2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025

The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut back in September 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volvo Cars India will be launching the new XC90 facelift in March 2025
  • The SUV made its global debut back in September 2024
  • It gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech

Volvo Cars India will be launching the new XC90 facelift in the country by early March 2025. The Swedish carmaker’s flagship SUV made its global debut back in September 2024, and Volvo Cars India is now ready to bring it to our shores. It’s the second time that the second-gen Volvo XC90 has received a major makeover since its launch in 2014. Globally, the SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains, however, India is likely to only get the former, at least for starters.

 

Also Read: Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled

 

Volvo XC 90 Facelift Revealed

 

Powertrain-wise, not much has changed. You still get the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech that makes – 251 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. There’s also the plug-in-hybrid version, which features the same 2.0-litre engine, combined with an 18.8 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Volvo claims a combined range of around 800 km for this variant, with an EV-only range of 70 km. 

 

The XC90 comes with an automatic transmission as standard, comes with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, and the mild-hybrid version can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. Volvo has also tweaked the SUV's suspension setup to include Volvo's Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology, which allows each damper to adjust to changing road positions.

 

Also Read: Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025

 

Volvo XC 90 Facelift Revealed 2

 

Visually, the new XC90 has received a major overhaul and is now much closer in appearance to the all-electric EX90. But instead of the panel up front, here you get an active grille, with a new pattern and new sleeker front bumper. The chrome details are to a minimum and the signature Thor’s Hammer LED daytime running lights continue as a stand-out feature. The profile of the SUV largely remains unchanged; however, you do get a new alloy wheel design, and at the rear, the Volvo’s vertical light signature gets a split design that looks really cool.

 

Inside, the XC90 retains the same layout as before but now gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system that sticks out from the dashboard rather than being embedded in it like before. The brand has also improved the interior ergonomically, such as creating additional storage space in the centre console, including an additional cupholder, and placing the wireless phone charger behind the central tunnel, separate from the main storage area. The XC90 facelift is also available with Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system.

