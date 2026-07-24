Honda ADV 160 Unveiled in India Before Launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled a new premium scooter offering for India with the ADV 160. Positioned as the company's flagship scooter in India, the ADV 160 caters to buyers looking for a more versatile and premium alternative to conventional scooters. Once launched, the model will rival the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160 in the growing performance scooter segment. The ADV 160 will be locally assembled in India, which should help the company price the scooter competitively.

The ADV 160 stands apart from conventional scooters with its rugged adventure-inspired design. Up front, it features a sharp twin-LED headlamp setup housed within an angular front apron, complemented by a tall adjustable windscreen that offers improved wind protection during longer rides. The scooter also gets muscular bodywork, pronounced side fairings, integrated knuckle guards, a stepped single-piece seat, split grab rails and a neatly upswept tail section with LED tail lamps. The overall design draws inspiration from Honda's larger adventure motorcycles, giving the ADV 160 a distinctive maxi-scooter stance.

Underpinning the ADV 160 is a chassis suspended by telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with single-channel ABS offered as standard. The scooter rides on alloy wheels shod with wide tubeless tyres. Seat height is set at 780mm, while kerb weight is set at 134kg. Underseat storage is a generous 27 litres, making it practical enough for everyday commuting as well as weekend rides.

Honda has equipped the ADV 160 with a comprehensive list of modern features befitting its flagship status. It comes with full-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console and a smart key system that enables keyless operation. The adjustable windscreen allows riders to tailor wind protection according to their preference, while a USB charging socket adds convenience for charging devices on the move.

Powering the ADV 160 is a 157cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 16bhp and 14.9Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, promising smooth city performance while also offering enough power for highway cruising. Honda has also confirmed that the engine is E85-compliant, making it compatible with higher ethanol-blended fuels.