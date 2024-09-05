Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut

Volvo has previewed an all-new flagship electric sedan that will sit alongside the S90 sedan. The new sedan, to be badged the ES90, is expected to sit on the same platform as the firm’s new EX90 electric SUV while also borrowing design elements from the latter. The carmaker confirmed the name of the sedan and provided a glimpse at its profile on the sidelines of the unveil of the facelifted XC90. The all-electric sedan's debut is slated for March 2025.

The teasers provide a glimpse at some of the design elements of the sedan such as the large side glasshouse, flowing roofline and sharply raked rear pillar. The latter gives the sedan a more coupe-esque look with a short rear deck with an integrated spoiler element. The sedan also looks to get a prominent shoulder line and what looks to be a LiDAR module mounted on the roof.



While the rest of the car isn’t visible expect the ES90 to share some visual similarities up front with the new EX90 flagship SUV. The cabin too is expected to follow a similar design theme as the EX90 with a minimalist theme and use of recycled materials.

Powertrain details too remain under wraps for now though reports suggest that the ES90 will share its battery pack with the EX90 and be offered in single- and dual-motor configurations.



In terms of rivals, the new ES90 will go up against models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.