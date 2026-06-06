Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Explained: How EV Subscription Batteries Actually Work
- BaaS reduces the initial expense of purchasing an EV
- Owners pay a monthly battery subscription fee rather than buying the battery outright
- It may be a good option for some drivers, but not all
The battery pack is one of the primary reasons for the higher cost of EVs compared to petrol vehicles. The battery is a major component of the EV's cost in most EVs. Battery-as-a-Service, or BaaS, is an attempt to address that issue by separating the battery from the car purchase.
The buyer buys the car, and the battery is leased to them on a monthly or usage basis. This reduces the upfront cost significantly, making EVs more affordable. As with any subscription service, however, there are pros, cons, and future expenses to consider before subscribing.
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What Exactly Is Battery-as-a-Service?
The simplest way to think about BaaS is this: You buy the car, but you do not buy the battery.
The car is still registered in your name, just as with any other car. The battery, however, is owned by the manufacturer or a financial partner, and you pay a recurring fee to use it.
This creates two separate agreements:
- Vehicle ownership
- Battery subscription
The result is a much-reduced showroom price and an ongoing battery payment during the life of the vehicle.
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How Does BaaS Actually Work?
The current passenger EVs in India are mostly based on the fixed-battery subscription model.
The battery remains permanently in the vehicle and is charged like any other battery at home or public charging stations. The difference is that you don't own the battery; you subscribe to it or pay per kilometre.
In commercial two-wheelers and fleet vehicles, a second model is more prevalent, in which discharged batteries are swapped for fully charged ones at designated swapping stations.
The fixed-battery model is what most car buyers today will come across.
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EVs in India Offered With BaaS and Their Pricing
The primary benefit is straightforward: reduced initial costs. Check out how BaaS affects showroom prices for some of the most well-known EVs in India.
|EV Model
|Standard Price
|BaaS Price
|Upfront Saving
|Tata Tiago EV
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹4.69 lakh
|₹2.30 lakh
|MG Comet EV
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹4.99 lakh
|₹2.00 lakh
|Tata Punch EV
|₹9.69 lakh
|₹6.49 lakh
|₹3.20 lakh
|MG Windsor EV
|₹14.00 lakh
|₹9.99 lakh
|₹4.01 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
|₹15.66 lakh
|₹10.99 lakh
|₹4.67 lakh
|MG ZS EV
|₹17.99 lakh
|₹13.00 lakh
|₹4.99 lakh
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|₹17.99 lakh
|₹12.84 lakh
|₹5.15 lakh
For many buyers, that reduction alone can make an EV financially accessible.
What Happens After You Buy the Car?
The lower purchase price comes with a recurring battery fee.
Depending on the manufacturer, this may be:
- A per-kilometre charge
- A monthly subscription
- A minimum usage plan
You also continue paying for the electricity used to charge the vehicle.
For example, if a battery plan charges ₹3.90 per kilometre and you drive 1,500 km every month, the battery fee alone could exceed ₹5,800 per month, excluding charging costs.
That is why understanding your monthly driving pattern becomes extremely important.
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When Does BaaS Make Sense?
BaaS can be a good option for buyers who:
Want Lower Upfront Costs
A lower purchase price means:
- Smaller down payment
- Lower EMIs
- Easier loan approval
This is often the biggest reason people consider BaaS.
Drive Regularly
Drivers covering over 1,200-1,500 km per month often extract better value from subscription models because they actively use the vehicle.
Worry About Battery Degradation
Since the battery remains the provider's asset, the responsibility for maintaining battery performance typically stays with them. This reduces concerns around expensive battery replacement costs later in the vehicle's life.
When Might BaaS Not Be Worth It?
Like any financial product, BaaS is not ideal for everyone.
Low-Mileage Users
If you only drive a few hundred kilometres per month, some plans may still charge minimum usage fees. In such cases, you may end up paying for battery usage you never actually consume.
Long-Term Owners
With a traditional car loan, your payments eventually stop. With BaaS, the subscription continues for as long as you use the vehicle. Someone planning to keep a car for 10 years may end up paying substantially more than they initially expected.
Resale Can Be More Complicated
Selling a BaaS vehicle involves more than transferring vehicle ownership. The battery subscription agreement must also move to the next owner. Depending on the provider's rules and eligibility checks, this can sometimes add extra steps to the resale process.
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BaaS vs Traditional EV Ownership
BaaS lowers the initial investment cost, but with traditional EV ownership, there are no recurring battery subscription fees, and the car is yours from day one.
|Factor
|BaaS EV
|Traditional EV
|Purchase Price
|Lower
|Higher
|Monthly Battery Fee
|Yes
|No
|Battery Ownership
|Provider
|Vehicle Owner
|Battery Replacement Risk
|Lower
|Owner Responsibility
|Long-Term Running Cost
|Can be higher
|More predictable
|Resale Simplicity
|Slightly more complex
|Simpler
A Simple Rule Before Choosing BaaS
Don't be tempted by the lower showroom price until you have worked out how much you drive each month. BaaS can be a viable option for those who use EVs extensively and are looking to cut initial expenses. In the long run, the purchase of the battery may be more cost-effective if the vehicle is not driven often or is to be kept for a very long time.
Is Battery-as-a-Service the Future of EV Ownership?
By reducing one of the most significant hurdles to EV adoption, the cost of the vehicle itself, Battery-as-a-Service is helping to make EVs more accessible. It enables customers to enter the EV market with a lower upfront cost and mitigate battery degradation worries.
But it's not all about the lower showroom price. The subscription fees, length of time owned, and driving frequency are all equally significant. BaaS can be a great option for certain buyers who plan to own the vehicle for a few years. A traditional EV purchase might still be the better financial option for those who plan to keep the EV for a long time.
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