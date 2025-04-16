Login
Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours

Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
By Bilal Firfiray

3 mins read

Published on April 16, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The EX90 is the 2025 World Luxury Car winner
  • Porsche 911 Carrera GTS won the World Performance Car title
  • BYD Seagull claims the World Urban Car award

The Kia EV3 has won the coveted 2025 World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) award. Announcement of the six award categories took place today on April 16th, 205, at the New York International Auto Show. The jury panel consisted of 96 distinguished international automotive journalists – including Car&Bike Editor-in-Chief Girish Karkera – from 30 countries who cast their votes in a secret ballot for each category, and the results were tabulated by KPMG.

 

Kia EV3: 2025 World Car Of the Year

With the win, Kia marks a consecutive title win after the EV9 took home the trophy last year. This is also the third WCOTY title for the Korean carmaker, the first one being Telluride winning the title back in 2020. The total number of awards won by Kia is now six.

Kia EV 3 2025 HD 3f51baa11bbbf206f2f6634de3de7035bcb8edb2b

The EV3 beat 52 other contenders from all over the world. Of the lot, the three finalists were the BMW X3, Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric and the Kia EV3. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV3 Makes World Premiere, Has Range Of Up To 600 Km
 

The criteria for the cars to be eligible for World Car of the Year title are – they must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units/year, must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents within the period January 1, 2024 and March 30, 2025.

 

Volvo EX90: 2025 World Luxury Car  

vehicle 1921

As the EX90 wins the 2025 World Luxury Car title, this marks the third title for Volvo. The XC60 had won the 2018 World Car of the Year title. The EX90 beat 10 other cars, of which the finalists were two other Porsches – the Macan and the Panamera. 

 

Also Read: Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced

 

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: 2025 World Performance Car 

vehicle 1882

When it comes to performance, the 911 Carrera GTS took the top honours, triumphing over two serious contenders – the BMW M5, and its very own sibling, the Taycan Turbo GT. This is the ninth title win for Porsche. 

 

BYD Seagull: 2025 World Urban Car

vehicle 1848

Previously, the BYD Dolphin was in the top three finalists last year in this category, alongside the Seal sedan fighting for the WCOTY title. The BYD Seagull (which is also sold as Dolphin Mini in some countries) was chosen from an initial entry list of twelve cars. It beat the Hyundai Inster (Casper) Electric and the Mini Cooper Electric to win the title. 

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

 

Hyundai Inster (Casper) Electric: 2025 World Electric Vehicle

vehicle 1894

Beating the title-winner EV3 and the Porsche Macan Electric, the Hyundai Inster (which also goes by the name Hyundai Casper) won the 2025 World EV title. This is the third EV title for Hyundai after the Ioniq 5 in 2022 and the Ioniq 6 in 2023. This brings Hyundai’s total ‘World Car’ award titles to eight.

