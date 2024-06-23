Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 22-24

The early bird registrations for RE Motoverse 2024 allow individuals and groups with up to 10 members.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The early bird registration fee for Motoverse 2024 has been set at Rs. 2,500
  • Expect a number of activities to participate in over three days
  • Royal Enfield is also expected to introduce a much-awaited motorcycle at Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield has announced the opening of early bird registrations for the 2024 Motoverse annual festival. Motoverse is the brand’s music and biking festival that’s held every year in Goa. The upcoming edition will be no different with the biking festival to be held at Vagator Hilltop between November 22-24, 2024. Motoverse is not only popular for its music and motorcycles, but it has also been a major event for Royal Enfield to introduce its new motorcycles in India. 

 

Motoverse

The early bird registrations for RE Motoverse 2024 allow individuals and groups with up to 10 members. The early bird registration fee has been set at Rs. 2,500. Much like the previous editions, expect to see competitive events including the Slide School, Hill Climb, Hunter Maze Chase and Trail School Program, helping you brush up your riding skills. 

 

The event will also see several custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles on display, which easily are the highlight of the festival and allow the Indian and international custom motorcycle builders to showcase their talent. Furthermore, Motoverse has also been a great place to interact with storied riders and adventurers from across the globe. Get to meet and listen to their stories in person. 

Motoverse edited 4

Furthermore, RE Motoverse has biking clubs and riders from across the country in attendance. It also has some of the most popular bands setting the stage on fire for three days, making it much more inclusive for all kinds of people. 

 

Motoverse has also served as a platform for Royal Enfield to showcase its newer machines to its target buyers. The company introduced the new Himalayan and Shotgun 650 at the 2023 edition, while we could some new launches and surprises in store at this year’s event. 

 

Motoverse also kicks off a slew of biking events in Goa around the same time. This is likely to be followed up with the India Bike Week 2024 and TVS MotoSoul 2024, which are also likely to be held in Goa towards the end of the year, a few weeks apart. 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Motoverse# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The brand’s 350 cc motorcycles remained the top contributors to overall sales, although domestic volumes have taken a hit.
    Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Royal Enfield’s Sales Decline By 8 Per Cent With 71,010 Units Sold
  • The new Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is a custom bike that uses the same underpinnings as the new generation Himalayan, albeit it will be used for flat tracking.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-Based Flat Track 450 Showcased At London Bike Shed Moto Show
  • The vibrant livery, designed by Royal Enfield's in-house graphics team, takes inspiration from Alexander Calder's iconic 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL Le Mans car.
    Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Unveiled at 2024 Savile Row Concours
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far

Latest News

  • Fuel prices in Goa have increased by Rs. 1 per litre on petrol and 36 paise on diesel.
    Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Goa As State Government Increases VAT
  • Apple's highly anticipated Formula 1 film, featuring Brad Pitt, will be released globally on June 25, 2025.
    Apple's Lewis Hamilton-Produced F1 Film: Release Date and Cast Details Unveiled
  • The BMW CE 04 is a premium maxi-styled scooter set to launch next month in the country.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24
  • The new offers are part of the ‘Ola Electric Rush Campaign’ and include discounts, cashback, exchange bonuses, and more.
    Ola Electric Announces Offers Of Up To Rs 15,000 Across S1 Range
  • Both models will be launched along with the eight-generation BMW 5 Series next month.
    Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24
  • The accessorised special edition of the Fronx was launched back in February 2024 and offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants
  • The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Today
  • A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
    Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles
  • The Slavia gets a price cut for a limited period while its variants get new nomenclatures.
    2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 22-24
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved