Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen

This is the second facelift that the S90 has received since it was introduced in 2016. Order books for the car will first open in China
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a major design revision, with styling cues in line with newer Volvos.
  • Gets a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen.
  • Offered with plug-in-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Volvo has unveiled the facelifted version of its flagship sedan, the S90, for global markets. Having debuted in 2016, this is the second time that the luxury sedan has received a facelift during the course of its lifecycle. However, while the first facelift was a minor one, this one has resulted in a complete revamp of the car’s exterior design, in addition to a few interior updates. Volvo has said order books for the car will open in China this summer, with other markets to follow later. 

 

Also Read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
 Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed Gets Revamped Design Larger Touchscreen 5

The S90's design is now in line with newer models from Volvo

 

On the cosmetic front, the S90 facelift’s design is now in line with newer models from Volvo such as the latest iteration of the XC90 SUV. The front end gets what are now signature headlights from Volvo with Thor’s Hammer daytime-running lamps that extend all the way to the grille. The sedan also comes with a larger grille, with revised graphics that differ in direction on either side of the Volvo logo. The silhouette of the sedan remains largely the same, aside from the fact that the sedan now wears new diamond-cut alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the S90 facelift sports all-new tail lamps with similar lighting accents as the headlamps.

 

Also Read: Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
 Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed Gets Revamped Design Larger Touchscreen 2

The sedan gets a bigger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display on the inside

 

The interior layout of the S90 remains largely the same as before, save for the fact that the luxury sedan now features a bigger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display. This unit replaces the older nine inch display, and comes with over-the-air software updates. Volvo claims that the cabin also gets improved sound insulation. The list of safety features on offer in the sedan include Pilot Assist, which is an automated driving function.

 

Also Read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore
 Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed Gets Revamped Design Larger Touchscreen 1

To be offered with two powertrain options

 

On the powertrain front, Volvo has revealed that the sedan will be offered with two options- a plug-in-hybrid and a mild-hybrid four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. While it hasn’t completely outed the technical specs yet, we expect the power figures to be more or less, the same as before. The plug-in-hybrid model will have 80 kilometres of fully electric range on a single charge under the WLTP testing cycle. 

 

Volvo currently retails the previous iteration of the S90 sedan in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 68.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the sedan's main rivals in India include the BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6. However, the segment has changed over the course of the years as most of the cars in the segment are now solely offered as long-wheelbase models. The Audi A6 and Volvo S90 meanwhile, are among the only models that can be had in standard-wheelbase form. 

