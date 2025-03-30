2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than EverRoyal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650!Force Motors To Provide Over 2,900 Gurkha SUVs To Indian Defence Forces Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RHero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever

Volvo Cars India has launched its facelifted flagship SUV, the 2025 XC90, priced at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). We take it for a drive
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This is the second major facelift of the SUV in its current generation
  • The XC90 is more feature-rich and tech-friendly than the outgoing model
  • The SUV gets air suspension and Level 2 ADAS functions

Volvo's flagship SUV, the XC90, has received yet another update that aims to keep the SUV fresh in 2025. It has almost been a decade long journey with this generation of the SUV and this facelift gets quite a lot of changes when it comes to design, features as well as tech and safety. It hasn’t taken too long for this latest model to come to India after its global debut that took place late in 2024 and we recently drove it to see how it has evolved.

 

 

Volvo XC90: Design

Volvo XC 90 Image 2

SUV gets a new face with a fresh grille and slimmer headlights

 

A big difference on the new XC90 when compared to the pre-facelift car is the grille. It has changed completely with a nice looking pattern which resembles the electric SUV’s from the brand and makes the XC looks like a part of a larger family. The signature Thor shaped LED DRLs are there of course but headlamps are slimmer than earlier adding to the sporty look. Bumpers & air intakes too have been redesigned while the raised lines on the hood lend the SUV a bold touch. 20-inch alloy wheels are new too and they fit perfectly with the overall boxy silhouette which has largely remained the same.

 

Also Read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore

Volvo XC 90 Image 4

Boxy silhouette is one of design hallmarks of Volvo XC90

 

238 mm ground clearance is standard but the SUV also comes with air suspension which means it can be raised (by 40 mm) or lowered (by 20 mm) which makes it a practical feature to have in the car. A lot of aluminum has been used on the on the window line and on roof rails for a more polished look while the boxy silhouette continues towards the rear as well. The tail lamps too have gone for a minor makeover and if you’re a keen watcher of the Volvo brand it won’t be too difficult the find out the difference. In all there are 6 colour options and one amongst them - Mulberry Red hasn’t been seen before on the SUV.

 

Volvo XC90: Tech & Interior

Volvo XC 90 Image 24

The cabin gets a bigger 11.2-inch touchscreen system

 

At first glance you might think that the cabin of the new XC90 hasn't really changed when compared to the pre-facelift version but look closely and that's not really the case because Volvo has made a fair number of changes here. Most of them are subtle though subscribing to the Volvo philosophy of minimalist design. However, one big difference is the bigger 11.2 inch touchscreen with Google integration, something we've seen on cars from the brand before this as well. The vertically oriented screen is easy to use and read, however connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is wired and not wireless, which is something you may not like.

 

Also Read: Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled

Volvo XC 90 Image 33

New 19-speaker, 1410-watt Bowers and Wilkins audio system is a highlight

 

The new-look dash on the other hand with its textures, colours and materials  with some chrome thrown in classy to say the least. Everything feels nicely integrated here including the vertical AC vents which the touchscreen. The 12.3-inch full digital cluster provides a lot of useful data and there’s a head up display too for ease of driving. But what takes the cake is the brand new 19-speaker, 1410-watt Bowers and Wilkins audio system, which with its various room modes enhances the audio output considerably.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 20

Seats are big and comfortable for long driving hours

 

The front seats are quite plush and as expected get ventilation, heating, electric and memory settings. Few massage functions are added too for a dose of luxury and a big panoramic sunroof enhances the feeling of space. The centre console is rejigged with a replaced wireless charger while the crystal gear shift does feel like a work of jewelry, as claimed by Volvo. There’s an air purifier too and with the help of an app, you can pre-clean the cabin air before entering the vehicle. So overall, there's quite a  bit that's changed on the first row of the XC90 clearly taking it a few steps ahead of earlier car.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 19

XC90 has a big, versatile cabin for various use cases

 

The second row has 40:20:40 split for added practicality, and you can slide the seats forward too to create more space for last row which isn’t really roomy. Thigh support though is lacking on the middle row and I feel this it could have been better looking at the segment. Second row windows get sunshade while a four-zone climate control is standard which is very important for a flagship. The last row though short on space has a separate air conditioning system which can be activated using the touchscreen system.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 17

With last row folded, SUV offers 680 L of boot space

 

The electric tailgate on the Volvo XC90 comes with an anti-pinch functions so any mistakes made while loading or unloading stuff will be pardoned and won’t cause you any harm. The SUV provides almost 700 litres of boot space if the last row is folded and the physical button to change ride height is also uniquely  placed in the boot

 

Volvo XC90: Performance and dynamics

Volvo XC 90 Image 35

The XC90 has an appealing road presence

 

Now when you're driving a car as big as this you want a dominant drive position and a clear view of the road both on the front and rear. The XC90 provides that despite the bulky A-pillars as well as the big seat headrests. The steering wheel is adjustable for both the tilt and reach. However, it is not electric which is a letdown for a car that costs upwards of a crore. The XC90 is offered in both mild hybrid and strong hybrid versions in many markets in the world, but India continues to get only the former.

 

Also Read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut

Volvo XC 90 Image 16

SUV has come to India only in a mild hybrid form

 

A 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid tech does its duty on the SUV. It is decent in terms of numbers and specs, making 247 bhp along with 360 Nm of peak torque which is more than enough to carry the weight of this machine. An enthusiast may not like the pulling power but daily commutes or family trips will be a breeze here. The 8-speed automatic gearbox is mated wonderfully to the engine and you don't really feel any lag during the drive, which means there are no sudden jerks, even for the back occupants.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 39

SUV is a good mix of performance and fuel efficiency.

 

There’s manual mode too which makes the experience sportier however what you may not like are missing paddle shifts, something that may have appealed to a larger section of buyers. The big SUV is able to do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds which is quite decent and reaches a top speed of 180 kmph. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at around 12.40 kmpl so the 48-volt mild hybrid system does its bit when it comes to achieving double digit numbers.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 32

Crystal gear lever is good to hold and use

 

What you'll love here is the refinement, because this is a really silent cabin on the XC90, it's a petrol SUV so you don't expect a lot of noise, but it still feels quite muted as the insulation levels are right up there. So hardly any sound or noise from the exterior creeps into the cabin which guarantees are really silent experience for all the occupants.

 

Volvo XC 90 image 42

Air suspension ensures a plush ride on this big SUV

 

Ride quality is key and the XC90 excels here because it gets air suspension. It adjusts automatically depending on the kind of of surface you're driving on, the speeds you're at and the kind of luggage or the weight that car is carrying. Lowering the height creates better balance and also takes care of handling which otherwise could be a sore point for a huge 3-row SUV. You can also raise or lower the ride height manually. Another worthy feature is adaptive power steering where the feedback increases as the driving speed goes up.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 38

All-wheel drive system is standard on the XC90

 

Press a button on the screen and you get to access drive modes. It's fairly simple — there’s a standard mode along with off-road mode where the ride height goes up automatically. The feel of steering or the suspension can be adjusted individually, however in off-road mode, the steering wheel will only remain firm. The all wheel drive system is standard, which means the XC90 it is ready to take on the uncertain challenges that might get thrown at it. Although, to ensure maximum efficiency during regular drives, only the front wheels get all the power.

 

Volvo XC 90 Image 29

Along with 7 airbags the XC90 gets many Level 2 ADAS functions

 

Volvo cars are known for their safety. We know that structure is very strong and the build quality is impressive too. But having additional safety features is never harmful and here you get a good number of ADAS functions also. As part of Volvo pilot assist features like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and rear cross traffic alert make it safer for the driver. Apart from a 360-view camera, there’s also a blind spot detection system, an absolute must for Indian highways. Also helpful are hill start assist and hill descent control while there are 7 airbags including a special knee airbag for the driver and curtains that extend to the third row.

 

Volvo XC90: Verdict

Volvo XC 90 Image 7

XC90 scores over its rivals in many core areas

 

The XC90 gets into a tough segment where it has to take on the likes of BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the recently launched Audi Q7. When compared to each of these cars the SUV has its pros and cons while the price is on the higher side and is introductory too. It looks great and you can travel in it with utmost comfort for long hours without getting tired. Yes, some would want a more responsive drivetrain or a third row which is more spacious than what it is right now, but it is what it is. This is an SUV that is far away from gimmicks, is no nonsense and does its core job with absolute ease.

# volvo Cars# volvo xc90# volvo xc90 review# facelift# Cars# Car Reviews# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The EV will be the first product from the Swedish carmaker to be underpinned by its new SPA3 platform
    Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
  • Underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
  • This is the second major makeover that the XC90 has received since it first went on sale in the global market
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • The ES90 will be the most powerful Volvo, but not in terms of horsepower.
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut

Latest Reviews

  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review: In Pictures
  • Volvo Cars India has launched its facelifted flagship SUV, the 2025 XC90, priced at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). We take it for a drive
    2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever
  • We rode the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 in and around the pretty and quaint hill station of Coonoor. Surprisingly, the Classic 650 exceeded our expectations, but it’s still not without faults. Read on to find out more.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650!
  • The Hero XPulse 210 is a significantly improved motorcycle compared to the XPulse 200 in every way, as we found out during our first ride in Rajasthan.
    Hero XPulse 210 Review: In Pictures
  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap
  • In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
    Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better
  • The new generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze go head to head as we list out what works for both cars and what doesn’t.
    New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
  • The Hero XPulse 210 gets more power and torque, more suspension travel, new features, and slightly more weight. But is a 10 cc displacement bump enough to transform it?
    Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!
  • We ride the new Hero Xtreme 250R in Udaipur for a quick ride to tell you about the latest sport-naked offering from Hero MotoCorp.
    Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review: Razor Cut
  • Challenging a wildly popular scooter like the TVS Ntorq would take a monumental effort, and Hero has pulled out all the stops to do just that with the Xoom 125.
    Hero Xoom 125 Review: The Best Hero Scooter Yet?

Research More on Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90
7.6

Volvo XC90

Starts at ₹ 1.03 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View XC90 Specifications
View XC90 Features

Popular Volvo Models