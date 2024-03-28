Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Single Motor Driven: A Better Deal Than The Twin-Motor Ultimate?

Volvo India has given us the XC40 Recharge single motor version in India, named the ‘Plus’. It is Rs 2.95 lakh cheaper than the XC40 Recharge AWD and even offers a substantial range of up to 475 km (WLTP), which is not too far off the range of the twin-motor variant. But there are a few sacrifices which makes it a catch-22 situation. What are those? Read on to find out.

The XC40 Recharge continues to look striking from all angles.

Design

Since this is just a different variant, it looks almost the same save for a few minor changes. The single-motor XC40 Recharge ‘Plus’ gets LED headlights but misses out on the pixel LED headlights and fog lamps found on the twin-motor ‘Ultimate’.

Frunk can be used to store charging cables.

The 31-litre frunk is unchanged and so is the side profile of the car where the 19-inch wheels stand out.

Updated Recharge badge on the boot lid.

At the rear, the Recharge badge on the boot lid doesn’t say ‘Twin’ anymore, as this variant doesn’t get two motors.

The boot space is uniformly designed.

The boot space at 419 litres remains unchanged and should be enough for a small airport run or a quick weekend outing. It also offers the versatility of split-folding rear seats.

The minimalist interior seems to take inspiration from Marie Kondo.



Interior And Features

Stepping into the cabin you are greeted by a familiar layout. It’s a smart design but seems a bit dated now. The 9.0-inch Android-powered touchscreen is slick to use but features wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which might be a downer for a car at this price point. It also misses out on 360-degree cameras and the Harman Kardon audio system from the AWD version. Instead, it gets an 8-speaker audio setup which sounds fine but not special. Other features include dual zone climate control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch driver display and powered seats with memory function.

Panoramic sunroof adds a sense of space to the cabin.

Small niggles that you might find irritating are the small-sized door pockets and glovebox. Major AC and some car controls have also been relegated to the touchscreen which are difficult to operate while driving.

Rear seats are best suited to two adults.

The safety net comprises seven airbags, reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, traction control and level 2 ADAS features such as collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

The XC40 Recharge Plus will go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.



Driving Experience

The lack of the front motor clearly reflects in the performance of the Plus. Unlike the AWD version that shoots off the line, the single motor version is brisk at best. To add some perspective, this version develops 238 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque with a claimed 0-100 kmph figure of 7.3 seconds. The AWD is good for 402 bhp and 660 Nm with a claimed 0-100 kmph figure of 4.9 seconds. In isolation, the XC40 Recharge Plus performs well and the power is delivered linearly so even those new to driving an EV don’t get caught by surprise.

Ride quality is better than the XC40 Recharge AWD.

The ride seems much better than the stiffly sprung XC40 Recharge AWD. It's not as stiff, even though there’s still some firmness which can be felt on badly paved roads. However, the same quality helps when going at high speeds or clearing expansion joints, where it feels rock solid. The XC40 Recharge Plus gets a rear wheel drive setup and handles quite well in the corners.

Can achieve around 400 km of real-world range.

Volvo says the XC40 Recharge Plus has a range of up to 475 km (WLTP cycle) which is not too far off the twin-motor Ultimate's 505 km figure. During our drive, according to the energy consumption, we estimated that the car could provide 375 km to 425 km of real range, depending on the driving cycle.

The Plus is good in isolation, but can't match the shock value of the twin-motor Ultimate.

Verdict