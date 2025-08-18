Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
E20 Fuel Delays Yamaha’s Big Bike Launch PlanToyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.50 LakhSmall Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate ReductionVolvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget2025 Hero Glamour 125 Teased Ahead Of August 19 Launch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal GadgetMaruti Suzuki Dzire Long Term Review: PROS, CONS, And Everything In Between!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget

Volvo will soon have a new entry level model in India named the EX30. The SUV has many firsts when it comes to tech and features, and we've driven it
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The EX30 is the third electric car from Volvo India
  • It has come in a single motor variant to India
  • The SUV will be launched in India end-September

Barely a few weeks after launching the updated XC60 in India, Swedish carmaker Volvo is ready to add yet another car to its portfolio. The EX30 will be the smallest and most affordable car from the brand when it is launched next month and comes with many new and unique elements you may not have seen in any other Volvo before. It will be the third electric car from the brand in the country after the EX40 (formerly XC40 Recharge) and the EC40 (formerly C40 Recharge) and we headed to Jaipur to sample this baby electric SUV.

 


 

Design and styling

2025 Volvo EX 30 m2

SUV is 4,233 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm.

 

The EX30 is unique and special in many ways and you can include design in that too. It has a likeable silhouette that allows for a mix of traditional Volvo elements and modern touches. It clearly has one of the best interpretations of the famous 'Thor's Hammer' in the DRLs and the pixel-shaped light modules just add to the effect of this being a high-tech car. The LED tail lamps are something new and contribute in giving the car a distinct look. They’re not connected but a black bar joins them and breaks the monotony. 19-inch alloys are quite big for a car of this size and help it giving it a slightly more imposing look.
 

Also Read: Volvo XC60 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 71.90 Lakh

2025 Volvo EX 30 m7

Width is 1,836 mm while the SUV is 1,550 mm tall.

 

I like the rear view mirrors as they’re not too big and bezel less too, again a novel factor on the outside. In all there are five colour options, including the very likable Cloud Blue you see in the pictures. Sadly the attractive Moss Yellow seen on the car when it made its global debut is missing in the India range. Ground clearance is good at 177 mm but imagine having a cross country version with meaner looks and an even higher clearance - that would suit Indian road conditions just fine. 
 

Tech & Interior

2025 Volvo EX 30 m19

SUV comes with 2 options - NFC card and Digital key.

 

Volvo EX30 is devoid of a physical key. Instead, what you get is an NFC key card or you can use the mobile phone app to unlock the car. For the former, the card has to be held near the reader placed on the B-pillar and then after unlocking it has to be placed on the wireless charging pad to switch to drive mode. It works seamlessly but additional steps may cause a bit of inconvenience every time you need to use the SUV. 
 

Also Read: Weather Ready With New Volvo XC90

2025 Volvo EX 30 m21

The smallest Volvo yet gets the biggest touchscreen system.

 

The EX30 has quite a minimalist cabin, and you can see a clear Chinese influence in this latest from Volvo. There are no buttons on the door, something you haven't really seen on cars in any segment. Everything is integrated either in the touchscreen, on the steering wheel or in the armrest. Talking about the screen, the smallest Volvo yet gets the biggest screen with a 12.3-inch unit which is vertically stacked. Importantly, what Volvo has done with the EX30 is that there is no cluster in front of the driver and the conventional cluster details have been placed in the upper part of touchscreen.  
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m63

Power window switches and glove box are both between the front seats.

 

This one gets also gets Wireless Apple CarPlay and it works seamlessly. Android Auto is not wireless, but you don't need that because cars from the brand come with integrated Google UI. So, it's already there and all you need to do is login to gain access to all the apps. The screen is high quality and responsive, though navigating through it initially is a bit of a complex procedure. Also light as well as mirror settings are done through the screen, something that is unconventional and in some ways inconvenient. 
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m60

A big soundbar is placed on the dash while seat buttons are unique too.

 

What you will love inside the EX30 are its many quirky bits. The armrest actually extends and then your storage space or the cup holders come out. The power window switches are placed on it too and even the rear windows can be operated using the same buttons. Right below the armrest there’s a lot of space which adds to practicality. Volvo has also not put any speakers in the front doors, instead there’s a big sound bar on the dashboard which has five speakers. A 1,000-watt Harman Kardon sound system provides a nice experience in what is a compact cabin. 
 

Also Read: 2026 Volvo XC60 Facelift Review: Luxury SUV Gains Flamboyance

2025 Volvo EX 30 m33

Second row has limited space while an armrest is missing too.

 

A single button takes care of electric seat controls including lumbar support which is quite clever from Volvo. Then there’s the glove box which is placed between the seats so the driver doesn’t need to stretch all the way to access it. With an electrical opening, you can set a password for it, too! The second row does not give you a lot of space and under thigh support can be better too. All three seats get adjustable headrests which is nice but there is no centre armrest here and after spending this kind of money you may not like that. The windows at the back are not too big though the huge glass roof balances out things somewhat. 
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m45

Volvo EX30 has a boot space of 318 L which can be expanded to 904 L.

 

Also Read: 2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever

 

Performance & Range

2025 Volvo EX 30 m24

Gearshift level is placed on the steering column.


The EX30 has come to India in a single rear-wheel drive variant. Overseas you also get all-wheel drive as an option, but in India Volvo has chosen to launch this one with quite a big battery pack of 69 kWh. Maximum power of 268 bhp and a peak torque figure of 343 Nm helps this compact car go quite fast. What's also quite nice is how silent the drive is inside this cabin. It is well insulated and is something that I've seen across cars from this brand in recent times. Doesn't matter if they're electric or they run on petrol, you get really silent cabins.
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m49

You can expect a real-world range of close to 400 kms on the EX30.

 

The claimed WLTP range here is 480 km on a single charge. Even in real world you can expect a little under 400 kms which is quite a decent figure. I noticed during the drive with 64 per cent state of charge left and the car was good to go for another 261 km. What you don't get here are multiple drive modes or even regen levels that help in altering the range, however single pedal drive will come in handy when you're looking to extend your driving distance on this car.
 

 

Ride & Handling

2025 Volvo EX 30 m54

EX30 is a driver's delight both for performance and agility.

 

The EX30 is quite a nimble and agile car to drive. It's something you will love to play with, especially when the roads are empty and you can take corners at good speeds. What also plays along nicely is the steering wheel of this car. It is very precise, gives you great feedback, and the best part, it also has different modes. So you can choose a different setting depending on driving and road conditions. Ride I would not say is very plush, but it does not unsettle you in any way. The car does a decent job on all kinds of surfaces and the occupants do not feel the undulations inside the car. 
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m47

Driving position is good with a clear view of the road.

 

With a tilt and telescopic steering wheel and a seat that can be adjusted for different settings, you are never far away from the perfect drive position on the SUV. I like that as a driver you get a commanding view of the road and especially up front the big glass area helps. Can't really say that for the rear view because there the glass area is small and the adjustable headrest on the middle seat does somewhat hamper your view. Missed the electric headrest folding function seen on the XC60 here. 
 

Safety

2025 Volvo EX 30 m39

An IR camera placed behind the steering monitors driver fatigue.

 

Quite a lot of level 2 ADAS functions find a place in the Volvo EX30. From Lane Keeping Assist to Forward Collision Avoidance and Blind Spot Monitoring to Adaptive Cruise Control it is all there. You also have a 360-view camera as well as Parking Assist in a car that isn’t really big. But these features certainly help and the intrusion levels are just perfect. Behind the steering wheel is a small infrared camera that monitors driver eye movements and alerts if he/she looks away from the road. The issue here is that since a lot of functions are integrated inside the screen, you have no choice but to look there and sometimes the car does end up alerting you. Maybe Volvo can find a solution to that. 
 

Verdict
 

2025 Volvo EX 30 m8

EX30 is the most unique Volvo yet. 

 

The EX30 is a car that's really different even from any other car you've seen from Volvo before. You will love some things about it; the way it drives, how peppy it is, its quirky features and its compact footprint. It is specially suited for use in the urban environment despite its concerns with ergonomics as well as practicality. But this is more like a personal gadget that is not made for everybody in the family and if it suits you, it suits you really well. Expect a sticker price of around Rs. 45 lakh, ex-showroom when the SUV is launched towards the end of September.

# volvo car# volvo ex30# review# electric vehicles# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story# Car Reviews
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.
    India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The launch of the new iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the previous version, in November 2024
    Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5
  • The top-spec, long-range version of MG's popular electric vehicle was originally launched at a price of Rs 17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV Essence Pro Price Hiked By Rs 21,000

Latest News

  • Volvo will soon have a new entry level model in India named the EX30. The SUV has many firsts when it comes to tech and features, and we've driven it
    Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget
  • Scrambler or Adventure? Which one should you choose, and why? The gloves are off, no holds barred, in this epic showdown between the Triumph Scrambler 400X and the KTM 390 Adventure X!
    KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review
  • We spent a few hours with the latest Triumph café racer, the new Thruxton 400. Will the made-in-India Thruxton be able to get folks interested in the café racer category? Read on.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 First Ride Review: Brewed Speed
  • The unconventional coupe bodystyle hides a lot of conventional characteristics of a practical SUV that’s relevant for our roads.
    Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual
  • The Hero Xoom 125 gets in the ring to offer a sporty 125 cc scooter that’s scores high on presence, and promise. Is it worth considering? Or are there some chinks in its armour?
    Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?
  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report
  • Volvo has launched a second major facelift of the second generation XC60 in India, starting at Rs. 71.90 lakh, ex-showroom. We take it for a quick drive
    2026 Volvo XC60 Facelift Review: Luxury SUV Gains Flamboyance
  • The Mavrick 440 was the latest motorcycle to be a part of our long-term garage, albeit for a short stint.
    Hero Mavrick 440: 3 Reasons To Buy & 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The same punch from the diesel engine, now with mild-hybrid tech. But does Toyota’s 48V system actually make the Fortuner and Legender better?
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V Mild Hybrid Review: Familiar Performance, Minor Gains
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget