Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen

Volvo has unveiled the facelifted XC90 SUV in the global market. This is the second time that the SUV has received a facelift since it was first introduced in 2014. With this update, the SUV gets a revised exterior and interior design and is now offered with a few new features. The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains in the global market. Volvo stated that the SUV’s production is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with first customer deliveries set to start around the end of the year.

Visually, the new XC90’s fascia has been completely revised and is now more in line with its all-electric equivalent, the EX90. The most obvious change are the new headlamps with T-shaped DRLs, now adjoined with the grille. The redesigned grille now gets new patterning, with the straight lines now being replaced by a series of diagonal lines that change direction on either side of the Volvo logo. The other new bit is the revised air dam that now adopts a different shape from its predecessor. Aside from the changes made to the front end, the SUV retains the same silhouette as its predecessor, and there are also no major changes to the rear, so to speak.

The XC90 facelift gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system

Inside, the XC90 retains the same layout as before but now gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system that sticks out from the dashboard rather than being embedded in it like before. The brand has also improved the interior ergonomically, such as creating additional storage space in the centre console, including an additional cupholder, and placing the wireless phone charger behind the central tunnel, separate from the main storage area. The XC90 facelift is also available with Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system.

Volvo has also tweaked the SUV's suspension setup to include Volvo's Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology, which allows each damper to adjust to changing road positions.

The vehicle gets the same set of powertrains as before



On the powertrain front, the XC90 is offered with similar powertrain options as before. These include the B5 and B6, which comprise of 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines with 48V mild-hybrid tech. Additionally, the vehicle can also be had in plug-in-hybrid guise, which features the same 2.0-litre engine, combined with an 18.8 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Volvo claims a combined range of around 800 km for this variant, with an EV-only range of 70 km.

The SUV is expected to make it to India in the coming months

Volvo currently retails the outgoing XC90 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 1.01 crore (ex-showroom). The company is likely to bring the facelifted version of the SUV here by late 2025.