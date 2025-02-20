Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Aston Martin New V12 VanquishMahindra Thar eNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo ES90 Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 DukeYamaha New MT-09Ducati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut

The ES90 will be the most powerful Volvo, but not in terms of horsepower.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 111kWh battery pack to offer 600kms of range
  • Will have 12 ultrasonic sensors, 8 cameras, 5 radars, and a LiDAR
  • Almost 5 metres in length, with 3.1 metres of wheelbase

Volvo is on an electric offensive and soon we will be welcoming yet another electric Scandinavian. This one goes by the name ES90, and as the designation suggests, it will be the electric derivative of the S90 sedan. Ahead of its official debut which is slated to take place on March 5, 2025, Volvo has given out a few teasers giving us a hint at what to expect. 

341169 Volvo ES 90 teaser image

Also Read: Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System

 

First up, the ES90 will be a proper full-size sedan like the outgoing S90. At the moment, we aren’t sure if it will replace or co-exist with the ICE-powered version, but we know that it will be bigger at 4,995 mm of overall length, 1,945 mm of width and a height of 1,547 mm, along with a substantial wheelbase of 3,102 mm. 

341170 Volvo ES 90 teaser image

Volvo’s official statement states that the ES90 is the ‘most powerful car Volvo ever created’. But read further and it adds ‘in terms of core computing capacity’. Making use of NVIDIA Drive AGX Orin configuration, the electric sedan boasts a computational power of around 508 trillion operations per second (also known as TOPS). This is needed for managing functions such as AI-based, active safety features, car sensors and efficient battery management. The hardware allows increasing the size of the deep learning model and neural network from 40 million to 200 million parameters which not only collects more data but also (over time, of course) develops an improved customer experience. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025

331774 Volvo ES 90 for life in balance

Based on the same SPA2 architecture as the EX90 SUV, the ES90 will also offer loads of futuristic safety hardware. The carmaker claims that there are 12 ultrasonic sensors, 8 cameras, 5 radars, and a LiDAR along with an advanced driver understanding system fitted in the ES90. It will allow ADAS to function even in the dark. 

331773 Volvo ES 90 for life in balance

Technical details are yet to be revealed but we know that the ES90 will come with a 111kWh of battery pack with a claimed range of over 600kms (under Chinese test cycle). It will have a dual-motor AWD configuration while a more affordable single-motor RWD setup will also be offered. More details will surface in a couple of weeks when the global unveil happens in China. Other markets will follow before the end of 2025 as Volvo plans to go full-electric soon.

# volvo electric car# volvo car# volvo# volvo s90# volvo s90 sedan# volvo Cars# volvo India# volvo new car# volvo india# volvo concept# volvo cars india# volvo es90# volvo es90 sedan# car# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Press Releases# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Volvo’s highest-selling model gets a second major update for the second-generation which brings subtle changes for 2026.
    Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System
  • Volvo announced the introduction of 5 new/updated models during the company's 2024 financial report.
    All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025
  • The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is the first ever Volvo EV to sport the ‘Cross Country’ nametag and sits 18 mm higher than the standard EX30
    Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
  • The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut back in September 2024.
    2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025
  • Volvo’s smallest electric SUV scores well across all parameters.
    Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Latest News

  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
  • Effective from today, the Seiennezzo 650 Retro Street now carries a sticker price of Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Seiennezzo 650 Scrambler is priced at Rs 5.20 lakh, both ex-showroom
    Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!
  • Two upcoming additions to Triumph’s 400cc family have been spotted on testing globally.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing
  • The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
    V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025
  • This update spells the end for the standard variant of the DBX, with only the more powerful 707 variant to be available hereon
    Updated Aston Martin DBX 707 India Launch In April 2025
  • The ES90 will be the most powerful Volvo, but not in terms of horsepower.
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut
  • The first of Kia’s EVs aimed at commercial applications will be offered in both passenger-carrying and panel van configurations among others
    Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved