Next-gen Audi Q3 Spied In India Ahead Of Launch In 2026

The third-gen Audi Q3 has been spied on Indian roads ahead of its expected India launch sometime in 2026. Unveiled in global markets in mid-2025, the new Q3 is expected to be one of several new Audi models, such as the new Q5 and A6, that are expected to make their way to the Indian market in the coming year.

Also read: India-bound New Audi Q3 Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP





The new Q3 adopts Audi’s latest design direction with elements borrowed from its larger siblings - the new-gen Q6 and A6. The fascia features a split headlamp design with DRLs positioned at the base of the bonnet, with the main headlamps sitting lower on the bumper flanking the large hexagonal grille. As with other recent new Audi’s the high-set LED daytime running lamps features customisable signatures, while the main headlamps for the first time feature Matrix LED technology.



Also Read: Third-Gen Audi Q3 Revealed With Electrified Powertrains, New Tech



In profile, there is little fuss about the design with clean lines, prominent rear haunches and gently flared wheel arches typical of contemporary Audi SUVs. At the rear, the new Q3 adopts a similar lighting arrangement as the new A6, with the main stop lamps flanking the illuminating Audi logo under the rear windshield, with a separate unit comprising of a lightbar and turn indicators sitting below. Globally, buyers do get the option to go for OLED units.



Also Read: New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut



The new Q3 also features Audi’s new minimalist cabin design with a panoramic display housing an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen – running Android Automotive OS - sitting atop the dashboard and a reduction on physical buttons on the centre console. Even the gear selector has been moved onto the steering column.



Also Read: New Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid Revealed; Gets Up To 100 Km EV-Only Range



On the engine front, Audi sells the Q3 in global markets with a range of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. Options include 1.5 TFSI and 2.0 TFSI turbo-petrol units as well as a 2.0 TDI diesel mill in some markets. For India, it's safe to say that the diesel unit is unlikely to be offered with the SUV, likely to be petrol only.

Image Credit