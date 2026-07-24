2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Details, Images

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2026 Brezza in India later today. Bookings for the updated compact SUV opened earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 11,000. More than a decade since it first arrived, the Brezza remains one of Maruti Suzuki's biggest volume drivers and a consistent bestseller in the sub-four-metre SUV segment.



Even before prices are announced, the new Brezza has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, scoring 30.41 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection.