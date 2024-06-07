Login
Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced

The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volvo has commenced production of the EX90, the brand’s new flagship electric SUV
  • The Volvo EX90 is said to be the brand’s safest car built to date
  • The EX90 will make its way to the Indian market in the near future

Volvo Cars announced the start of production of the new EX90 electric SUV, the brand’s new full-size electric luxury offering. The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in South Carolina, USA. The first examples will be delivered to customers in the US, with deliveries set to begin later this year. 

 

Also Read: Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units

Volvo EX 90 Production 1

The first Volvo EX90 rolled off from the automaker's Charleston facility in South Carolina, USA. 

 

Jim Rowan, Volvo’s Chief Executive, said, “The fully electric Volvo EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars – a new era for safety, sustainability, and human-centric technology. The EX90 is proudly manufactured in the USA and reflects our long-term commitment to our people in South Carolina and the broader US market.”

 

The Volvo EX90 started production after a long wait since it first debuted in November 2022. However, plans were delayed after the automaker encountered software issues. The three-row electric SUV will co-exist with the brand’s Volvo XC90. It rides on a new platform drawing power from a 111-kWh battery pack that promises a range of 600 km (WLTP).

 

Also Read: Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs

 

Volvo EX 90 Production 2

Volvo says the new EX90 is the brand’s safest car to date. 

 

Power on the Volvo EX90 comes from the Twin Motor Performance on the top-spec trim, which develops 509 bhp and 910 Nm of peak torque. The luxury e-SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the entry-level Twin Motor trim develops 402 bhp and 770 Nm and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. 

 

Volvo says the new EX90 is the brand’s safest car to date. It comes with features like a 360-degree camera, five radar sensors, and 16 ultrasonic sensors, all of which help the car see around it and react quickly. There’s a large 14.5-inch infotainment screen with built-in Google apps and services. The new EX90 comes with a powerful core system, which the company says makes it always connected. It can be improved over time via software updates enabled by AI and information collected by real-time data. 

 

The Volvo EX90 will likely make its way to India in the future. The model will be sold alongside the XC90, a popular offering for the Scandinavian automaker in the Indian market. 


 

