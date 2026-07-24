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2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Details, Images

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car&bike Team
Jul 24, 2026, 05:53 PM
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2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Details, Images
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Key Highlights
  • 2026 Maruti Brezza launches today
  • Has a 5 star crash test rating from BNCAP
  • Will get some cosmetic changes and new engine option

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2026 Brezza in India later today. Bookings for the updated compact SUV opened earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 11,000. More than a decade since it first arrived, the Brezza remains one of Maruti Suzuki's biggest volume drivers and a consistent bestseller in the sub-four-metre SUV segment.

Even before prices are announced, the new Brezza has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, scoring 30.41 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection.

6:00 PM
Jul 24, 2026

Before the launch event begins, let's take a look at the safety ratings of the model. The 2026 Brezza managed to score 30.41/32 for adult occupant protection and 43/49 for child occupant protection.

2026 Maruti Brezza Crash Test BNCAP 4
6:09 PM
Jul 24, 2026

In the adult occupant protection test, the Brezza scored 30.41/32 overall. Further breaking it down, it scored 14.41 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also cleared the side pole impact test with an ‘OK’ verdict.

2026 Maruti Brezza bncap
6:17 PM
Jul 24, 2026

In the frontal crash test, protection for the driver's head, neck, pelvis and feet was rated good, while the chest and tibiae received an adequate rating. During the side impact assessments, protection for all critical body regions was rated good.

2026 Maruti Brezza Crash Test BNCAP 2
6:24 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The Brezza secured 43 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection assessment, including a full 24 out of 24 in the dynamic crash test and 12 out of 12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation. It received 7 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category.

2026 Maruti Brezza Crash Test BNCAP 1
6:32 PM
Jul 24, 2026

Maruti has also confirmed some of the saferty features on the 2026 Brezza. All variants will now come with six airbags as standard, while other features include electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera and more.

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift 1
6:50 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The headline change is the addition of Maruti's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. Although the three-cylinder motor already does duties on the Fronx, this will be the first time for it in the Brezza. It's expected to produce 110 bhp and 170 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 21
7:00 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The new turbo engine also brings something Maruti has never offered before: a 6-speed manual gearbox. Until now, every manual passenger vehicle from the brand has made do with five gears.

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7:03 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The 2026 Brezza gets an underbody CNG Tank.

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7:10 PM
Jul 24, 2026

Take a look at some of the feature highlights.

2026 Brezza

7:15 PM
Jul 24, 2026
7:36 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

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7:44 PM
Jul 24, 2026

The 2026 Brezza will be offered in four trim levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Depending on the trim, buyers can opt for a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, or 1.5-litre CNG powertrain.

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