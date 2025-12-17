Triumph Tracker 400: In Pictures

Triumph has unveiled a new motorcycle further expanding the 400cc platform that was in 2023, christened Tracker 400, taking inspiration from flat tracker motorcycles. Based on the Speed 400’s platform, the Tracker 400 will most likely be limited to the UK market, with low chances of it being launched in India. However, for a motorcycle that looks so cool, it does demand a photo gallery to ogle at. Check it out.

As the name suggests, the Tracker 400 draws its inspiration from flat track motorcycles.

Key highlights include a flat and elongated seat, a slim fuel tank with pronounced knee recesses.

The short and stubby tail section gives the motorcycle a purposeful stance.

Details such as the round LED headlamp, tracker-style side panels, seat cowl, and sparse bodywork further reinforce its old-school appeal.

The cycle parts are largely carried over from the Speed 400.

On the feature front, the bike comes with full-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire, traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

At its heart is the same 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering around 41.5bhp and 37.5Nm, offering a strong mid-range punch.

Although based on the Speed 400's platform, the Tracker 400 adopts the sportier engine tune from the Thruxton 400, positioning it as a more engaging and performance-oriented offering.