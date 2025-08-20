Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 21-23

Royal Enfield has officially confirmed the dates for this year’s iteration of the Motoverse. With early-bird tickets currently on sale at Rs 2,499, MotoVerse 2025 will be held from November 21-23. The festival, which is conducted annually, pays tribute to motorcycling and is also known for its range of live music shows. Much like the previous iterations, the festival will be held at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa.

Motoverse, previously known as Ridermania, has often served as a platform for Royal Enfield to showcase its latest offerings. Last year’s Motoverse saw the unveiling of the Scram 440 alongside the launch of the Goan Classic 350. The event will also see several custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles on display, which serve as one of the highlights of the festival and allow the Indian and international custom motorcycle builders to showcase their talent.

Royal Enfield has also confirmed the list of artists who will be performing at Motoverse 2025. The event will feature musicians such as Hanumankind, Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, Medieval Pandits, Thaikuddam Bridge, and Kavya Trehan. These names will also be followed by a famous international artist, although Royal Enfield is yet to reveal who that is. Other highlights of the event will include workshops and panel discussions conducted by the likes of Nick Sanders- a long-distance motorcyclist, Vanessa Ruck- adventurer, and rally driver, and Maral Yazarloo, an Iranian-born motorcyclist.

Much like the previous editions, expect to see competitive events including the Slide School, Hill Climb, Hunter Maze Chase and Trail School Program, helping you brush up your riding skills.