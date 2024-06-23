Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 Registrations Open, To Be Held Between November 22-24

Royal Enfield has announced the opening of early bird registrations for the 2024 Motoverse annual festival. Motoverse is the brand’s music and biking festival that’s held every year in Goa. The upcoming edition will be no different with the biking festival to be held at Vagator Hilltop between November 22-24, 2024. Motoverse is not only popular for its music and motorcycles, but it has also been a major event for Royal Enfield to introduce its new motorcycles in India.

The early bird registrations for RE Motoverse 2024 allow individuals and groups with up to 10 members. The early bird registration fee has been set at Rs. 2,500. Much like the previous editions, expect to see competitive events including the Slide School, Hill Climb, Hunter Maze Chase and Trail School Program, helping you brush up your riding skills.

The event will also see several custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles on display, which easily are the highlight of the festival and allow the Indian and international custom motorcycle builders to showcase their talent. Furthermore, Motoverse has also been a great place to interact with storied riders and adventurers from across the globe. Get to meet and listen to their stories in person.

Furthermore, RE Motoverse has biking clubs and riders from across the country in attendance. It also has some of the most popular bands setting the stage on fire for three days, making it much more inclusive for all kinds of people.

Motoverse has also served as a platform for Royal Enfield to showcase its newer machines to its target buyers. The company introduced the new Himalayan and Shotgun 650 at the 2023 edition, while we could some new launches and surprises in store at this year’s event.

Motoverse also kicks off a slew of biking events in Goa around the same time. This is likely to be followed up with the India Bike Week 2024 and TVS MotoSoul 2024, which are also likely to be held in Goa towards the end of the year, a few weeks apart.