Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen

The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volvo has unveiled the XC90 facelift.
  • Gets a new fascia design, in line with the EX90.
  • Offered with a set of mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains.

Volvo has unveiled the facelifted XC90 SUV in the global market. This is the second time that the SUV has received a facelift since it was first introduced in 2014. With this update, the SUV gets a revised exterior and interior design and is now offered with a few new features. The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains in the global market. Volvo stated that the SUV’s production is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with first customer deliveries set to start around the end of the year.

 

Also ReadVolvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
 

Visually, the new XC90’s fascia has been completely revised and is now more in line with its all-electric equivalent, the EX90. The most obvious change are the new headlamps with T-shaped DRLs, now adjoined with the grille. The redesigned grille now gets new patterning, with the straight lines now being replaced by a series of diagonal lines that change direction on either side of the Volvo logo. The other new bit is the revised air dam that now adopts a different shape from its predecessor. Aside from the changes made to the front end, the SUV retains the same silhouette as its predecessor, and there are also no major changes to the rear, so to speak.

 

Also ReadVolvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025

Volvo XC 90 Facelift Revealed 2

The XC90 facelift gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system

 

Inside, the XC90 retains the same layout as before but now gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system that sticks out from the dashboard rather than being embedded in it like before. The brand has also improved the interior ergonomically, such as creating additional storage space in the centre console, including an additional cupholder, and placing the wireless phone charger behind the central tunnel, separate from the main storage area. The XC90 facelift is also available with Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system.

 

Volvo has also tweaked the SUV's suspension setup to include Volvo's Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology, which allows each damper to adjust to changing road positions.

Volvo XC 90 Facelift Revealed 1

The vehicle gets the same set of powertrains as before


On the powertrain front, the XC90 is offered with similar powertrain options as before. These include the B5 and B6, which comprise of 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines with 48V mild-hybrid tech. Additionally, the vehicle can also be had in plug-in-hybrid guise, which features the same 2.0-litre engine, combined with an 18.8 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Volvo claims a combined range of around 800 km for this variant, with an EV-only range of 70 km.

 

Also Read: Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units


Volvo XC 90 Facelift Revealed

The SUV is expected to make it to India in the coming months

 

Volvo currently retails the outgoing XC90 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 1.01 crore (ex-showroom). The company is likely to bring the facelifted version of the SUV here by late 2025. 

# Volvo# Volvo XC90# Volvo XC90 SUV# Volvo XC90 Facelift# Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveil# Volvo XC90 New# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
    Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced
  • The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
    Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
  • The Swedish carmaker's last-ever diesel vehicle, an XC90, will be displayed at the brand’s new World of Volvo Museum which will open on April 14.
    Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
  • This feature is currently accessible in Denmark across all Volvo 90, 60, and 40 series car models from the 2016 model year onward.
    Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe

Latest News

  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
  • The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is the new top-spec variant of the 3GL line-up and gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard model.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have reported mixed sales for August 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline
  • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • All-electric sedan is expected to share much with the EX90 electric SUV and will go up against the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.
    Volvo ES90 Flagship Electric Sedan Previewed Ahead Of March 2025 Debut
  • The Hero Splendor was, until now, solely offered with drum brakes on both ends
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Now Offered With Front Disc Brake; Priced At Rs 83,461
  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent In August 2024: FADA
  • First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance

Research More on Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90
7.6

Volvo XC90

Starts at ₹ 1.01 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View XC90 Specifications
View XC90 Features

Popular Volvo Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved