gearbox6-speed MT / AT6-speed MT / AT

It's a similar story for the diesel powertrains too, with no difference between the two SUVs.

2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Features

Moving to the features, the new Seltos does get some upgrades over the Creta. In the fully-loaded GTX(A) spec, the Seltos gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a third 5.0-inch touchscreen for air-con functions, dual zone climate control, a 10-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, auto dimming IRVM, front, rear and side parking sensors, 360-degree cameras and more.

Kia Seltos 12

In comparison, the Creta features smaller 10.25-inch displays, lacks side parking sensors and gets an 8-way adjustable driver seat minus a memory function. Features such as dual zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof and 360 degree cameras are shared.

Also read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures

On the safety front, the Creta gets six airbags as standard, along with features such as ABS, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring and rear parking sensors and camera in the base model. The Creta gets similar features in the base model, though it lacks a reverse camera.

Creta Image 7

Moving to the top variants, both SUVs get Level 2 ADAS tech with similar levels of capabilities. One key difference in the system is that the new Seltos gets a Parking Collision Avoidance function that is not offered in the Creta. The system is functional while reverse parking the Seltos.

