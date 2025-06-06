Volvo Details New Adaptive Seatbelt Tech; Will Debut In Upcoming EX60 SUV

Volvo has provided some insight into its latest development in seatbelt technology that will debut in the all-new EX60 electric SUV when it debuts in 2026. The company says that the new electric SUV will be its first to feature adaptive seatbelt technology, with the car using an array of in-car and external sensors paired with user profile data to adjust the seatbelt loads in the event of a collision.

Also read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut



“The world first multi-adaptive safety belt is another milestone for automotive safety and a great example of how we leverage real-time data with the ambition to help save millions of more lives,” said Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

New adaptive seatbelt to adjust load in real time based on data from on-board sensors and occupant profile data such as height, weight etc.

Also read: Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed



Volvo says that the new system builds on the load-limiting profiles of modern seatbelts, expanding the settings from the current three to eleven while allowing the car’s array of sensors to actively calculate and adjust the load setting in real time in the event of a collision. The carmaker says that the system uses a myriad of sensors around the vehicle to determine parameters in the case of a collision and match it with user profile details such as height, weight, body shape and seating position to determine the load to minimise the risk of injuries.

Also Read: Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen



Volvo says that the system can also be improved over the vehicle’s lifetime via over-the-air updates.