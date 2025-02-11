Login
All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025

Volvo announced the introduction of 5 new/updated models during the company's 2024 financial report.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Volvo to introduce 5 new models this year
  • EX30 Cross Country unveiled; ES90 will debut in March 2025
  • Two existing models are to be updated in 2025

Volvo Cars has officially announced its plans to introduce five new or refreshed models in 2025, with additional launches scheduled for 2026. This announcement was made during the company's 2024 financial report, where Volvo highlighted an increase in both vehicle deliveries and revenue. The automaker delivered 7.63 lakh units last year, marking a 7.7 per cent growth, while its revenue also saw an increase. 

 

The first addition to Volvo’s lineup in 2025 is the EX30 Cross Country, an off-road-oriented version of the compact electric SUV. The Cross Country version has been unveiled today, and it gets an additional 19mm ground clearance as compared to the standard EX30. With the 69 kWh battery pack, it is claimed to offer 427 km of range on a single charge. Speaking of charging, Volvo claims that it can juice up from 10-80% in 26 minutes.

 

Also Read: Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

 

Volvo EX 30 Cross Country

Another introduction will be the all-electric ES90 sedan, which is set to replace the existing S90 sedan. It will be built on the SPA2 platform, the same architecture that underpins the EX90 electric SUV. Volvo’s CEO has described the ES90 as a flagship model “that will showcase the company’s advanced technology capabilities.”. The ES90 has already been teased and is expected to be unveiled in March 2025.

Volvo Cars 2025 plans

Additionally, Volvo has confirmed the introduction of a new long-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) specifically for the Chinese market. However, details about this model remain scarce at this time. Two existing models will also receive updates in 2025. One of them is expected to be the XC60, a mid-size SUV. 

 

Looking ahead to 2026, Volvo is preparing for the debut of the EX60, an all-electric counterpart to the XC60. This model will be built on the SPA3 platform, which promises improved computing power and a more adaptable design compared to the current SPA2 architecture. The Volvo EX60 will be joined by two additional models that have yet to be named.

# Volvo Cars# Volvo Electric Cars# Volvo Electric SUV# Volvo EX30 Cross Country# Upcoming Volvo Cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

