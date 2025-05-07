Login
Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range

The new vehicle marks the return of the XC70 name tag after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new XC70 will be built on Volvo’s SMA platform.
  • To have a 200 km all-electric range.
  • Gets design reminiscent of Volvo’s all-electric range.

Volvo Cars has teased its latest plug-in-hybrid SUV, the XC70, ahead of its world premiere in the coming months. The new SUV marks the return of the XC70 nameplate after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016. Built on the company’s Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) platform, Volvo states the XC70 will be the brand's longest-range plug-in hybrid model to date. Volvo says the XC70 will initially be offered on sale in China, with other markets to follow at a later stage. 

 

Also Read: Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
 Volvo XC 70 PHEV Teased Ahead Of Debut Has 200 KM All Electric Range 1

Volvo states that the XC70 will be the brand's longest-range plug-in hybrid model to date

 

While Volvo is yet to provide any specifics on the XC70’s powertrain, it has stated that the electric-only range will be an astronomical 200 km on the CLTC cycle. However, considering the CLTC scale only applies to the Chinese market, one can expect a reasonably lower range figure when tested on the more widely-accepted WLTP cycle. Although technical details remain under wraps, it is also safe to expect a battery which will be larger than the XC60 PHEV’s 18.8 kWh pack. Volvo also states that the vehicle will have fast-charging capabilities, although, no details have been confirmed at this point. 

 

Also Read: Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut
 Volvo XC 70 PHEV Teased Ahead Of Debut Has 200 KM All Electric Range 2

The XC70's exterior borrows many styling cues from Volvo's all-electric vehicles

 

Volvo has given away much of the upcoming vehicle's design in the teaser images that it shared. The SUV seems to borrow plenty of styling cues from Volvo's all-electric range which includes models such as the EM90 and the EX90. The front end of the vehicle is charachterised by the Swedish carmaker's signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lamps that sit above vertically stacked LED headlights. Volvo’s statement also mentions an active grille shutter for the closed grille that adjusts automatically to optimise aerodynamics, cabin climate and cooling. Towards the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped tail lamps with staggered lighting signatures, part of which is also integrated on the rear windshield.  

# Volvo# Volvo Cars# Volvo Cars India# Volvo SMA platform# Volvo XC70# Volvo XC70 PHEV# Volvo plug-in hybrid# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs
