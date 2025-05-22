Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FIRST LOOKToyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Jeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBXKia Carens ClavisVolvo EX30 RechargeVolkswagen Golf GTI
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally

The Production line will have an annual capacity of 6.50 lakh units and will be operational from 2027.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda to add a fourth production line at Gujrat plant
  • To invest Rs 920 crore in this new production line
  • Plans to boost production to 7 million units by 2027

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans to add a fourth production line to its manufacturing facility in Vithalapur, Gujarat. The expansion is slated to become operational in 2027, and the new line will have an annual production capacity of 6.50 lakh units. Once complete, the total output capacity of the Gujarat plant will rise from just 20 lakh to more than 26 lakh units per year, making it as the largest motorcycle production facility for Honda globally. 

 

Also Read: Honda X-ADV 750 Launched In India At Rs 11.90 Lakh

honda to add new production line at gujarat plant to become largest motorcycle facility globally 1

The company will be investing Rs 920 crore in the new production line, which will focus on manufacturing 125 cc two-wheelers. Honda has said that this expansion is aimed at addressing the increasing demand in India, currently the largest market for two-wheelers worldwide. Additionallly, it is also expected to create around 1,800 new jobs.

 

With the addition of the new line, HMSI's total annual production capacity across all its Indian plants is projected to rise from the current 6.14 million units to around 7 million units by 2027. The company’s other facilities are located in  

 

  • Manesar, Haryana: 3.8 lakh units/year 
  • Tapukara, Rajasthan: 13 lakh units/year 
  • Narasapura, Karnataka: 25 lakh units/year 

 

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh

 

honda to add new production line at gujarat plant to become largest motorcycle facility globally 2

The company recently celebrated a major milestone with the rollout of its 500 millionth two-wheeler – the Honda Activa – from the Gujarat facility. This was Honda’s cumulative global production of engine and motor-powered motorcycles. 

 

In terms of sales, HMSI reported total sales of 58,31,104 units for the financial year 2024–25, marking a 19 per cent year-over-year increase. This included domestic sales of 53,26,092 units and exports accounted for 5,05,012 units. HMSI is second second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country by volume. It aims to grab the number one spot from market leader Hero MotoCorp.  

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI)# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India# Honda Two-Wheelers# Honda manufacturing facilites in India# Honda Gujarat plant# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The X-ADV 750 is one of Honda’s most unique products sold in global markets; likely to become the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale in India.
    Honda X-ADV 750 India Launch Imminent: Official Video Out
  • The Rebel 500 is the latest addition to the mid-capacity cruiser segment in India. How does it hold up against its chief rivals on paper? Let’s dig into it.
    Honda Rebel 500 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Eliminator: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • The Rebel 500 is a cruiser-style motorcycle and gets a 471 cc parallel twin engine.
    Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.12 Lakh
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
    2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Latest News

  • The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
    Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally
  • Besides the Blue and Black shades, KTM is now offering the RC 200 in an attractive multi-tone shade of Metallic Grey
    2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
  • According to Aprilia, most of the affected RS457 units reported with engine problems are the ones that haven’t been serviced periodically and have undergone unauthorised aftermarket modifications.
    Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand
  • The Production line will have an annual capacity of 6.50 lakh units and will be operational from 2027.
    Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally
  • In an official statement, Bajaj Auto has said that it intends to take control of KTM with a debt funding package of €800 million.
    Bajaj Auto Set To Acquire Majority Stake In KTM
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
  • Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Versys-X 300 for 2025 gets refreshed graphics and a new colour scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh
  • In the newest round of crash test results, the new S5 EV managed to score an impressive 90 per cent in adult occupants.
    India-bound MG S5 EV (ZS EV Replacement) Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally