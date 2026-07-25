2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
- Offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG powertrains
- CNG version returns up to 26.90 km/kg
- Turbo-petrol delivers up to 20.47 kmpl
Maruti Suzuki has announced the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the 2026 Brezza, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is now available with three powertrain options: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol and a factory-fitted CNG option, with claimed efficiency figures ranging from 19.96 kmpl to 26.90 km/kg.
|Powertrain
|Variants
|Claimed fuel efficiency
|1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT
|LXi, VXi
|20.47 kmpl
|1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT
|ZXi, ZXi+
|19.96 kmpl
|1.5-litre petrol 6MT
|LXi, VXi
|21.09 kmpl
|1.5-litre petrol 6MT
|ZXi
|20.81 kmpl
|1.5-litre petrol 6AT
|VXi, ZXi, ZXi+
|20.17 kmpl
|1.5-litre CNG 6MT
|LXi, VXi, ZXi
|26.90 km/kg
As expected, the CNG version is the most frugal in the lineup with a claimed 26.90 km/kg. Among the petrol models, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with the 6-speed manual posts the highest claimed efficiency of 21.09 kmpl in the LXi and VXi trims. The newly introduced 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol returns up to 20.47 kmpl, with the higher ZXi and ZXi+ variants rated slightly lower at 19.96 kmpl.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained
The biggest update for the 2026 Brezza is the addition of the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol ePowertrain Variants Claimedngine borrowed from the Fronx. The three-cylinder unit develops 108.5 bhp and 170 Nm in the Brezza, and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This makes the Brezza the first Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle to offer a six-speed manual transmission.
Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched; Price Starts At Rs 7.40 Lakh
The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to produce 103 bhp and 139 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The factory-fitted CNG version develops 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm while retaining the 6-speed manual gearbox.
Research More on Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
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