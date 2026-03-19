logo
New Delhi

Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Mar 19, 2026, 02:50 PM
Follow us on
Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims
Key Highlights
  • 6-seat option added with captain seats
  • GT-Line and X-Line trims introduced
  • Prices range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

Kia India has rolled out a model year update for the Carens Clavis EV, with the addition of new GT-Line and X-Line trims, while also introducing a 6-seat configuration. The update focuses on adding more choice in terms of both styling and cabin layout.

Until now, the Carens Clavis EV was offered only as a 7-seat MPV unlike its ICE counterpart, which already had a 6-seat option. With this update, Kia has introduced a 6-seat layout with second-row captain seats, available across multiple trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. The 7-seat layout continues to be available in the GTX, GTX+ and X-Line variants.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Kia Carens Clavis EV Is Family Car Of The Year

KIA Clavis EV 38

The newly added GT-Line trims (GTX and GTX+) bring in cosmetic changes such as a new alloy wheel design, lime-finished brake calipers and metal pedals. On the other hand, the X-Line Extended Range variant gets darker exterior elements, including finishes like Dark Gun Metal and Aurora Black Pearl.

In terms of features, Kia has added elements like a Digital Key and battery heater technology on higher trims, such as GTX+ and X-Line. Standard range variants also benefit from new 16-inch black high-gloss aero alloy wheels. Both GT-Line and X-Line trims command a premium of Rs 50,000 over the variants they are based on. The GTX is derived from the HTX 51.4 kWh variant, while GTX+ and X-Line are based on the HTX+ 51.4 kWh trim.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!

KIA Clavis EV 24

Mechanically, there are no changes. The Carens Clavis EV continues with two battery pack options – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, offering a claimed range of over 404 km and 490 km, respectively. Real-world range is estimated to be around 380 km. The electric motor produces 133 bhp with the smaller battery and 169 bhp with the larger pack, with torque output remaining at 255 Nm.

Prices for the updated Carens Clavis EV range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen variant and battery configuration.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV variant and battery-wise prices:

Battery PackTrim7-Seat6-Seat
42 kWh (Standard Range)HTK+Rs 17.99 lakhNA
HTX ERs 19.99 lakhRs 19.99 lakh
HTXRs 20.49 lakhRs 20.49 lakh
HTX E ERRs 21.99 lakhRs 21.99 lakh
HTX ERRs 22.49 lakhRs 22.49 lakh
GTX*Rs 22.99 lakhRs 22.99 lakh
HTX+ ERRs 24.49 lakhRs 24.49 lakh
GTX+Rs 24.99 lakhRs 24.99 lakh
X-LineRs 24.99 lakhRs 24.99 lakh
51.4 kWh (Extended Range)HTX E ERRs 21.99 lakhRs 21.99 lakh
HTX ERRs 22.49 lakhRs 22.49 lakh
GTX*Rs 22.99 lakhRs 22.99 lakh
HTX+ ERRs 24.49 lakhRs 24.49 lakh
GTX+Rs 24.99 lakhRs 24.99 lakh
X-LineRs 24.99 lakhRs 24.99 lakh
# Kia India# Kia Cars# Kia Carens Clavis EV# 2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV# Kia Clavis EV# Carens Clavis EV# New Carens Clavis EV# Electric Cars in India# Electric Cars# Cars# Electric Cars

Research More on Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Carens Clavis EV Specifications
View Carens Clavis EV Features

Popular Kia Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims