Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 TwinsMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales MilestoneMV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-UpNew Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Adventure launched: Gets updated styling, features and more! | Walkaround | carandbikeAll-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV

New tech uses on-board sensors and passenger profiles to adjust the seat belt load setting in the event of a collision.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New tech adapts the seatbelt load settings in real time
  • Users onboard sensors and passenger profile data to adjust load settings
  • Will debut in the EX60 electric SUV

Volvo has provided some insight into its latest development in seatbelt technology that will debut in the all-new EX60 electric SUV when it debuts in 2026. The company says that the new electric SUV will be its first to feature adaptive seatbelt technology, with the car using an array of in-car and external sensors paired with user profile data to adjust the seatbelt loads in the event of a collision.

 

Also read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
 

“The world first multi-adaptive safety belt is another milestone for automotive safety and a great example of how we leverage real-time data with the ambition to help save millions of more lives,” said Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

Volvo EX 60 seatbelt tech 1

New adaptive seatbelt to adjust load in real time based on data from on-board sensors and occupant profile data such as height, weight etc.

 

Also read: Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
 

Volvo says that the new system builds on the load-limiting profiles of modern seatbelts, expanding the settings from the current three to eleven while allowing the car’s array of sensors to actively calculate and adjust the load setting in real time in the event of a collision. The carmaker says that the system uses a myriad of sensors around the vehicle to determine parameters in the case of a collision and match it with user profile details such as height, weight, body shape and seating position to determine the load to minimise the risk of injuries.

 

Also Read: Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
 

Volvo says that the system can also be improved over the vehicle’s lifetime via over-the-air updates. 

# Volvo# Volvo Cars# Volvo EX60# Volvo seatbelt technology# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-new plug-in hybrid SUV from Volvo will be offered with two battery sizes and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
  • Volvo’s latest SUV follows the brand’s latest design direction while also adopting a new split headlight design.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
  • The new vehicle marks the return of the XC70 name tag after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
  • This is the second facelift that the S90 has received since it was introduced in 2016. Order books for the car will first open in China
    Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours

Latest News

  • As was expected from the German marque, the 718 twins will see the end of their run soon. Meanwhile, the EV replacement has been in development for some time now
    Porsche To Pull The Plug On Gas-Powered 718 Twins
  • The Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022, and achieved the milestone within a span of 32 months
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • MV Agusta is now owned by its former owners, the Sardarov family, after being bought by KTM in 2024, before KTM’s financial crisis almost led the bankruptcy.
    MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up
  • The new product launches will include one BSA, one Jawa and two Yezdi motorcycles over the next six months
    New Jawa, Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles Confirmed For Launch In FY2026
  • The Countryman E JCW Pack gets the sportier JCW body kit, sportier seats and unique paint finishes.
    Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units
  • New tech uses on-board sensors and passenger profiles to adjust the seat belt load setting in the event of a collision.
    Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV
  • The new Yezdi Adventure will get tubeless rims in future, but a timeline is still not known by when, car&bike has learnt.
    Exclusive: 2025 Yezdi Adventure To Get Tubeless Wheels
  • The warranty, while offered at now extra charge, will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30
    KTM 390 Duke Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
  • With the inauguration of 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Thane, the entire 701 km stretch between Mumbai and Nagpur is now fully open
    Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Opens Fully, Final 76 Km Stretch Becomes Operational
  • Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after being part of TVS since 2021
    Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company

Popular Volvo Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV