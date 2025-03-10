Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut

Volvo has teased the EX60, its upcoming all-electric SUV. Briefly shown during the world premiere of the ES90 sedan, the EX60 will make its global debut in 2026. In the video, the EX60 is shown inside a clay studio, covered by a cloth. The EV is expected to slot in beneath the EX90 in Volvo’s lineup and be the first product from the Swedish carmaker to be underpinned by its new SPA3 platform.

From what we can see in the teaser, it appears as if the EX60 will feature a split tail lamp setup similar to the likes of the EX90 and EX30, with the upper units flanking the rear windscreen. The rest of the design of the EV is also expected to be in line with other electric vehicles in Volvo’s lineup, with styling cues such as headlamps with the signature Thor’s Hammer daytime-running lamps, and an enclosed grille.

The SPA3 platform that will underpin the vehicle is essentially an upgraded version of the SPA2 platform on which EVs such as the EX90 and EX30 are built. The company says that the SPA3 will be more scalable than the SPA2 and will have several changes that enable the cars to have higher performance and more features. A range of new products that are bigger than the EX90 and smaller than the EX30 will be introduced by Volvo in the coming years that are based on this platform. Volvo has also stated that EVs built on the SPA3 platform will be cheaper to produce.