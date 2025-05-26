Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For IndiaSuzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 LakhTata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback ShowdownVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 secondsSpecial Feature | Skoda Kylaq | Just Great at Being a CarKia Seltos Variants Explained: Which Trim Should You Buy | 3 New Variants To Choose From
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTITata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed

All-new plug-in hybrid SUV from Volvo will be offered with two battery sizes and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Will come with two battery options - 21.2 kWh and 39.6 kWh
  • 161 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine to sit under the bonnet
  • XC70 to be similar in size to a Mercedes GLC

New details about the all-new Volvo XC70 have emerged online ahead of the model’s global debut later in the year. Following images of the SUV surfacing online earlier in the month, now details on the SUV’s size and powertrains have been published online by the Chinese regulators.

 

Also read: Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
 

Starting with the size, the SUV will measure 4,815 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. Making it roughly the same size as a Mercedes GLC in terms of width and height, though about 100 mm longer. At 2,895 mm, the wheelbase is in a similar ballpark as the GLC (2,888 mm). In terms of weight, the PHEV will have a kerb weight ranging between 2,110 kg and 2,275 kg.

Volvo XC 70 plug in hybrid 1

Also read: Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
 

On the powertrain front, the new XC70 PHEV will use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 161 bhp paired with electric motors. Electric motor details have yet to be revealed, though regulator details do reveal two battery pack options for the PHEV system – 21.2 kWh in lower variants and a larger 39.6 kWh unit in top trims. The two batteries also feature different chemistries – lithium iron phosphate for the 22.2 kWh unit and nickel-manganese-cobalt for the larger unit. In terms of range, the smaller battery will offer a claimed 100 km of range on the CLTC cycle, with the larger unit bumping this up to 180 km.

 

Also Read: Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
 

Details of the cabin remain under wraps currently, though expect it to share design similarities to other new-gen Volvos with a digital-heavy interface and minimal physical buttons.

 

The XC70 will initially go on sale only in the Chinese market, though a launch in other global markets cannot be ruled out at a later stage.

 

Source

# Volvo# Volvo XC70# Volvo XC70 PHEV# Volvo XC70 SUV# Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Volvo’s latest SUV follows the brand’s latest design direction while also adopting a new split headlight design.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
  • The new vehicle marks the return of the XC70 name tag after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • The ES90 will be the most powerful Volvo, but not in terms of horsepower.
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Officially Teased Ahead Of March 5 Debut

Latest News

  • The initial batch consisted of 150 units of the hot hatch, all of which were reserved before the price was announced.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For India
  • The e-Access will be Suzuki’s first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market; expected to be launched soon.
    Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • Shipped into India as a full import, the price tag makes the Golf GTI one of the most expensive hatchbacks on sale in the market
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 Lakh
  • If you’re in the market for a feature-rich, stylish, and practical hatchback, both the Altroz and Baleno are worth considering. But which one should you pick? Here's a detailed comparison
    Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown
  • All-new plug-in hybrid SUV from Volvo will be offered with two battery sizes and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
  • Toyota has announced that it has sold 3 lakh Fortuner and Legender SUVs in the Indian market since the launch of the SUV in 2009.
    Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • The new policy will be valid for the next five years, from April 1, 2025 till March 31, 2030
    Maharashtra EV Policy 2025 Approved: Check Subsidies For Electric Scooters And Cars
  • Full details on the more performance-focused M2 variant will be revealed in the coming week.
    New BMW M2 CS Unveiled At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025
  • The Concept Speedtop is essentially a hard-top derivative of last year’s Concept Skytop and will see a limited production run of 70 units.
    BMW Speedtop Concept Revealed: 8 Series-Based Shooting Brake To Enter Limited Production
  • There is no official information about what the VX2 is, although, we speculate it could either be a rebadged Vida Z or, an extension of the V2 lineup
    Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter India Launch On July 1

Popular Volvo Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed