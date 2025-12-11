New Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared
- New Seltos is physically larger than the Creta
- Engine lline-up is shared though Seltos gets the option for an iMT for the turbo-petrol
- New Seltos to launch on January 2
Kia recently unveiled the new second-gen Seltos ahead of its India launch in January 2025. The new SUV brings some big changes, not just at the surface level but under the skin as well, being Kia’s first car for India on the Kia/Hyundai K3 platform. The result is an SUV that is larger and wider than its predecessor, while the feature list too has been upgraded with newer tech. We see how it compares to the segment benchmark, the Hyundai Creta, on paper.
Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026
2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions
|2026 Kia Seltos
|Hyundai Creta
|Length
|4,460 mm
|4,330 mm
|Width
|1,830 mm
|1,790 mm
|Height
|1,635 mm
|1,635 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,690 mm
|2,610 mm
|Boot Space
|447 litres
|433 litres
The Seltos has a clear size advantage on paper in almost every aspect. It’s over 100 mm longer, 40 mm wider and sits on an 80 mm longer wheelbase. This should mean that the Seltos should offer greater interior space than its Hyundai cousin. The Seltos also gets marginally more boot space than the Creta too.
2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Engines & Gearbox
|2026 Kia Seltos Petrol
|Hyundai Creta Petrol
|2026 Kia Seltos T-GDi
|Hyundai Creta T-GDi
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA
|1497 cc, 4 cyls, NA
|1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol
|1482 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol
|Power
|113 bhp at 6300 rpm
|113 bhp at 6300 rpm
|158 bhp at 5500 rpm
|158 bhp at 5500 rpm
|Torque
|144 Nm at 4500 rpm
|144 Nm at 4500 rpm
|253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm
|253 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed MT / CVT
|6-speed MT / CVT
|6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
|7-speed DCT
The new Seltos carries over the engine options from the first-gen SUV with no notable changes. This means that power and torque figures are identical to the Gen 1 SUV and by extension the Hyundai Creta as well, which shares the same powerplants. The only notable point of difference is that the Seltos turbo-petrol gets the option for a 6-speed clutch-pedal-less manual gearbox or iMT unit, while the Creta turbo-petrol is DCT only.
Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV True Range Tested: Claimed vs Real!
|2026 Kia Seltos Diesel
|Hyundai Creta Diesel
|Engine
|1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel
|1493 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-diesel
|Power
|114 bhp at 4000 rpm
|114 bhp at 4000 rpm
|Torque
|250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm
|250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed MT / AT
|6-speed MT / AT
It's a similar story for the diesel powertrains too, with no difference between the two SUVs.
2026 Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Features
Moving to the features, the new Seltos does get some upgrades over the Creta. In the fully-loaded GTX(A) spec, the Seltos gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a third 5.0-inch touchscreen for air-con functions, dual zone climate control, a 10-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, auto dimming IRVM, front, rear and side parking sensors, 360-degree cameras and more.
In comparison, the Creta features smaller 10.25-inch displays, lacks side parking sensors and gets an 8-way adjustable driver seat minus a memory function. Features such as dual zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof and 360 degree cameras are shared.
Also read: All-New Kia Seltos Unveiled: A Detailed Look In Pictures
On the safety front, the Creta gets six airbags as standard, along with features such as ABS, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring and rear parking sensors and camera in the base model. The Creta gets similar features in the base model, though it lacks a reverse camera.
Moving to the top variants, both SUVs get Level 2 ADAS tech with similar levels of capabilities. One key difference in the system is that the new Seltos gets a Parking Collision Avoidance function that is not offered in the Creta. The system is functional while reverse parking the Seltos.
Related News
Research More on Kia Seltos 2026
Popular Kia Models
- Kia
SonetEx-showroom Price₹ 7.3 - 14.09 Lakh
- Kia
CarensEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 12.77 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.79 - 19.81 Lakh
- Kia
CarnivalEx-showroom Price₹ 59.42 Lakh
- Kia
EV6Ex-showroom Price₹ 76.52 Lakh
- Kia
EV9Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.51 Crore
- Kia
Carens ClavisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.08 - 20.71 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakh
- Kia
SyrosEx-showroom Price₹ 8.67 - 15.94 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 22.47 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New Leapmotor T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Updated Simple One Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh; 5 kWh Variant Promises Up To 265 KM RangeWith a series of changes made to the existing scooter, the start-up claims to have improved range, top speed as well as on-road behaviour of the Simple One.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 5, 2026Special Feature: VinFast Sets New Era For India’s Electric MobilityVietnam’s VinFast opens its first overseas EV plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a USD 500 million investment into India’s growing electric vehicle market. Here’s why this move matters for India and the global EV landscape.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 13.66 LakhFacelifted XUV 700 brings with it notable design and feature updates, though powertrains remain unchanged.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 5, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 LaunchFacelifted Punch gets styling elements inspired by its electric sibling and packs in more tech and a new engine option.1 min read
- Carandbike Team | Jan 5, 2026Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 5, 2026Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior PhilosophyVolkswagen has previewed its next-gen, customer-driven ID. cockpit in the near-production ID. Polo concept, blending intuitive physical controls, recycled materials, one-pedal driving and retro Golf-inspired digital dials.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 26, 2025Tata Punch EV Long-Term Second Report: Highway Performance, Pros & ConsAfter a week of living with the Tata Punch EV Long Range—including a proper Mumbai-Nashik highway test—we've learned what this little electric SUV is really made of.1 min read