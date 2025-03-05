Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled

Volvo has unveiled its first all-electric sedan, the ES90 for the global market. Built on the carmaker’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio after the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40 and EX30. The carmaker has stated that the ES90 will initially go on sale in European markets in the coming months with other markets to follow.

Visually, the ES90’s design is in line with the rest of Volvo’s EV lineup, borrowing many elements. The front end of the EV gets headlamps that are similar to the likes of the EX30 with Volvo’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED daytime running lamps. Below the headlamp clusters sit vertical fog lamps on both ends, with a rectangular air dam in between.



The ES90 is Volvo's first-ever all-electric sedan

In profile, the ES90 sports a prominent shoulder line, with creases around the wheel arches and towards the lower half of the doors. Being a liftback, the ES90 has a short rear overhang while the roofline flows into the short rear deck. The rear end of the ES90 gets C-shaped tail lamps, similar to the units on previous Volvo sedans. The boot space of the EV amounts to 424 litres, and the EV also gets a 22-litre frunk.

The Volvo ES90 has a 14.5-inch central touchscreen on the inside

On the inside, the interior layout of the EV is largely similar to that of the EX30 and EX90 and is headlined by a large 14.5-inch portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen. The infotainment system gets Google built-in, which includes services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and more apps on Google Play. The cabin also has ambient lighting, with six themes, and gets a panoramic glass roof. Buyers can also option an electrochromic glass roof where you can adjust the transparency of the glass. The ES90 can also be had with a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.



The ES90 can be had in three powertrain options

The ES90 is offered with three powertrain options - single-motor (338 bhp, 480 Nm), twin-motor (455 bhp, 670 Nm), and twin-motor Performance (690 bhp, 870 Nm). While top speed is identical across all three variants (180 kmph), 0 to 100 kmph times are 6.9 seconds (single-motor), 5 seconds (twin-motor), and 4 seconds (twin-motor performance) respectively.

The single-motor variant of the sedan will feature a 92 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 650 km. The twin-motor variants of the ES90, on the other hand, will come equipped with a 106 kWh battery pack and have a WLTP figure of up to 700 km. Volvo says that the new sedan will be its fastest-charging EV to date with the 800V electrical architecture allowing for DC fast charging at rates of up to 350 kW - up from the EX90’s 250 kW. The company says this will allow users to juice up the battery from 10-80 per cent in as little as 20 minutes, up to 30 per cent faster than all other Volvo EVs currently on sale.