Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to add a fourth production line to its manufacturing facility in Vithalapur, Gujarat. The expansion is slated to become operational in 2027, and the new line will have an annual production capacity of 6.50 lakh units. Once complete, the total output capacity of the Gujarat plant will rise from just 20 lakh to more than 26 lakh units per year, making it as the largest motorcycle production facility for Honda globally.

The company will be investing Rs 920 crore in the new production line, which will focus on manufacturing 125 cc two-wheelers. Honda has said that this expansion is aimed at addressing the increasing demand in India, currently the largest market for two-wheelers worldwide. Additionallly, it is also expected to create around 1,800 new jobs.

With the addition of the new line, HMSI's total annual production capacity across all its Indian plants is projected to rise from the current 6.14 million units to around 7 million units by 2027. The company’s other facilities are located in

Manesar, Haryana: 3.8 lakh units/year

Tapukara, Rajasthan: 13 lakh units/year

Narasapura, Karnataka: 25 lakh units/year

The company recently celebrated a major milestone with the rollout of its 500 millionth two-wheeler – the Honda Activa – from the Gujarat facility. This was Honda’s cumulative global production of engine and motor-powered motorcycles.

In terms of sales, HMSI reported total sales of 58,31,104 units for the financial year 2024–25, marking a 19 per cent year-over-year increase. This included domestic sales of 53,26,092 units and exports accounted for 5,05,012 units. HMSI is second second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country by volume. It aims to grab the number one spot from market leader Hero MotoCorp.