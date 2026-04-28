Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM

Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 facelift in India, well over three years after the electric crossover was first introduced, at a price of Rs 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The midlife update for the Ioniq 5 brings a bigger battery, higher range and new infotainment, among other changes – albeit at a much higher price than the outgoing Ioniq 5. A total of four exterior colour options are on offer – Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey and Optic White – but the interior will only be available in Obsidian Black.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq V Electric Sedan Concept Unveiled; Gets A Massive 27-inch Panoramic Display

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: What's new on the outside

From a visual standpoint, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received only mild changes. These include a new front bumper with a V-shaped garnish, a redesigned rear bumper, longer rear spoiler and restyled wheels.

Length of rear spoiler has been increased by 50 mm.

Overall length has increased to 4,655 mm, 20 mm longer than the outgoing Ioniq 5, but that is on account of the new bumpers alone. The rest of the Ioniq 5 remains unchanged in dimensions and styling details.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: What's new on the inside

Aside from the new, all-black colour scheme, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5's interior features a new three-spoke steering wheel with ‘interactive’ pixel lights, a dedicated button to operate front seat ventilation, a repositioned wireless charger and Hyundai's new connected car Navigation cockpit (ccNC) with dual 12.3-inch screens.

Repositioned controls and new infotainment for Ioniq 5.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay have also been included, along with a remote immobilisation function, as well as an in‑car payment integration allowing customers to pay for EV charging directly via the infotainment screen.

Safety, too, has been improved, with the addition of rear parking collision‑avoidance assist and side parking sensors.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: Battery and range

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a 84 kWh battery, which blesses it with an ARAI-certified range of up to 690 kilometres. Hyundai is yet to reveal full performance figures for the updated Ioniq 5.