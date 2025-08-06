Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm

Nearly an entire decade has passed since India first got a taste of Hyundai’s luxury segment aspirations, in the form of the Hyundai Genesis sedan, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2016. In the years that followed, murmurs of Hyundai’s interest to introduce its luxury vehicle arm to India surfaced at several points in time, but there has been no concrete development on this front so far. Now, Hyundai has hinted at the project being greenlit, stating it is actively evaluating an India launch for the Genesis sub-brand.

In the company’s annual report for FY2024-25, Hyundai India’s Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said, “We are also strategically evaluating the introduction of Genesis, Hyundai’s global luxury marque, to redefine luxury through innovation, design and differentiated experiences. This aligns with our aspiration to serve the evolving expectations of discerning Indian consumers.”

GV60 is Genesis' smallest SUV yet, and comes with an electric powertrain.

What Is Genesis?

The Korean carmaker has, in the past, used the ‘Genesis’ moniker on a range of products, including sedans and sports cars. The first full-fledged sedan to bear the Genesis name was initially sold as a Hyundai, primed to take on established Germany luxury cars. Midway through the 2010s, Hyundai spun Genesis into a dedicated, luxury vehicle division, and rolled out a series of sedans and SUVs that now exclusively bear the Genesis logo.

Which Cars And SUVs Are Part Of Genesis’ Portfolio?

While its journey began with a sedan, Genesis now also boasts of an extensive SUV range. Overseas, its sedan line-up comprises the G70, G80 and G90 models, with the numbers effectively denoting the positioning of the sedans in the range.

The GV80 coupe-SUV's design has already been registered in India.

When it comes to SUVs, the brand has a similar model structure, with GV70, GV80 and GV80 coupe-SUV. Sitting right at the entry point is the GV60, which is an electric SUV. Of these, it is the GV80 coupe-SUV that has already been trademarked in India, back in 2024, and we expect Genesis’ India arrival to be marked by the launch of one of its SUVs.

Where Will Genesis Models Be Built?

At present, Genesis’ passenger vehicles are manufactured in its home country of South Korea, with only the electric derivative of the GV70 SUV being produced in the United States, at Hyundai’s Alabama plant. Depending on its market strategy, Hyundai could choose to import Genesis models as completely-built up (CBU) offerings, or consider local assembly, to ensure competitive pricing against German carmakers.