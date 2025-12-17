logo
New Delhi

Triumph Tracker 400: In Pictures

Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap
1 min read
Dec 17, 2025, 05:10 PM
Follow us on
Triumph Tracker 400: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Gets design elements inspired from flat tracker motorcycles,
  • Based on the Speed 400’s platform, engine tune from the Thruxton 400.
  • Less likely to the launched in India.

Triumph has unveiled a new motorcycle further expanding the 400cc platform that was in 2023, christened Tracker 400, taking inspiration from flat tracker motorcycles. Based on the Speed 400’s platform, the Tracker 400 will most likely be limited to the UK market, with low chances of it being launched in India. However, for a motorcycle that looks so cool, it does demand a photo gallery to ogle at. Check it out.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 1

As the name suggests, the Tracker 400 draws its inspiration from flat track motorcycles.

Also Read: Triumph Tracker 400 Unveiled in UK

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 9

Key highlights include a flat and elongated seat, a slim fuel tank with pronounced knee recesses.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 7

The short and stubby tail section gives the motorcycle a purposeful stance.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 10

Details such as the round LED headlamp, tracker-style side panels, seat cowl, and sparse bodywork further reinforce its old-school appeal.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 3

The cycle parts are largely carried over from the Speed 400.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 5

On the feature front, the bike comes with full-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire, traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth Rs 13,300

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 6 1

At its heart is the same 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering around 41.5bhp and 37.5Nm, offering a strong mid-range punch.

triumph Tracker 400 edited carandbike 8

Although based on the Speed 400's platform, the Tracker 400 adopts the sportier engine tune from the Thruxton 400, positioning it as a more engaging and performance-oriented offering.

# Triumph# Triumph motorcycles# Triumph Tracker 400# Triumph Tracker 400 features# Triumph Tracker 400 specifications# Triumph Tracker 400 images# Triumph Tracker 400 colours# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily

Research More on Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.83 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Speed 400 Specifications
View Speed 400 Features

Popular Triumph Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All