Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Single Motor Driven: A Better Deal Than The Twin-Motor Ultimate?

The XC40 Recharge’s single motor variant is nearly Rs 3 lakh more affordable than the AWD version. But what’s the catch?
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • XC40 Recharge Single Motor has an output of 238 bhp and 420 Nm.
  • It has a claimed range of 475 km (WLTP).
  • Misses out on features compared to the twin-motor version.

Volvo India has given us the XC40 Recharge single motor version in India, named the ‘Plus’. It is Rs 2.95 lakh cheaper than the XC40 Recharge AWD and even offers a substantial range of up to 475 km (WLTP), which is not too far off the range of the twin-motor variant. But there are a few sacrifices which makes it a catch-22 situation. What are those? Read on to find out.

 

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh

 

The XC40 Recharge continues to look striking from all angles.

 

Design

Since this is just a different variant, it looks almost the same save for a few minor changes. The single-motor XC40 Recharge ‘Plus’ gets LED headlights but misses out on the pixel LED headlights and fog lamps found on the twin-motor ‘Ultimate’. 

 

Frunk can be used to store charging cables.

 

The 31-litre frunk is unchanged and so is the side profile of the car where the 19-inch wheels stand out. 

 

Updated Recharge badge on the boot lid.

 

At the rear, the Recharge badge on the boot lid doesn’t say ‘Twin’ anymore, as this variant doesn’t get two motors. 

 

The boot space is uniformly designed.

 

The boot space at 419 litres remains unchanged and should be enough for a small airport run or a quick weekend outing. It also offers the versatility of split-folding rear seats. 

 

The minimalist interior seems to take inspiration from Marie Kondo.


Interior And Features

Stepping into the cabin you are greeted by a familiar layout. It’s a smart design but seems a bit dated now. The 9.0-inch Android-powered touchscreen is slick to use but features wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which might be a downer for a car at this price point. It also misses out on 360-degree cameras and the Harman Kardon audio system from the AWD version. Instead, it gets an 8-speaker audio setup which sounds fine but not special. Other features include dual zone climate control, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch driver display and powered seats with memory function. 

 

Panoramic sunroof adds a sense of space to the cabin.

 

Small niggles that you might find irritating are the small-sized door pockets and glovebox. Major AC and some car controls have also been relegated to the touchscreen which are difficult to operate while driving. 

 

Rear seats are best suited to two adults.

 

The safety net comprises seven airbags, reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, traction control and level 2 ADAS features such as collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

 

The XC40 Recharge Plus will go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.
 

Driving Experience

The lack of the front motor clearly reflects in the performance of the Plus. Unlike the AWD version that shoots off the line, the single motor version is brisk at best. To add some perspective, this version develops 238 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque with a claimed 0-100 kmph figure of 7.3 seconds. The AWD is good for 402 bhp and 660 Nm with a claimed 0-100 kmph figure of 4.9 seconds. In isolation, the XC40 Recharge Plus performs well and the power is delivered linearly so even those new to driving an EV don’t get caught by surprise.

 

Ride quality is better than the XC40 Recharge AWD.

 

The ride seems much better than the stiffly sprung XC40 Recharge AWD. It's not as stiff, even though there’s still some firmness which can be felt on badly paved roads. However, the same quality helps when going at high speeds or clearing expansion joints, where it feels rock solid. The XC40 Recharge Plus gets a rear wheel drive setup and handles quite well in the corners. 

 

Can achieve around 400 km of real-world range.

 

Volvo says the XC40 Recharge Plus has a range of up to 475 km (WLTP cycle) which is not too far off the twin-motor Ultimate's 505 km figure. During our drive, according to the energy consumption, we estimated that the car could provide 375 km to 425 km of real range, depending on the driving cycle. 

 

The Plus is good in isolation, but can't match the shock value of the twin-motor Ultimate.

 

Verdict

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus is also locally assembled in India which allows for a price tag of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it Rs 2.95 lakh cheaper than the Ultimate. It has a lower price tag and a near-similar range, but misses out on the Ultimate's sports car-like performance and the extra features. In our opinion, shock value matters a lot for a luxury electric car and if you are buying an EV from a luxury brand, it is better to have the full experience which you get in the twin-motor XC40 Recharge Ultimate and not the lower-spec RWD variant. 

# volvo electric car# volvo xc40 recharge# xc40 recharge single motor# Car Reviews# Electric Cars# Cover Story# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge
8.0

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Starts at ₹ 54.95 - 56.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XC40 Recharge Specifications
View XC40 Recharge Features

Popular Volvo Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained
Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Bookings Open Online; Variants Renamed
Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Bookings Open Online; Variants Renamed
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Single Motor Driven: A Better Deal Than The Twin-Motor Ultimate?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved