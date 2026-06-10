Jawa 1000 Sport Concept Unveiled – But Don’t Expect It In India
- Jawa 1000 Sport concept developed by Czech brand Jawa Moto
- Jawa Moto functions independently and has no links with Classic Legends
- India's Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles is owned by Classic Legends
Jawa Moto has unveiled a limited-edition concept motorcycle called the Jawa 1000 Sport, with something around 110 bhp. But let’s be clear – this 1,000cc concept is not made by Classic Legends. While CLPL (Classic Legends Private Limited) makes single-cylinder Jawa models under licence which also have their Yezdi brand counterparts, the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruise traces its roots to the original Czech Jawa Moto, which continues to function independently.
Revealed at the Brno Motorcycle Show in the Czech Republic, the Jawa 1000 Sport combines what can be best described as a power roadster styling with a muscular stance, with an exposed frame and the cylinder block of the engine sporting fins, hinting that it could be an air-cooled engine, but the fins could be just for the classic aesthetics as well. The 1000 Sport Cruiser is expected to be powered by a 999cc parallel-twin engine developed in the Czech Republic, but in partnership between Jawa Moto and Chinese brand Jedi.
Production of this exclusive model is expected to be limited to just 15 units, but being a concept at this stage, it’s still not clear what Jawa Moto’s future plans for production models are. Earlier this year, Jawa Moto had also unveiled a 730 twin in the Czech Republic, with a design language which is as radical as the new Jawa 1000 Sport concept.
Also Read: Jawa 730 Twin Unveiled
So, is Jawa Moto going to make a full-fledged production run with higher-displacement premium models while India’s Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles continue with smaller single-cylinder models? These are questions which we don’t have answers to. But one thing is clear – the original Czech Jawa Moto story isn’t over yet. And if the Jawa 1000 Sport is any indication, we haven’t heard the last of Jawa Moto yet.
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