Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.03 Crore

Nearly six months after its debut in September 2024, Volvo Cars India launched the facelifted version of the XC90 SUV at Rs 1.03 crore (introductory, ex-showroom). This is the second time that the second-gen XC90 has received a major makeover since it first went on sale in the global market. While offered in both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid formats in the foreign market, the Indian market only gets the mild-hybrid powertrain option, which is the same as the outgoing model.

Also Read: 2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025



The latest iteration of the XC90 gets new headlights with Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs

Visually, the latest iteration of the XC90 gets a few notable cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor and is now more akin to the all-electric EX90. The most obvious changes are up front, where the vehicle now sports new headlights with the signature Thor’s Hammer LED daytime running lights. The front bumper has also been revised and now appears cleaner than before, with reshaped openings for the air intake. The profile of the SUV is largely unchanged, although you do get a new alloy wheel design.

Also Read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled



The Volvo XC90 now gets a larger touchscreen than before

The interior layout of the SUV is identical to its predecessor, save for the fact that it gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The display, however, continues to be flanked by two AC vents, with a thin bar of buttons situated underneath the setup. The brand has also improved the interior ergonomically, such as creating additional storage space in the centre console, including an additional cup holder, and placing the wireless phone charger behind the central tunnel, separate from the main storage area.

Also Read: Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025



On the powertrain front, the XC90 continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech. The engine churns out 253 bhp and 360 Nm of torque and comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD). The SUV has a top speed of 180 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

The India-spec XC90 gets air suspension with electronically-controlled dampers, self-levelling functionality and speed-sensitive ride height adjustment. The suspension can either lower the SUV by up to 20 mm, or increase the ride height by up to 40 mm, depending on the situation.