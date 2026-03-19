Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims

Kia India has rolled out a model year update for the Carens Clavis EV, with the addition of new GT-Line and X-Line trims, while also introducing a 6-seat configuration. The update focuses on adding more choice in terms of both styling and cabin layout.

Until now, the Carens Clavis EV was offered only as a 7-seat MPV unlike its ICE counterpart, which already had a 6-seat option. With this update, Kia has introduced a 6-seat layout with second-row captain seats, available across multiple trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. The 7-seat layout continues to be available in the GTX, GTX+ and X-Line variants.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Kia Carens Clavis EV Is Family Car Of The Year

The newly added GT-Line trims (GTX and GTX+) bring in cosmetic changes such as a new alloy wheel design, lime-finished brake calipers and metal pedals. On the other hand, the X-Line Extended Range variant gets darker exterior elements, including finishes like Dark Gun Metal and Aurora Black Pearl.

In terms of features, Kia has added elements like a Digital Key and battery heater technology on higher trims, such as GTX+ and X-Line. Standard range variants also benefit from new 16-inch black high-gloss aero alloy wheels. Both GT-Line and X-Line trims command a premium of Rs 50,000 over the variants they are based on. The GTX is derived from the HTX 51.4 kWh variant, while GTX+ and X-Line are based on the HTX+ 51.4 kWh trim.

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!

Mechanically, there are no changes. The Carens Clavis EV continues with two battery pack options – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, offering a claimed range of over 404 km and 490 km, respectively. Real-world range is estimated to be around 380 km. The electric motor produces 133 bhp with the smaller battery and 169 bhp with the larger pack, with torque output remaining at 255 Nm.

Prices for the updated Carens Clavis EV range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the chosen variant and battery configuration.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis EV variant and battery-wise prices: