2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever

Volvo's flagship SUV, the XC90, has received yet another update that aims to keep the SUV fresh in 2025. It has almost been a decade long journey with this generation of the SUV and this facelift gets quite a lot of changes when it comes to design, features as well as tech and safety. It hasn’t taken too long for this latest model to come to India after its global debut that took place late in 2024 and we recently drove it to see how it has evolved.

Volvo XC90: Design

SUV gets a new face with a fresh grille and slimmer headlights

A big difference on the new XC90 when compared to the pre-facelift car is the grille. It has changed completely with a nice looking pattern which resembles the electric SUV’s from the brand and makes the XC looks like a part of a larger family. The signature Thor shaped LED DRLs are there of course but headlamps are slimmer than earlier adding to the sporty look. Bumpers & air intakes too have been redesigned while the raised lines on the hood lend the SUV a bold touch. 20-inch alloy wheels are new too and they fit perfectly with the overall boxy silhouette which has largely remained the same.

Also Read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore

Boxy silhouette is one of design hallmarks of Volvo XC90

238 mm ground clearance is standard but the SUV also comes with air suspension which means it can be raised (by 40 mm) or lowered (by 20 mm) which makes it a practical feature to have in the car. A lot of aluminum has been used on the on the window line and on roof rails for a more polished look while the boxy silhouette continues towards the rear as well. The tail lamps too have gone for a minor makeover and if you’re a keen watcher of the Volvo brand it won’t be too difficult the find out the difference. In all there are 6 colour options and one amongst them - Mulberry Red hasn’t been seen before on the SUV.

Volvo XC90: Tech & Interior

The cabin gets a bigger 11.2-inch touchscreen system

At first glance you might think that the cabin of the new XC90 hasn't really changed when compared to the pre-facelift version but look closely and that's not really the case because Volvo has made a fair number of changes here. Most of them are subtle though subscribing to the Volvo philosophy of minimalist design. However, one big difference is the bigger 11.2 inch touchscreen with Google integration, something we've seen on cars from the brand before this as well. The vertically oriented screen is easy to use and read, however connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is wired and not wireless, which is something you may not like.

Also Read: Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled

New 19-speaker, 1410-watt Bowers and Wilkins audio system is a highlight

The new-look dash on the other hand with its textures, colours and materials with some chrome thrown in classy to say the least. Everything feels nicely integrated here including the vertical AC vents which the touchscreen. The 12.3-inch full digital cluster provides a lot of useful data and there’s a head up display too for ease of driving. But what takes the cake is the brand new 19-speaker, 1410-watt Bowers and Wilkins audio system, which with its various room modes enhances the audio output considerably.

Seats are big and comfortable for long driving hours

The front seats are quite plush and as expected get ventilation, heating, electric and memory settings. Few massage functions are added too for a dose of luxury and a big panoramic sunroof enhances the feeling of space. The centre console is rejigged with a replaced wireless charger while the crystal gear shift does feel like a work of jewelry, as claimed by Volvo. There’s an air purifier too and with the help of an app, you can pre-clean the cabin air before entering the vehicle. So overall, there's quite a bit that's changed on the first row of the XC90 clearly taking it a few steps ahead of earlier car.

XC90 has a big, versatile cabin for various use cases

The second row has 40:20:40 split for added practicality, and you can slide the seats forward too to create more space for last row which isn’t really roomy. Thigh support though is lacking on the middle row and I feel this it could have been better looking at the segment. Second row windows get sunshade while a four-zone climate control is standard which is very important for a flagship. The last row though short on space has a separate air conditioning system which can be activated using the touchscreen system.

With last row folded, SUV offers 680 L of boot space

The electric tailgate on the Volvo XC90 comes with an anti-pinch functions so any mistakes made while loading or unloading stuff will be pardoned and won’t cause you any harm. The SUV provides almost 700 litres of boot space if the last row is folded and the physical button to change ride height is also uniquely placed in the boot

Volvo XC90: Performance and dynamics

The XC90 has an appealing road presence

Now when you're driving a car as big as this you want a dominant drive position and a clear view of the road both on the front and rear. The XC90 provides that despite the bulky A-pillars as well as the big seat headrests. The steering wheel is adjustable for both the tilt and reach. However, it is not electric which is a letdown for a car that costs upwards of a crore. The XC90 is offered in both mild hybrid and strong hybrid versions in many markets in the world, but India continues to get only the former.

Also Read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut

SUV has come to India only in a mild hybrid form

A 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid tech does its duty on the SUV. It is decent in terms of numbers and specs, making 247 bhp along with 360 Nm of peak torque which is more than enough to carry the weight of this machine. An enthusiast may not like the pulling power but daily commutes or family trips will be a breeze here. The 8-speed automatic gearbox is mated wonderfully to the engine and you don't really feel any lag during the drive, which means there are no sudden jerks, even for the back occupants.

SUV is a good mix of performance and fuel efficiency.

There’s manual mode too which makes the experience sportier however what you may not like are missing paddle shifts, something that may have appealed to a larger section of buyers. The big SUV is able to do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds which is quite decent and reaches a top speed of 180 kmph. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at around 12.40 kmpl so the 48-volt mild hybrid system does its bit when it comes to achieving double digit numbers.

Crystal gear lever is good to hold and use

What you'll love here is the refinement, because this is a really silent cabin on the XC90, it's a petrol SUV so you don't expect a lot of noise, but it still feels quite muted as the insulation levels are right up there. So hardly any sound or noise from the exterior creeps into the cabin which guarantees are really silent experience for all the occupants.

Air suspension ensures a plush ride on this big SUV

Ride quality is key and the XC90 excels here because it gets air suspension. It adjusts automatically depending on the kind of of surface you're driving on, the speeds you're at and the kind of luggage or the weight that car is carrying. Lowering the height creates better balance and also takes care of handling which otherwise could be a sore point for a huge 3-row SUV. You can also raise or lower the ride height manually. Another worthy feature is adaptive power steering where the feedback increases as the driving speed goes up.

All-wheel drive system is standard on the XC90

Press a button on the screen and you get to access drive modes. It's fairly simple — there’s a standard mode along with off-road mode where the ride height goes up automatically. The feel of steering or the suspension can be adjusted individually, however in off-road mode, the steering wheel will only remain firm. The all wheel drive system is standard, which means the XC90 it is ready to take on the uncertain challenges that might get thrown at it. Although, to ensure maximum efficiency during regular drives, only the front wheels get all the power.

Along with 7 airbags the XC90 gets many Level 2 ADAS functions

Volvo cars are known for their safety. We know that structure is very strong and the build quality is impressive too. But having additional safety features is never harmful and here you get a good number of ADAS functions also. As part of Volvo pilot assist features like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and rear cross traffic alert make it safer for the driver. Apart from a 360-view camera, there’s also a blind spot detection system, an absolute must for Indian highways. Also helpful are hill start assist and hill descent control while there are 7 airbags including a special knee airbag for the driver and curtains that extend to the third row.

Volvo XC90: Verdict

XC90 scores over its rivals in many core areas

The XC90 gets into a tough segment where it has to take on the likes of BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the recently launched Audi Q7. When compared to each of these cars the SUV has its pros and cons while the price is on the higher side and is introductory too. It looks great and you can travel in it with utmost comfort for long hours without getting tired. Yes, some would want a more responsive drivetrain or a third row which is more spacious than what it is right now, but it is what it is. This is an SUV that is far away from gimmicks, is no nonsense and does its core job with absolute ease.