Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut

Volvo is on an electric offensive and soon we will be welcoming yet another electric Scandinavian. This one goes by the name ES90, and as the designation suggests, it will be the electric derivative of the S90 sedan. Ahead of its official debut which is slated to take place on March 5, 2025, Volvo has given out a few teasers giving us a hint at what to expect.

First up, the ES90 will be a proper full-size sedan like the outgoing S90. At the moment, we aren’t sure if it will replace or co-exist with the ICE-powered version, but we know that it will be bigger at 4,995 mm of overall length, 1,945 mm of width and a height of 1,547 mm, along with a substantial wheelbase of 3,102 mm.

Volvo’s official statement states that the ES90 is the ‘most powerful car Volvo ever created’. But read further and it adds ‘in terms of core computing capacity’. Making use of NVIDIA Drive AGX Orin configuration, the electric sedan boasts a computational power of around 508 trillion operations per second (also known as TOPS). This is needed for managing functions such as AI-based, active safety features, car sensors and efficient battery management. The hardware allows increasing the size of the deep learning model and neural network from 40 million to 200 million parameters which not only collects more data but also (over time, of course) develops an improved customer experience.

Based on the same SPA2 architecture as the EX90 SUV, the ES90 will also offer loads of futuristic safety hardware. The carmaker claims that there are 12 ultrasonic sensors, 8 cameras, 5 radars, and a LiDAR along with an advanced driver understanding system fitted in the ES90. It will allow ADAS to function even in the dark.

Technical details are yet to be revealed but we know that the ES90 will come with a 111kWh of battery pack with a claimed range of over 600kms (under Chinese test cycle). It will have a dual-motor AWD configuration while a more affordable single-motor RWD setup will also be offered. More details will surface in a couple of weeks when the global unveil happens in China. Other markets will follow before the end of 2025 as Volvo plans to go full-electric soon.