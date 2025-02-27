Login
Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW

Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 800V architecture to support 350 kW DC fast charging
  • Volvo claims a 10-80 per cent DC fast charge time of 20 mins
  • AWD ES90 to offer range of up to 700 km (WLTP)

Volvo has revealed some of the powertrain details of its first electric sedan, the ES90, ahead of its debut on March 5. Underpinned by the SPA2 architecture - the same as the EX90, the ES90 will be the brand’s flagship sedan, with Volvo having previously said that it “will showcase the company’s advanced technology capabilities.” Now, the company has confirmed new details about its electric sedan, with the most notable being that it will be underpinned by an all-new 800V electrical architecture.

 

Also read: Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut
 Volvo ES 90 teaser 1

New ES90 will support up to 350 kW DC fast charging; 10-80 per cent charge to take just 20 mins

 

Volvo says that the new sedan will be its fastest charging EVs to date with the 800V electrical architecture allowing for DC fast charging at rates of up to 350 kW - up from the EX90’s 250 kW. The company says this will allow users to juice up the battery from 10-80 per cent in as little as 20 minutes - up to 30 per cent faster than all other Volvo EVs currently on sale. Volvo says that a 10-minute charge will add as much as 300 km of range to the electric sedan.
 

Also read: Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System
 

The other crucial figure shared by the company is the model’s range. Volvo says that the ES90 has a WLTP figure of up to 700 km. This figure is for the all-wheel drive model, which the company says will come fitted with a 106 kWh battery pack. Power figures and performance numbers are yet to be disclosed. A single motor variant is also expected to be offered, though details for it remain under wraps.
 

331775 Volvo ES 90 for life in balance

Volvo says ES90 AWD with 106 kWh battery to offer up to 700 km range (WLTP).

 

Volvo says that ‘every component in the electric system’ has been upgraded to be compatible with the new 800V architecture. The company says that all the electrical systems from the drive motors to the battery packs and even the thermal management systems, have been upgraded to 800V compliance with some components - such as the electric motors - also being lighter than before, thus reducing weight and boosting efficiency.
 

Also read: All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025
 

Volvo also revealed that the ES90 will make notable use of recycled materials, including recycled aluminium, steel and polymers. Additionally, the battery pack is set to be accompanied by a ‘battery passport’ listing out the materials used, its source and the full CO2 footprint of the pack.
 

341169 Volvo ES 90 teaser image

Volvo has previously confirmed some of the tech on board the ES90, which will include AI-based functions, active safety tech with a host of sensors, radars and LiDAR and more.

 

Also read: Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
 

The ES90 will be Volvo’s sixth electric vehicle for global markets after the EX30, EX40 (XC40 Recharge), EC40 (C40 Recharge), EX90 and the EM90. The sedan will face competition from the likes of the BMW i5, Audi A6 e-tron and the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan.

