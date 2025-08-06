Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?

After much anticipation, Triumph has finally launched the Thruxton 400 in the Indian market. The fourth motorcycle in Triumph’s 400 cc portfolio, the Thruxton 400 is named after Triumph’s iconic line of high-displacement cafe racers. The motorcycle is essentially based on the Speed 400, which has now been on sale in the Indian market for nearly two years. Here’s a deeper look into how the two motorcycles differ from each other.

Design and Dimensions

The Speed 400 and Thruxton 400 have notable design changes

The most evident changes between the two motorcycles are on the cosmetic front. The Speed 400 with fewer body panels has all the makings of a modern classic roadster, while the Thruxton 400 pays tribute to the legendary high-displacement line of cafe racers from the British maker of motorcycles. The biggest difference between the two, inarguably, is the big bikini fairing that extends towards the tank covers of the Thruxton 400.



The rear subframe of the Thruxton 400 has been redesigned, leading to dimensional changes

The tank covers of the motorcycles also have slight differences, in the sense that the panel on the Thruxton is larger with better defined lines. Triumph says that the tank covers have been designed accordingly to aid the rider in a ‘leaned-forward’ stance. The side covers of the motorcycle have also been redesigned and are now different from the units on the Speed 400. Furthermore, the rear subframe of the Thruxton 400 has been revised and now gets a fender towards the end of the seat, while the taillamp setup is also visibly different from the unit on the Speed 400. The part-analog, part-digital display meanwhile, has been retained from the Speed 400.



The dimensions of the motorcycle have also been altered. The ground clearance of the Thruxton 400 is 158 mm, 6 mm lesser than the Speed 400, while the former’s wheelbase amounts to 1376 mm, 100 mm more than the latter. The Thruxton 400 is, however, marginally (up by 4 kg) heavier than the Speed 400, with a 183 kg kerb weight.



Ergonomics



The Thruxton 400 has a more ‘forward-set’ riding posture than the Speed 400

In keeping with its Cafe Racer persona, Triumph has made several adjustments to the Thruxton 400’s ergonomics in comparison to the Speed 400, to ensure a forward-set posture for the rider. The Speed 400 meanwhile, has a more upright, comfortable riding posture. The foot pegs of the motorcycle have been repositioned to sit further back from the Speed 400’s, while the tank shrouds have been scooped to improve knee room for the rider. Additionally, the seat height of the motorcycle has also been lowered, and now amounts to 795 mm, down from the Speed 400’s 803 mm. Other changes include a tighter rake angle (24.5-degrees), in addition to the earlier mentioned shortened wheelbase, both of which are aimed at improving the motorcycle’s handling.



Powertrain



While the Thruxton 400 has the same engine, it has been tuned to produce more power

What was not expected however, are the changes to the powertrain with the Thruxton 400. The Speed 400 with its 398 cc engine churns out 39.45 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. With the Thruxton, the cam timing of the TR-series 398 cc engine has been revised, while the rear sprocket now has 2 lesser teeth, meant to increase the top-end performance of the motorcycle. Furthermore, the redline has also been raised from 9,200 to 10,200 rpm. The result of these changes is an increase in power, up from 39.45 bhp to 41.43 bhp, along with a 1 second decrease in the 0 to 100 kmph sprint time, which is now achieved in 6.7 seconds. The peak torque figure, while the same (37.5 Nm), is now achieved at a higher 7,500 rpm. Both motorcycles however, get the same gearbox, a six-speed unit.



Cycle Parts



While minor, the company has also made a few changes to the motorcycle on the mechanical front. The front and rear suspension setup of the Thruxton, while similar to the Speed’s, has 10 mm more travel on both ends than the latter. Both motorcycles however, continue to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and feature disc brakes with sintered brake pads on both ends. The tyres however, are different as the Thruxton features 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres, over the Speed’s 110/80 (front) and 150/70 (rear).



Price

On the pricing front, the Thruxton 400 can be had for 2.74 lakh, which is Rs 23,000 more than the Speed 400's price tag (Rs 2.51 lakh). (All prices, ex-showroom)